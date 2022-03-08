DAR Chapter honors ‘Good Citizens’
The local chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Captain John Oldham Chapter, recently honored three local high school seniors who were named as the DAR Good Citizen of their school.
Each student was selected by their school to be given this award for the 2021-2022 school year. These students were honored for demonstrating the qualities of a good citizen — dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Both male and female high school students are equally considered for this honor and for the monetary awards. Etta Stewart was also announced as the CJO Chapter winner for this school year.
