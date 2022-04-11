Collegiate Honor Society inducts Kyndra Cummins into membership

Kyndra Cummins of Grass Valley has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.

NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10% of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.

“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Scott Mobley, NSCS executive director. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”

Founded in 1994 by veteran student affairs professional Stephen Loflin, NSCS continues to remain true to its promise of recognizing, elevating, and connecting high-achievers. Notable NSCS distinguished honorary members include former president Jimmy Carter, U.S. Ambassador Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, the late Senator John McCain, and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala. Learn more at nscs.org.