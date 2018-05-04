Club News, May 5, 2018

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on "announcements."

Nevada County Genealogical Society

Susan Roger will be giving a presentation on Facebook and how it can be a powerful tool for crowd-sourcing genealogy information at 1 p.m. on May 8 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. Roger will describe how Facebook works, how to tweak settings to maintain privacy and control over what you see and from whom, how to post messages to get maximum results, and where to get the answers to genealogy problems using Facebook groups. You will be amazed at the power of this social media site when used for genealogy. For more information please call Rochelle Chapdelaine at (530) 205-9452.

Nevada County Republican Women Federated

With Mother's Day celebrated in May, we will host our May 15 luncheon meeting in honor of women. Coming from all walks of life, members are encouraged to share their unique stories. Also at the meeting we will hear Montana Wilkoff — winner of this year's $1,000 scholarship — read her award winning essay. At our Women of the Gold Rush fashion show on June 19 (produced by Cherie Oliver), we will learn about the history of the Gold Rush and some of the women and fashions of the era.

Our meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, September through June, at Alta Sierra Country Club. Social hours begin at 11:30 a.m. and meetings start at noon.

For more questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the May 15 luncheon, call Judy at 530-271-5794.

Membership information can be answered by calling 530-263-2672. For more information about NCRWF please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit the website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

Gold Country Rose Society

Our May speaker will be a master rosarian Jolene Adams, who is currently past president of American Rose Society and our Northern California, Nevada and Hawaii (NCNH) District Consulting Rosarian Chair. She will present her program on "Chemical Safety." She keeps it simple as she educates on the kinds of garden chemicals, how they work, how poisonous they are, and non-toxic alternatives. If you are a Consulting Rosarian, you earn one Continuing Education point for attending this program. See you in the Rose Room at City Hall, 1225 Lincoln Way, Auburn at 7 p.m. on May 8. As always guests are welcome to attend this free program.

Nevada County Historical Society

For our May Speaker Night, we'll hear about ancestors of the Washoe tribe, who created numerous petroglyph sites (with pecked images) in Nevada County as well as neighboring counties between AD 500 and 3,000 BC. What forms of rock art did Native Americans create? How did they make them? What do the images mean? Who made them in Nevada County and what was the nature of their culture? What are the sites in our area like? In a digital slide presentation, these are some of the questions presenters Nolan Smith and Bill Drake will explore for the Nevada County Historical Society on Thursday, May 17. The one-hour event, which is free and is open to the public, will take place at Sierra Presbyterian Church locate at 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at530-477-8056.

The Roadrunners Travel Club

We would like to invite you to join us on the following bus trips:

May 14: Pot luck meeting at Veteran's building at 11:30 a.m.

May 25: Meeting at Mountain Mikes Pizza 11:30

May 29: Capay Valley Farm Tour.

June 1: Silver Legacy.

June 11: Barbecue at Condon Park.

June 14: "Singing in the Rain" at Music Circus.

June 23: Tribute to the music of John Denver and Campanil Theatre.

June 29: Meeting at Mountain Mike's Pizza.

July 16, 17: Mendocino Coast- Lodging and meals at Little River Inn.

Upcoming Trips; July 26, Strauss Festival; Aug. 9, "Mama Mia" at Music Circus; Sept., San Francisco Bay Lunch Cruise; July 16-17, Mendocino coast at Little River Inn. October mystery trip. For reservations and further information contact Hallie Bubier at 530-272-5467 or Donna Ballard at 530-272-6516.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

After a very successful Day for Women, SIGV gears up for the end of the year programs, as the months of July and August are dark for meetings. May brings some of Soroptimist International of Grass Valley's favorite programs of service. On May 10, we will continue our 33 year tradition of recognizing graduating eighth graders with the Outstanding Effort Award. These students will be honored at a luncheon and presented with a gift for their perseverance and tenacity to overcome obstacles in their lives to achieve in middle school. Our evening meeting on May 17 will be the culmination of our year with our grants awards and recognition of service projects. Members will get a chance to meet the organizations to which we haven given funds throughout the year, as well as those receiving the current grants. We are looking for women who share our passion of improving the lives of women and children in Nevada County. Check out our website at http://www.sigv.org to see our events and contact us if you are interested in being a member of our fun, dynamic group of women.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees.

Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita's restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August.

Next meeting is Thursday, May 10. Our speaker will be Sandy Jacobson, executive director of Gold Country Community Services

Social time is 11:15 a.m., lunch to follow and then our speaker. A short business meeting follows. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members.

Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor at 530-265-6477.

Health Care for All – CA

Would you like to meet a group of people who are working to get a health care system for CA that is focussed on creating healthier communities, not wealthier insurance companies. We have the economic study that shows how to pay for Comprehensive Universal Health Care for all residents of California. Have you heard about the March for our Health in Oakland on May 12? It starts at Oscar Grant Plaza at 1 pm. We'll be organizing carpools. Staying closer to home, come to our next meeting and learn how to get involved at a level that feels comfortable to you. You could make one or two phone calls a week, use a new easy tool for writing Letters to the Editor, or write to 10 friends using the power of 10. The meeting is May 26 at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S.Church St. in Grass Valley. Bring your curiosity, your questions, and your ideas. Newcomers are always welcome.

Soroptimist International

of the

Sierra Foothills

We are a nonprofit service organization full of fun loving spirited women with like minds and a common goal: to help women and children both locally and internationally.

It is with great pleasure that we announce that on April 26, we awarded four students from Nevada Union and Bear River with a Community Service Award: Stephanie Merrill, Kellen Bodine, Nicole Darby-Achter, and Toran Maronic.

Congratulations to the awardees, and thank you for making our community a better place to live.

We are thrilled to be holding our weekly meetings on Thursdays, from 7 to 8 a.m. at Tofanelli's Gold Country Bistro in beautiful downtown Grass Valley. Our Club is very excited to announce our 25th Annual Spring Garden Tour. The tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 and 20, rain or shine. We invite you to join us. For more information visit us at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, or visit our Facebook page. Would you like to feature your garden in our 2018 Garden Tour? Please email us at garden@sierrasoroptimist.org.

Newcomers Club of Nevada County

Our favorite musical show Sierra Stages are coming back! Their production of "Chicago" last year brought the house down! It was New York quality performed by our own unbelievable LOCAL talent! On May 23 we will be entertained by Sierra Stages conducted by Ken Getz, and hearing excerpts from their musicals including "A New Brain," and "James and the Giant Peach." We are a social club with a giving heart! Please join us for a magical lunch at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Remember the name. Newcomers implies our club is for ladies new to Nevada County, it goes beyond that and opens its door to all ladies of Nevada County regardless of how long you have lived here. For more information about the many favorite clubs such as a variety of card games, garden club, book club, etc. call Ann at 530-432-9954 and visit our website at http://www.newcomersnc.org.

Gold Country Community Services

Singer/guitarist Heather MacAdam was our guest entertainer at Friendship Wednesday's lunch. Next week's menu features chicken curry, lemon pepper fish, broccoli beef, chicken fajitas (new) and baked ham. Lunch is served weekdays at noon in our Gold Country Senior Cafe, and the suggested donation is just $3 per meal for seniors 60 and over. Reservations and early arrival are highly recommended. We're also reaching out to volunteers to join our "meals-on-wheels" team. It only takes a few hours a week, and you'll help make sure homebound seniors in our community receive homemade, nutritious meals, plus a friendly "hello." For further details, phone 530-273-4961 and speak with Charity. That's the same number to phone for lunchtime reservations, as well as questions about our service, classes and activities. GCCS is located in the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Further information at http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Nevada County Democratic Women's Club

Members of the community are invited to the 2018 Annette M. Gillett Memorial Scholarship Luncheon at 11 a.m. on May 5 at the Alta Sierra Country Club, 11897 Tammy Way, Grass Valley. Please join us as we honor our two high school student scholarship recipients who represent the best and brightest hope for our future. Our speaker will be our county supervisor candidate Hilary Hodge. We will have updates on past Gillett award recipients and past Emerge recipients and what they are doing in life. A silent auction will be held at the event and all proceeds go to the 2019 scholarship fund. Please RSVP to Shanti Emerson at shantiemerson@yahoo.com. Contact Shanti for entrée options. $32 for an elegant and delicious lunch. Checks or cash only. Checks to: DWC, P.O. Box 1573, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Golden Empire Sams RV Club

Our May outing is May 6 through 10. We will be going to the Bodega Bay RV Park in Bodega Bay. This beautiful park is located off Highway 1, near the Bodega Harbor. Things to do: walks on the beach, fine wines and seafood, bay cruises

and sport fishing. The outing schedule includes: one pot luck dinner, one "happy hour" with appetizers, bingo, and a local tour to be determined. There will be a dinner out at a local restaurant. To reserve your site, contact Gary at 530-432-3288. A deposit check for $55.40 will reserve your site. Hope to see you there! For more information, visit http://www.goldenempiresams.org.

PFLAG

We offer two support groups on the fourth Tuesday of every month. There is one group for LGB + their allies and another group for transgender people. The groups meet at 6 p.m. Members of the LGBT community and their allies should consider attending these meetings to share their experiences and to offer support to others. Families and friends of the LGBT community — and especially concerned parents — should consider attending to receive support from others with the issues they are facing in their homes and schools. Parents are encouraged to come, to receive support from other parents of gay or bisexual children.

We pledge to protect everyone's confidentiality. This is a safe place to share. If you would like more information, please call 530-798-5367.

These groups meet at the Unitarian/Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley.

The Nevada County Division of the California Retired Teachers Assn (CalRTA)

We will meet at 11:30 a.m. on May 7 at Casa La Katerina's restaurant on Alta Sierra Drive in Grass Valley. A luncheon will follow the business meeting, which will conclude with a presentation by Wendy Hornsby, author of "Who Killed Jack London?" The cost of the luncheon is $18.50. Those interested in attending should contact Sandy Blake at 530-272-9418 CalRTA is one of the nation's largest organizations for retired educators. CalRTA is the only statewide organization working to protect and enhance the retirement benefits of all CalSTRS members. All retired educators are welcome. For membership information contact Polly Bacich at 530-274-7110

Senior Fun Seekers

The next monthly meeting will be held at the Moose Lodge in Grass Valley on May 7, social hour at 11:30 a.m. and luncheon will be served at noon. We will have a white elephant sale to raise money for our treasury. Please bring your surplus items to raffle off and thereby become someone else's treasure. This is always a great deal of fun. Please call Millie at 530-265-3454 for luncheon reservations. For more information about our club, please call Eileen at 530-272-2487.

Gold Country Welcome Club

The Gold Country Welcome Club is a Nevada County social group of local people who are just like you. They like to get out and try new things and meet new people. We have club wide events as well as many Activity Groups. One of our most popular groups is Wine and Dine: Four couples meet for dinner at someone's home where the host makes the main dish and the other couples bring appetizers, salad, and dessert. The following month rotates to someone else's home. Repeat every four months and by the end of the year you've made a lot of new friends. Annual dues are $12 per person and enable you to join one of the many activity groups, as well as attend our special events. Learn more and find an application to join at http://www.ncnugget.com or call 530-728-0808.

Grass Roots Genealogy Group

We are an informal group of people interested in learning and sharing about how to do family history research. We meet on the first Wednesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the LDS (Mormon) church, 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City (just past Hooper & Weaver Cemetery). Use the rear parking lot and look for our sign on the back left door. We welcome newcomers and beginners to genealogy and are happy to help you break through those "brick walls" to find your ancestors. Call Susan at 530-271-1311 for more information.

Sons in Retirement, Branch 124, Alta Sierra

Ladies — life not the same since the old man retired? Does he spend the day in his underwear sitting in that ratty old Barcalounger drinking beer and watching reruns of Duck Dynasty? Do you want your house back, a chance to have the girls over or just time to work on your PhD? Well, dress him up in his favorite shirt, a pair of chinos, some comfortable shoes then drop him off with us. We are SIR (Sons In Retirement) an active group of gentlemen at leisure. We get together for golf, bowling, bocce, wine tasting, pool and just to have fun. We meet on the first Tuesday of every month for luncheon and an interesting speaker at the Alta Sierra County Club. The social hour starts at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon. So bring him down to join us as a guest. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women's service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from "Canine Companions for Independence." They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Banner Community Guild

Our Second Saturday Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. year round on the second Saturday of each month at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley, one mile past the fairgrounds. This 50 year old market welcomes all vendors. Spaces cost $10. Questions? Please phone 530-273-1962 or 530-273-8747. We hope to see you!

Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County

Our group advocates for human rights, equality and justice for all in Palestine and Israel. Our mission is to educate ourselves and others about the situation in Palestine/Israel, and to work in solidarity with others to encourage a nonviolent solution to the conflict. PIWG is a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights and of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights; we support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns undertaken by those organizations. We also support financially two humanitarian aid projects for children in Gaza. For information and directions to the meeting, please call 530-362-7007 or 941-735-8865.

The Golden Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility Auxiliary

We are the only nursing facility auxiliary in the state and perhaps the country. The Auxiliary began at the old Nevada County Hospital and came to Golden Empire when the hospital closed and Golden Empire opened. The Auxiliary does a Mother's Day tea, a Father's Day Pizza Party, an Ice Cream Social, with entertainment, in July, a Christmas Party and more. Members also visit with the residents and help out with any activities that their services are requested for. The Auxiliary is in need of new members in order to continue these activities. Anyone who would be interested in learning more about the Auxiliary and becoming a member can contact president Janice Mason at 530-271-0111.

Nevada County Travel Club

Call tour director Brenda at 530-432-5301 for more information and plan to attend and learn about upcoming domestic and international destinations. We have tickets to Mama Mia at the Wells Fargo Pavilion in Sacramento. Future trips include the Rosebowl Parade in Southern California Dec. 30 to Jan. 4; Iceland, Oct. 4-22, 2019; the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 11, 2019.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge

We are an International organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72-acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop life-long bonds.We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturday are in January, February, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday night dinners, our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner; Check our website, and Calendar. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd. in Grass Valley. Call 530-273-1070 for more information, or email lodge2217@mooseunits.org.

Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join artisans interested in sharing their craft with others and in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month except December at the Earle Jamieson Educational Building at 112 Nevada City Highway, Nevada City. To learn more about what these crafters and artisans are doing, visit http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.Blogspot.com.

Gold Country Kiwanis

There are many events scheduled for the new year including the World Tai Chi Day, Kiwanis Safety Carnival, participating in the Fourth of July Parade, cooking at the fair booth and the Great Ball Race. Kiwanis meets on Thursday at noon at Kane's Restaurant on West Main Street. We have great speakers that come and talk to us about our community. Guests are always welcome. To learn more, visit is at http://www.goldcountrykiwanis.org.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Retired Public Employees Association

We are a statewide, nonprofit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings which include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katarinas (the old Scheidel's Restaurant), just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth mile off State Highway 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

Gamblers Anonymous

A new Gamblers Anonymous group has formed for people who are suffering from a gambling problem in Nevada County. Meeting weekly on Mondays from noon to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street in Nevada City. Meetings will be ongoing. There is no fee to attend the meetings and anonymity is strictly protected.

Sierra Wine and Growers Association

You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group! We have fascinating speakers at our meeting discussing subjects like vineyard management, winemaking or critiquing wine. We meet at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in the Ponderosa Hall. We have a summer picnic, holiday party every year and fund a scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA and meeting times, visit http/www.swgga.com.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa's old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you'll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We're Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, "Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss," meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers' Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Empire Toastmasters

Our new meeting venue is at the Nevada County Rood Building, 950 Maidu Avenue, second floor, Providence Mine Room B, Nevada City. The meetings are held from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. every Friday. We are excited about this new location. Bring your own lunch or purchase lunch at the cafeteria on the main floor. For more information please call River at 530-362-8098 or email empiretoastmasters@gmail.com or visit our website at http://www.empiretoastmasters.com.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Nevada County Duplicate Bridge Club

We meet at the Golden Empire Grange on La Barr Meadows and other locations. The weekly schedule is as follows:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. [Grange] and 2 p.m. at Lake Wildwood.

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m.[Grange].

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m.[Grange] and 7 p.m. at Lake Wildwood.

Thursday: 1 p.m. at Eskaton and 7 p.m. at Lake of the Pines.

Friday: 12:30 p.m. [Team Game at the Grange].

Call Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586 for information or if you're in need of a partner. For help with transition from Rubber Bridge to Duplicate Bridge email Bill Jones [bill8jones@yahoo.com]. We are seeking intermediate players who want to improve their game as well as stimulate the mind. Our goal is to generate new members for our very friendly duplicate bridge club.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers "Friends of AAUW" membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

Looking for a fun way to exercise? New to the area and want to meet new friends? Need some laughter in your life? Did your doctor tell you to be more active? If you answered "yes" to any or all of these questions then why not try square dancing and reap the benefits? Come join us for a fun evening. A surprising study shows that square dancing can add 10 years to your life. We meet weekly at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley located at 11363 Grange Ct. For more information, call Laura at 530-432-8571 or e-mail Barbara at basindorf@yahoo.com.

Roamin' Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin' Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny's Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin' Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin' the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

The Gra-Neva A's

Love seeing those old Model A's around town? Ever thought of owning one? Come to a meeting of Gra-Neva A's, the local Model A Club. Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Learn how to buy and maintain a Model A. Join local tours and activities. Check out http://www.granevaas.com. Call Steve Turnsk at 530-274-7079 for more information.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laugher, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick "Y" — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren's lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Winter 4WD snow runs

We expect to see a few 4WD clubs making a snow run through Graniteville in the next weeks. It is a fun opportunity to try your equipment and driving skills. Thankfully, you don't worry about being stuck since many experienced drivers are with you to help. Please don't forget those who live here—who travel that same road alone and who hope it remains in drivable condition through the winter. Many locals spend hours clearing fallen trees and making the track we all use. Those two icy ruts are boring when you are out four wheeling for fun – but we depend on them remaining intact for our trips to town. For more information, call 530-265-2146.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. Jewel Heart Norcal is a Mahayana Buddhist Study Group in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For 2017, we are studying the Lam Rim (stages on the Path to Enlightenment). This is a road map which details all the steps to reach the state of freedom by removing obstacles and obstructions to full enlightenment. For meeting location or more information: Contact jbreault51@gmail.com or call Joe at 530-802-6221. Or visit our website http://Jewelnorcal.org or on Facebook at "jewelheartnorcal." Jewel Heart Norcal is a Study Group under the auspices of Jewel Heart International. For more information on Jewel Heart International visit http://www.jewelheart.org.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane's on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra's largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

SIR's (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member's interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men's organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR's can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters (http://www.lwvwnc.org) is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans' home in California, the Veterans' Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette's Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps' flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), our club meets at 10 a.m. Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. At the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Norma Modder at 530-273-5292 or Marlene Briggs at 530-273-9145.

Spiritual Book Club

The Spiritual Book Club of the Baha'is of Nevada County sponsors the free monthly event, open to readers as well as to interested listeners who may not have read the books. Guests also receive light refreshments. For more information, call 530-802-0901.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.