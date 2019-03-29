Club News, March 30, 2019

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on "announcements."

Pine Tree Quilt Guild

We will meet at 6: 30 p.m. on April 2 in the multipurpose room of Grass Valley Charter School, 225 South Auburn Street in Grass Valley. The meeting will include our speaker, shared quilts, as well as several raffle drawings and two opportunity quilts for viewing and raffle ticket purchase. This month our speaker will be Mel Beach who will speak on dyeing fabric at home: "Dare to Dye." We welcome all interested people, current quilters, fabric artists, and all who might be interested or curious. Please join us for an interesting evening. If you have questions, call Theresa Finn at 420-521-7444.

League of Women Voters

Members of the community are invited to join us for our April 13 program entitled, "Being a Better Ally for People of Color." Speakers Jamal Walker, Bill Drake, Tracy Pepper and Guari Delgado from Creating Communities Beyond Bias will host an interactive and inclusive conversation about race, empathy and being a better ally for people of color in the community and beyond. Creating Communities Beyond Bias was formed in 2011 in response to a racist incident in Grass Valley. Since then, the organization has served on a number of panels related to prejudice, advised school administrators and student groups concerned about social justice issues. The meeting and presentation is free and open to the public. Doors open and refreshments are served at 9:30 a.m., with the program starting at 10 a.m. on April 13 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.

Gold Country Fly Fishers

We meet the first Tuesday of each month in the Ponderosa Building, Gate 2, at the Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30 for social hour and dinner, meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. Our speaker on April 2 will be Doug Ouellette speaking on nymphing. He is considered one of the best stillwater fishermen and flytyers in the country. His presentation will cover European and American styles of nymphing and rigging and the fine art of "reading the water." Visit http://www.goldcountryff.org for more information about Doug, make dinner reservations, (a must for our meeting), the latest fish out schedules and sign ups and enjoy the photos from some of our club activities. Our meetings are always free and open to all.

Golden Empire Sams RV Club

Our April outing is right around the corner and will be from April

7 through 10. We will be going to Mountain Gate RV Park in Redding. There is plenty to do and see in and around the area including Shasta Caverns, Dam and Lake. Another fun thing to see is the Sundial Bridge located right in Redding. The outing will include a tour of the Shasta Dam. For more information, contact Darrell or Alice at 530-272-4360. May will be our "long distance" outing. This year we will be going to the Zane Grey RV Village in Camp Verde, Arizona, May 5 through 9. Contact Gary at 530-432-3288 for further details or check out our website at http://www.goldenempiresams.org. We would love to have you join us.

PFLAG

We offer two support groups every month. There is one group for LGB + and their allies, and another for transgender people and their allies. Both groups meet at 6 p.m. and the meetings usually run until 8 p.m. We meet at the Unitarian/Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. We pledge to protect everyone's confidentiality. This is a safe place to share. If you would like more information, please call 530-798-5367.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

Treat yourself to a day for you. SIGV and Sierra College Foundation present "A Day for Women," on April 6 at the Nevada County Campus of Sierra College. Your choice of three out of 18 workshops ($150) value, lunch, networking, all for only $45. Register at http://www.sierracollege.edu/dayforwomen or http://www.sigv.org. Thank you to our presenters: Machen MacDonald, Jan Fishler, Teri Petterson, Wendy Trankle, Emil Baldoni, Kelley Piercey, Tawni Stober Hill, Denise Bushnell, Dr. Elizabeth Claydon, Tracy Lease, Joy Porter, Tiffani Aanestad, Melissa Hannebrink, Lori Osmond, Barbara Wirth, Wendy Taylor, Dr. Anabel Facemire and Dave Luce. If you have a passion for advancing the lives of women and children, contact us at http://www.sigv.org to learn more.

Early Risers Toastmasters

Everybody could benefit from visiting Early Risers Toastmasters. Would you like to meet others with a broad spectrum of ideas and opinions in a positive environment? Are you new in the area and want to make professional contacts? Are you starting a new business or a new career? Do you want to present your ideas to the City Council or Board of Supervisors? Do you want to run for office? You'll receive support and constructive comments to improve your presentations, no matter if you are a beginner or already a professional speaker. We meet every Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. upstairs at Humpty Dumpty's. First time guests should arrive a few minutes early. You can always decline speaking opportunities. For more information, call 530 273-9777 or visit http://www.ToastmastersNevadaCounty.org.

Newcomers Club of Nevada County

We welcome all those ladies who are new to our area, or have been here many years. If you are looking for some new interests to pursue, opportunities to socialize and become involved in supporting our community, we have something for you! We meet on the 4th Wednesday of the month at the Alta Sierra Country Club for a luncheon and special program. Special interest groups meet at various times during the month and include Garden Club, Bridge Group, Yarn Art, Book Clubs, Cooking Clubs and Hand and Foot. A Movie Group and a Writer's Group have recently been added.

"Savvy, Sassy & Sophisticated" is the theme of this year's April Fashion Show. Twenty-five models will be showing spring looks with an emphasis on layering to accentuate their unique body types. Clothing to be modeled comes from the following local shops: Beautiful and Mill Street Clothing in Grass Valley, Judi's of Nevada City, Marilyn's Fashionations in Auburn and Whim in Penn Valley. There will be 10 fabulous raffle prizes including five "must-have" items, presented by each store owner. There will also be five in-store fashion consulting sessions followed by lunch at a local restaurant for you and a friend. This is always a sell-out event so reservations are slightly different for this month only. Non-member guests may request a reservation after April 1. If you're not a member yet, contact a friend who is! For more information call Ann at 530-432-9954. Visit us on http://www.newcomersnc.org and Facebook.

The Gold Country Welcome Club

We are a social group of local people many of whom have just moved to Nevada County and they like to get out and try new things and meet new people. We are locally based, entirely volunteer driven and we currently have over five hundred members in the club.

Single and couples membership are offered with annual dues of $12 per person which enable you to join any of the many Activity Groups that we have as well as attend our Special Events. Learn more and find an application to join at http/:www.gcwelcome.com or call 530-728-0808.

Gold Country Community Services

What makes us feel more young at heart than a birthday cake — and we thank Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab for donating the beautiful March cake we enjoyed at our Friendship Wednesday lunch. Next week's Congregate Lunch Cafe menu features cheesy crab cakes, spinach lasagna, chicken Parmesan, sweet-and-sour pork, and Swedish meatballs.

We start serving at noon, and reservations and early arrival are highly recommended. The suggested donation is just $3 per meal for seniors 60 and over. Phone 530-273-4971, and we'll have a place set for you. That's the same number to call for information about the classes, activities and services we offer, as well as interesting volunteer opportunities. We are currently looking for additional substitute volunteer drivers to join our Meals-on-Wheels team. (Charity can tell you more.) GCCS is located in the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Further details are available at http://www.goldcountryservices.org

Grass Valley Moose Lodge #2217

We are an international organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72-acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop life-long bonds. We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturdays, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday, Thursday, night dinners, and our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner; Check our website, and calendar. We also have a place for clubs and social gathering's. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd., Grass Valley, Ca 95949. Lodge phone numbers, 530-273-1070, if you have any questions. Email us at lodge2217@mooseunits.org.

*Chicago Park Garden Club

We will meet at 1 p.m. on April 3 at the Peardale-Chicago Park Firehouse Community Room, 15057 Highway 174, Grass Valley. 95945.. The topic will be, "Eat Your Greens!" Our speaker is from Sierra Harvest, Janice Beday. She'll discuss how this cool, wet weather is great for growing leafy green vegetables – kale, chard, spinach, lettuce and more. Find out how to optimize the growing season for these delicious and healthy plants!

We warmly welcome non-members and especially gardeners new to the Grass Valley area. Light refreshments served. For more information, call 530-272-7708.

Nevada County Republican Women Federated (NCRWF)

We will host guest speaker Brad Dacus, president of the Pacific Justice Institute (PJI), at the April 17 luncheon meeting at Casa Las Katarinas Restaurant in Grass Valley. A social hour starts at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at noon. Dacus founded PJI, a largely volunteer-based organization, in 1997. PJI supports areas of law not typically covered by other attorneys with its willingness to not pass over cases that don't have "high media value;" assistance in helping churches, business owners, and parents to fully understand their rights. Annually PJI handles about 4,000 requests with a high rate of success. NCRWF meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, September through June, at Casa Las Katarinas Restaurant. For questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the April 17 meeting call Judy at 530-271-5794. Information about membership can be answered by calling530-263-2672. For more information about NCRWF please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit our website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

Grass Roots Genealogy Group

On April 3 we will present a webinar from FamilyTreeWebinars.com, "The Art of Negative-Space Research: Women" with Jeanne Larzalere Bloom, CG. Women ancestors can be hard to track for many reasons, and this webinar gives insights on how to find them. GRGG is an informal gathering of people interested in learning and sharing about how to do family history research. We meet on the first Wednesday of every month (except August) from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the LDS (Mormon) church, 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City (just past Hooper & Weaver Cemetery). Use the rear parking lot and look for our sign on the back left door. We welcome newcomers and beginners to genealogy and enjoy helping you break through those "brick walls" to find your ancestors. Call Susan at 530-271-1311 for more information.

Nevada County Democratic Women's Club

Join us on the first Saturday of the month, April 6, for the Democratic Women's Club monthly breakfast meeting. We will be hearing from Lani Howard as she presents "The Tipping Point, climate action now." Join us and learn what's happening in climate change action, legislation in Congress and how we can get involved as individuals. Check-in and socializing at 9:30 a.m.. Breakfast and meeting at 10 a.m. at Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave. Nevada City. $15 for full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Non-members and guests always welcome. RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com.

Health Care for All – CA

We are a group of volunteers working to bring universal healthcare to California and our entire country. Our March meeting has been postponed to today, 11 a.m. March 30, one week later than usual. We will have all of the details on the new Improved Medicare for All bill in the U.S. Congress. All of us who want everyone in our community to have access to quality, comprehensive health care, and who want to save money for families, small businesses, and local and state governments, need to educate ourselves on this bill, and then, if we agree with it, we have many activities for anyone to work on. Come to The BriarPatch Co-op Community Room to ask questions, express your ideas and begin to take action. Newcomers are always welcome.

Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's Auxiliary

We are in need of more members. The Auxiliary has been in existence for many years. It first started at the County Hospital in Nevada City and came to Grass Valley Convalescent Hospital with the first administrator when the County Hospital closed and Golden Empire opened. The Auxiliary provides many services for the Center. Catholic Services are offered every week, ceramics are made every week by both members for sale and residents, as therapy. Non-denominal chapel services are provided every week with different ministers from the community. Visitation is done by members and more visitors are always needed. Some residents are from out of the area and have no one to visit them. The Auxiliary makes tray favors for the food trays of those who must eat in their room. The Auxiliary hosts a Mothers Day Tea for the female residents and a Fathers Day Pizza Party for the male residents. The Auxiliary assists with the dressing and grooming for the Senior Ball. This is a formal ball held for the residents every April. A live band and appetizers are provided. The Auxiliary hosts an Ice Cream Social with live music provided every June and provides pies for the residents, and a Family Thanksgiving Dinner, usually held the Thursday before Thanksgiving for residents and their families. In December the Auxiliary provides homemade cookies, tissue, calendars and a small gift for the residents. The Auxiliary meets the third Thursday of every month, except July and August, at 10:30 a.m. in the dining room of the Center. If you are interested in joining this group you can contact Membership Chairman, Barbara Ford at 530-273-6084 for more information and a membership application.

Soroptimist International Of the Sierra Foothills (S.I.S.F.)

We are a nonprofit service organization run by ambitious, hard-working women, devoted to improving the lives of women and children both locally and internationally. We meet from 7 to 8 a.m. on the first, second, and third Thursday of each month at Tofanelli's in Grass Valley. It would be our pleasure to have you join us in our efforts. For more information visit us at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, or visit our Facebook page. Interested in our Garden Tour? Would you like to feature your garden in our 2020 Garden Tour? Please email us at garden@sierrasoroptimist.org. Advanced Garden Tour tickets are $20 through March 31.

Nevada County Travel Club

"Once a year, go someplace you've never been before." — Dalai Lama. We welcome you to join us at one of our monthly meetings. We meet at the Abundant Life Church, 10795 Alta Street in Grass Valley, the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Hate to go to a meeting when you don't know anyone there? No worries, just call me and I will make sure you feel welcome. Browse our "travel table" and pick up colorful brochures that include detailed itineraries. All of our trips include transportation to and from the airport and airfare. Our on-site travel agent makes all the arrangements. Our most recently added trips include Alaska Iditarod Race, Greece, Rome and the Country Road of Tuscany and Africa. We also offer Viking Ocean and River Cruises. Looking for something closer to home? How about Pennsylvania's Amish Country, French Canada, Mt. Rushmore, Yellowstone and Western Frontiers, Islands of New England, Niagara Falls to New York City, Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta and Florida. Call Judi Foy for more information at 530-432-3393.

Business & Professional Women of Nevada County

We meet the third Wednesday of each month for a dinner meeting with a program. Our mission is to support and promote equity for women in all aspects of their lives. We offer Encouragement Awards and academic Scholarships to women 25 and over returning to school or in certification programs to better their working opportunities. Guests and newcomers are welcome. To reserve please visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.

The Roadrunners Travel Club

We would like to invite you to join us on the following upcoming trips: Cats, April 4; Boomtown, April 5; Pot luck at vet's building, April 8; mystery trip, April 16-18; Silver Legacy, May 3; Imax Theater- Sea turtles, Superpower Dogs, May 7; Aladdin, May 30. Upcoming trips: Overnight Eldorado/Illusionists, Music Circus/Oklahoma, Vallejo ferry or Alcatraz, Strauss Festival, Music Circus/Guys & Dolls, overnight Tahoe adventure.

For reservations and further information contact Hallie Bubier at 530-272-5467 or Donna Ballard at 530-272-6516.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All Federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita's restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members.

Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor at 530-265-6477.

Chicago Park Garden Club

We warmly welcome nonmembers and especially gardeners new to the Grass Valley area. We meet at the Peardale-Chicago Park Firehouse Community Room, 15057 Highway 174, Grass Valley. For information call 530-272-7708.

American Contract Bridge League Duplicate Bridge Games

Come join the friendly folks who play duplicate bridge. We have games every week – Mon., Tues. Wed. and Fri. at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley (for info call Bruce at 530-477-9586 and for partnerships on Mon. email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Thursdays at Eskaton in Grass Valley (Harvey, 530-477-5107) and Mon. and Wed. at Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley (Jim, 530-432-5593). If you need any other information or you are interested in learning how to play bridge, you can contact Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586. For information and a class concerning the "duplicate game," email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Our games are not only competitive and sanctioned ACBL games, but we always serve delicious coffee/tea and refreshments.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Captain John Oldham Chapter of DAR meets the fourth Monday each month. We are a nonprofit, nonpolitical, volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children. Members can be any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background – who can prove lineal descent from a patriot who supported the cause of independence in the Revolutionary War. Locally we promote patriotism, history, conservation and education with community projects and through donations. For instance, our chapter of DAR is a main sponsor for Wreaths Across America – a program for laying wreaths on graves of veterans at local cemeteries. For further information on our monthly luncheon meetings or for membership, please call Emily Boling at 530-273-6140.

California Retired Teachers Association, Nevada County Division

For more information, contact Sandy Blake at 530-272-9418. Everyone is welcome. CalRTA is an organization for retired educators and the primary purpose is pension protection. The organization advocates for retired teachers in areas of concern including health care and Social Security. An area of particular concern is the efforts of groups who would dismantle the public pension system. A second major purpose of CalRTA is support of public education. CalRTA supports legislation which benefits public schools and supports local schools and teachers with classroom grants aa well as scholarship funds for students in teacher training programs.

The Gold Country Yacht Club

We will be having our monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of the month. Our winter meetings are held at Trail Blazers Pizza and Grill in Alta Sierra. Please join us at 1800 for dinner and salty stories. The Commodore's bell rings at 1900 to begin the meeting. Anyone interested in the club, sailing or our events is invited to join (with or without a boat). Questions? See our website at http://www.GCYC.net.

Gold Country Kiwanis

We hosted our annual Community Health and Fitness Day at the South Yuba Club in Grass Valley. There were a variety of both exercise classes and health professionals available to the public. Through the generosity of our wonderful community with sponsorships, silent auction items and gift baskets we raised over $10,000. It is enough money for over 70 children to participate in our Back-to-School Clothes event. Kiwanis has many upcoming events, starting with 2019 World Tai Chi and Qigong Day on April 27 at the Training Zone Gym, Grass Valley. People are encouraged to learn about the benefits of these classes. On May 4, Kiwanis will co-sponsor with Fire Save Council and Nevada County OES the 16th Annual Children's Health/Safety & Wildfire Preparedness Carnival at the Maidu Center. On July 19, Kiwanis will again assist with the Children's Festival at Pioneer Park. We continue to sponsor the Eliminate Project together with UNICEF. This project helps to rid the world of Neonatal Tetanus disease which currently effects over 15 countries. Kiwanis meets on Thursday at noon at Kane's Restaurant on Main Street. We have great speakers that come and talk to us about our community. Guests are always welcome. Visit us on the web at http://www.goldcountrykiwanis.org.

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous?

S.L.A.A., is a fellowship based on the 12 step program of Alcoholics Anonymous. This self-help fellowship is open to people of any age or sexual preference. Members include those who suffer from a compulsive need for sex, those with a desperate attachment to one person, and those who have a compulsive need to avoid sexual or emotional attachments. What all members have in common is an obsessive/compulsive pattern, either sexual or emotional (or both), in which relationships or activities have become increasingly destructive to all areas of their lives – career, family, and sense of self-respect. Meetings are open to any person who believes he or she has this problem and wants to find help in recovering. More information, including Nevada County meetings, may be had by calling the phone number for the Sacramento Regional Information number – 916-552-1442, or by going to the S.L.A.A.'s international website: https://slaafws.org/ (S.L.A.A. Fellowship Wide Services).

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association

You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group. We have fascinating speakers at our meetings discussing subjects like vineyard management, wine making or critiquing wine, We have a summer picnic, a holiday party every year and fund an educational scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA visit http://swgga.com.

The Tapestry Network of Nevada County

We have just celebrated our 7th anniversary in Nevada County. This Christian business networking chapter serves Nevada County's local nonprofits while promoting each other in business. Part of our recent growth is the expansion, adding a Christian Bookstore in our downtown Grass Valley location. Their store includes Christian jewelry as well as books from local authors. The organization showcases authors as guest speakers and will have book signings along with the regular book sales of office hours Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our monthly fundraisers normally take place on the second Thursday of each month. The Tapestry Network is open to all women in the marketplace. Details may be found on their Facebook page: The Tapestry Network of Nevada County – BAM. Or email melisa@m3mall.biz.

The Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join crafters interested in sharing their crafts with others in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month except for Feb., April, June, July and December. We meet at the Earle Jamieson Education Building at 112 Nevada City Highway. Check out our blog at http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.blogspot.com.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.

Lions Clubs in Nevada County

California Lions are announcing the annual Student Speaker Contest that will get underway towards the end of January, 2019. This year, the topic is "Freedom of the Press, What Does it Mean?" Students compete first at the local club level and the winners of each of the club contests advance to zone and region levels working their way up to the state competition where the total scholarship monies offered to the ultimate winner amounts to $21,500. There are three local clubs offering the contest, Grass Valley Host Lions Club, Nevada City Lions Club and Higgins Diggins Lions Club. We encourage students at our local high schools or private schools in the area as well as home schooled students to compete. For more information regarding the contests, contact Donner Region Chair Diana Beer at 530-477-0134.

Over Eaters Anonymous

OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive overeating. We welcome everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for membership: we are self-supporting though our own contributions. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organizations, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine: we take no position on outside issues. Our primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors and to carry the message of recovery through the twelve Steps of OA to those who still suffer. If you think you are one us of please join us at the following meetings. We meet at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada St. in Nevada City. Also at 5 p.m. on Fridays at BriarPatch Co-op, 290 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information please visit http://www.sacvalleyoa.org http://www.oa.org.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Gra-Neva A's Model A Ford Club

Do you own a Ford Model A automobile that is languishing in your garage, all ready to motor, but with no place to go? Does it need a little mechanical help? If so, you are missing out on a lot of fun and camaraderie by not considering membership in our local club. Our snappy vintage Ford Model A automobiles were built between the years of 1928 to 1931. They still are chugging along, capturing admiring attention and smiles. Members enjoy touring along our area's beautiful back roads to interesting destinations and importantly, they also learn how to maintain the cars. Our chapter is an active one involved with parades, meets, technical sessions, various social events, as well as driving tours. Ownership of a Model A Ford is not a requirement for membership, just an interest in the Model A and its era. We invite you to attend our monthly meeting to meet our friendly and helpful members, and consider joining us for our activities and good times. We meet at 7 p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Club, 518 Hwy. #49, on the fourth Thursday of each month. For questions or information, call 530-274-7079, or browse our website at http://www.granevaas.com.

Retired Employees Association (RPEA)

We are a statewide, non-profit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings that include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katarinas, just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth of a mile off State Hwy. 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

Jewel Heart NorCal Study Group.

We are currently focusing on Gelek Rimpoche's book "SEM: Exploring the Nature of the Mind." Topics will include Taming Your Mind, The Mind's Capacity, Basis for Liberation, and Continuation of Consciousness, to name a few. Often, we find ourselves tossed by waves of thoughts and feelings that seem out of our control. This fascinating study will show us how our mind actually works and how we can use our mind in our own service to make ourselves happier and gain true freedom. We will see how this helps us and those around us to become more fulfilled and know our true purpose. All are welcome! These courses are offered free of charge (donations accepted) and are open to the public. Although they are based on Buddhist principles, it is not necessary to be Buddhist to benefit from these principles and to enjoy our exploration of these topics together. Our meetings generally begin with a group meditation, study and discussion of the materials, and end with a short meditation. We meet from 10:20 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 322 S. School Street, Grass Valley. For more information call Joe at 530-263-8508 or email jbreault51@gmail.com.

Gamblers Anonymous

The High Nooners chapter of Gamblers Anonymous meets from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad St. in Nevada City. Thousands of people who have created problems due to excessive gambling have found the strength to quit by joining Gamblers Anonymous (G.A.). If gambling is destroying you or someone you care about, call 775-430-2771. There is no charge to belong to G.A.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

We are celebrating our 70th year, making it the longest continuous square dance club in California! Discover a great dance experience with modern music, casual attire, fun, laughter, and fitness all as easy as walking! Questions? Call Laura at 530-432-8571 or email Barbara – basindorf@yahoo.com.

Penn Valley Toastmasters

We hold our meeting on Thursday evenings, in the ReMax center, 10126 Commercial Ave (near Player's Pizza), from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Summer Brown was last week's Toastmaster for the evening. It was her first time hosting the evening. Toastmaster not only helps improve your speaking skills, Toastmaster learning platform also assists in the development of one's leadership skills. Stop by and enjoy an evening of both prepared and extemporaneous speeches.

The White Barn Project

Our program, which is supported by Soroptimist International of Grass Valley, was fortunate to be invited to participate in Community Day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The White Barn volunteers and Soroptimist members were out at the fair with an area where students from 4-H and FFA could immediately get new or re-cycled uniforms should they be short on apparel for showings on fair days. Over 100 families had used the White Barn's 4-H and FFA wardrobe assistance. Those interested in donating outgrown or no longer used 4-H and FFA uniforms can do so by going to The White Barn Project on Facebook or http://www.sigv.org on the web and leaving a message. Donations can be dropped off as advised or picked up by a volunteer.

Dementia Support Group

Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will host "Coffee and Conversations," a dementia support group for friends and family members of loved ones with memory loss. Meetings will take place on the third Thursday of every month at 3:30 p.m. Participants are invited each month to share stories, successes and concerns while learning new coping tips and care solutions from people on similar journeys. The support group is free and open to the public. Caregivers are invited to bring their loved ones along to enjoy an activity with our memory care staff during the sessions. For more information, call Cascades of Grass Valley at 530-272-8002.

The Gold Country Italian American Club

Join us for lunch every third Tuesday of the month. We need at Alta Sierra Country Club at noon. Join us for great food and companionship. For information call Don at 530-271-7491.

Sons In Retirement Branch 124 Alta Sierra

Men, looking for something to do in retirement? Not excited about becoming a greeter at that big box store? Want to meet new friends, try new things, retry old things and have fun? Come join us for lunch and an interesting speaker. We are SIR (Sons in Retirement) a group of retired Gents who get together for fun and companionship. We are golfers and bowlers, wine tasters and food lovers. We like to try new things and have new experiences. We meet at the Alta Sierra Country Club on the first Tuesday of every month. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is begins at noon. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women's service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from "Canine Companions for Independence." They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Banner Community Guild

Our Second Saturday Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. year round on the second Saturday of each month at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley, one mile past the fairgrounds. This 50 year old market welcomes all vendors. Spaces cost $10. Questions? Please phone 530-273-1962 or 530-273-8747. We hope to see you!

Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County

Our group advocates for human rights, equality and justice for all in Palestine and Israel. Our mission is to educate ourselves and others about the situation in Palestine/Israel, and to work in solidarity with others to encourage a nonviolent solution to the conflict. PIWG is a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights and of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights; we support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns undertaken by those organizations. We also support financially two humanitarian aid projects for children in Gaza. For information and directions to the meeting, please call 530-362-7007 or 941-735-8865.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa's old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you'll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We're Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, "Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss," meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers' Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers "Friends of AAUW" membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree.

Roamin' Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin' Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny's Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin' Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin' the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laugher, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick "Y" — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren's lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane's on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra's largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

SIR's (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member's interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men's organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR's can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans' home in California, the Veterans' Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette's Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps' flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), our club meets at 10 a.m. Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. At the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Norma Modder at 530-273-5292 or Marlene Briggs at 530-273-9145.