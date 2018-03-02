Club News, March 3, 2018

California Retired Teachers Assn.

The Nevada County Division of the CalRTA will meet on March 5 for a business and luncheon meeting at Casa Las Katarina's restaurant, 10100 Alta Sierra Drive. CalRTA is a statewide organization whose primary purpose is to protect the benefits of retired educators and, equally important, support public education. The program will feature a deputy from the Nevada County Sheriff's office who will discuss senior fraud, alerting members to what schemes are currently ongoing in the county.

If you are a retired educator and are interested in hearing an update on current pension issues as well as meeting with a group of retirees, you are welcome. If interested, contact Sandy Blake at 530-272-9418.

For membership information, contact Polly Bacich at 530-274-7110.

Gold Country Community Services

Our March menus are out now, and we'll be serving barbecue chicken sandwich, beef Stroganoff, grilled turkey and cheese sandwich, lemon pepper fish, and spaghetti and meat sauce.

Lunch is served weekdays, promptly at noon. The suggested donation is just $3 per meal for seniors 60 and over. On the back of the menu, there's a list of interesting classes and activities—everything to keep seniors well-nourished, well-connected and active. We're currently looking for volunteer "meals-on-wheels" drivers who can spare a few hours a week delivering nutritious, home cooked meals to home bound seniors in our community. Interested? Talk with Charity at 530-273-4961. GCCS is located in the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley, and reception is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Further details are available at http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Gold Country Kiwanis

On February 16, Gold Country Kiwanis hosted their annual Community Fitness Day at the Training Zone Gym in Grass Valley. Through the generosity of our wonderful community we raised enough money for 56 children to participate in our Back-to-School Clothes event. Our goal will be to have funds for 65 to 70 children. During their meeting on February 16, Gold Country Kiwanis made donations to the following organizations: Community Beyond Violence; Bell Hill Academy; Penn Valley Rodeo and Kare Crisis Nursery. On May 5, Kiwanis will co-sponsor Kiwanis Keeping Kids Safe Carnival at the Maidu Center and will continue to sponsor the Eliminate Project together with UNICEF. This project helps to rid the world of Neonatal Tetanus disease, which currently effects over 15 countries. We meet on Thursday at noon at Kane's Restaurant on Main Street. We have great speakers that come and talk to us about our community. Guests are always welcome.

Nevada County Republican Women Federated (NCRWF)

We will host three local candidates at our March 20 meeting. Two of the guest speakers are running for Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Dan Miller, elected to the board in 2014, is running for re-election in District 3. Sue Hoek, a fifth generation native of Grass Valley, is running to take the place of Hank Weston who is retiring in District 4. Glenn Jennings is a candidate for Nevada County district attorney. He is a Nevada County resident currently working as a prosecutor in Butte County.

NCRWF meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, September through June, at Alta Sierra Country Club. Social hours begin at 11:30 a.m. and meetings start at noon. For more questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the March 20 luncheon, call Judy at 530-271-5794. Membership information can be answered by calling 530-263-2672 or visiting http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

Gold Country Yacht Club

We recently voted in our 2018 board of directors. The Gold Country Yacht Club welcomes all salts and sailors with or without boats. We meet in the second Wednesday of the month. In the winter we meet at 6 p.m. at Trail Blazer Pizza. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. During the season (warmer months) we meet at Scotts Flat Lake. See our website or Facebook page for more information.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

We are an affordable weight loss support group. Meetings are from 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays in the Salvation Army's rear building, 10725 Alta St. Grass Valley. For more information, call Sharon Rodriguez at 530 575-9325.

Newcomers Club

Who would ever think that the possibility of a drought would bring out an increase in the American black bear? Brent Nixon, who has been published in National Geographic, is going to speak to our club on March 28, about the likelihood of increased bear incidents brought on by a drought. What's your pleasure? Maybe cooking, knitting, book clubs, Bridge, Bunco, gardening. … we have many activity groups to tickle your fancy! Come join us for lunch on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Alta Sierra Country Club and enjoy the many activities, and knowledgeable speakers we enjoy. Newcomers implies our club is for ladies new to Nevada County, it goes beyond that and opens its door to all ladies of Nevada County regardless of how long you have lived here. We invite you to join us, for more information call Ann at 530-432-9954 and visit our website http://www.newcomersnc.org.

Sons in Retirement Branch 124

Gents: retirement not turning out to be all that you expected? Are you spending all your time on the ball and chain's "to do" list? Tell her you're going down to the hardware store for supplies and then come join us for fun and friendship. SIR (Sons In Retirement) is an active group of gentleman at leisure. We get together for golf, bowling, bocce, wine tasting, pool and just to have fun. If there is an activity that you wanted to do in retirement we can help you find some friends to do it with. We meet on the first Tuesday of every month for luncheon and an interesting speaker at the Alta Sierra County Club. The social hour starts at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon. So, come join us as a guest. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

We are pleased to present "A Day for Women" on April 14 at the Nevada County Campus of Sierra College. Come learn new things with a choice of three workshops, network, meet new people and treat yourself to a wonderful day, for only $45 with lunch included. Conference information is at http://www.sigv.org and http://www.sierracollege.edu/dayforwomen. For those of you who have followed our fabulous Dress A Girl project, we are please to announce two more sewing sessions from 1 to 5 p.m. at Twin Cities Church on March 10 and March 24. We have already sent 300 dresses to Africa and are planning to send more to other areas in need of providing safety for young girls. It has been shown that girls who are well dressed and have a tag indicating belonging to a group do not become victims of human trafficking. If you are interested in helping women and children improve their lives, consider joining the largest women's service organization at http://www.sigv.org.

Grass Roots Genealogy Group

We are an informal gathering of people interested in learning and sharing about how to do family history research. We meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month at the LDS (Mormon) church, 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City (just past Hooper & Weaver Cemetery). Use the rear parking lot and look for our sign on the back left door. We welcome newcomers and beginners to genealogy and are happy to offer help and suggestions to break through those "brick walls."

The P.E.O. Gold Country Reciprocity Bureau

We are holding our annual Founder's Day luncheon at the Sierra Pines United Methodist Church at 22559 West Hacienda Drive in Grass Valley on Saturday, March 17. We will gather at 11:30 a.m. for the social hour and the luncheon will follow. Our special guests will be the president and vice president of California State Chapter, Ann Arabian and Sue Doyle. Ann will be our featured speaker addressing "Generations of Love." Unaffiliated members of P.E.O. are encouraged to attend. Please call Helene Crandall at 530-320-0929 for reservations. The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in 1869, is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing women increased opportunities for higher education. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the U.S. and Canada with nearly 240,000 active members.

Pine Tree Quilt Guild

Do you quilt, or ever been interested in quilting? Join us for the Pine Tree Quilt Guild March Mixer. It will be held on Tuesday, March 6, at the Grass Valley Charter School (South Auburn Street). The mixer will begin at 6:30 p.m. You will have the opportunity to vote on your favorite quilt from the annual Guild Challenge, meet new friends or old, find out how the guild works, snack, play a game for prizes, provided by the estate of Trudy Ferreira. The Pine Tree Quilt Guild is again offering a $1,500 scholarship to a graduating high school student or current college student pursing study in textile arts, design, or other art-related fields. For more information contact Judy Hamilton at judyfieldshamilton@gmail.com or your school counselor. The application deadline is March 30, 2018. We provide quilts for youth graduating from foster care, fire loss victims, homebound seniors, and Hospitality House. Kits are available at no cost to you and you are helping our community. Questions? Contact Theresa Finn at 530-521-7444.

PFLAG

We offer two support groups every month. There is one group for LGB + their allies and another group for Transgender people. The groups meet at 6 p.m. and the meetings usually run until 8 p.m. These groups meet at the Unitarian/Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street, Grass Valley. We pledge to protect everyone's confidentiality. This is a safe place to share. If you would like more information, please call 530-798-5367.

The Golden Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility Auxiliary

We are the only nursing facility auxiliary in the state and perhaps the country. The Auxiliary began at the old Nevada County Hospital and came to Golden Empire when the hospital closed and Golden Empire opened. The Auxiliary does a Mother's Day tea, a Father's Day Pizza Party, an Ice Cream Social, with entertainment, in July, a Christmas Party and more. Members also visit with the residents and help out with any activities that their services are requested for. The Auxiliary is in need of new members in order to continue these activities. Anyone who would be interested in learning more about the Auxiliary and becoming a member can contact president Janice Mason at 530-271-0111.

Golden Empire Sam RV Club

Our next outing is March 3 through 8. We will be going to the Almond Tree RV Park in Chico. This well maintained park is located just off Highway 99 in Chico. Activities will include a potluck dinner, an hors d'oeuvres night, bingo, games, and a dinner out on the town. To reserve your site, contact Pat at 530-273-4798. A deposit check for $35 will reserve your site. Hope to see you there!

For more information, visit http://www.goldenempiresams.org.

Senior Fun Seekers

Our monthly meeting will be held on March 10 at Maria's in Grass Valley. Socializing at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. Each will order from the menu. The monthly breakfast will be at 10 a.m. on March 15 at Humpty Dumpty in Grass Valley. Call Ginny at 530-432-1779. Come look us over. You will like what you see. For more information, call Eileen at 530-272-2487.

Grass Valley Elks No. 538

Bingo Thursday, Mar. 8, doors open 4:30, kitchen opens at 5 p.m. Early Bird Game starts at 6:30 p.m. Pull tabs available. Come try your luck and an evening of fun. Taco Night at 5 p.m. on Mar. 19. Mama's Spaghetti Night Mar. 28, reservations recommended. Phone 530-273-9228.

Health Care for All – CA

Come meet the members of your local Nevada County Chapter of Health Care for All – CA and find out what's happening in our work to save us all money and more importantly, save lives. We educate the public about Single Payer, comprehensive Healthcare for all Californians. We support the passage of the Healthy California Act, SB 562, through the California State Legislature. Help us free the bill from the Assembly Rules Committee by calling Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon at 916-319-2063 and expressing your support for the legislative process and for Single Payer Healthcare. Not sure you support it? Come find out what it's all about. Newcomers are always welcome. Our next meeting will be March 24 at 11 a.m. at the UUCommunity of the Mountains 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. Bring your curiosity, your questions, and your ideas.

The Roadrunners Travel Club

We would like to invite you to join us on the following bus trips: March 2: Feather Falls Casino.

March 22: Horse races, a day at Golden Gate Fields.

April 6: Red Hawk Casino.

April 12: Disney Museum, lunch at the Cliff House in San Francisco.

April 18: Imax, Secrets of the Pharaohs, Pandas 3D with lunch at PF Chang's . Upcoming trips include "Singing in the Rain," "Mamma Mia," and a Music Circus Tribute to John Denver at El Campanil in Antioc, Filoli Gardens, the Bourn summer house and lunch.

June 14: "Singing in the Rain" at the Music Circus.

For reservations and further information contact Hallie Bubier at 530-272-5467 or Donna Ballard at 530-272-6516.

Nevada County Travel Club

The next meeting of Nevada County Travel Club is at 1 p.m. on March 14. Call tour director Brenda at 530-432-5301 for more information and plan to attend and learn about upcoming domestic and international destinations. The next day trip available for sign-up at the meeting are for March 29, when we will tour the Calif. Highway Patrol Academy in Sacramento, make new friends at the Club Pheasant for lunch, then return to Grass Valley to get acquainted with local highway patrol officers in their "new" facility. We also have tickets to Mama Mia at the Wells Fargo Pavilion in Sacramento. Tour includes motor coach to Sacramento, performance and gratuities.

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills

SISF's annual Garden Tour is approaching! We are celebrating our Garden Tour's 25th anniversary! We will have two days of six exquisite gardens for your viewing pleasure. Ticket sales start March 1. You will have the chance to purchase them online at http://www.SierraSoroptimist.org, or at select businesses in Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Colfax, Auburn, Rocklin and Roseville. All ticket sale sites to be announced. So, "save the date" for the 25th Annual Spring Garden Tour, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 19 and 20, rain or shine. All proceeds fund our community's local nonprofit organizations with our Fall & Spring Mini Grants, Local Scholarships and Live Your Dream Award. It's our objective to make life a better place here at home and internationally for women and girls. Our weekly meetings take place from 7 to 8 a.m. at Tofanelli's Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. We serve a full or continental breakfast every week with a bit of social flare. Visit us at http://www.seirrasoroptimist.org or on Facebook.

Early Risers Toastmasters

It was a pleasant surprise to have former member Marty Main join us as well as area co-director Ron Egenes. Karen Chileski was our Toastmaster of the week while the three speakers were Sylvia Pichitino, Anne King and Ron Egenes. Fitting for the recent cold weather, Jim Lewis hosted the Table topics, our impromptu speaking part of the meeting, with a variety of questions pertaining to the weather. If you are interested in improving your speaking, listening and leadership skills, why not join us? We meet every Tuesday, upstairs at Humpty Dumpty restaurant in Grass Valley. Meetings start at 6:30 a.m. and finish by 7:50 a.m. As a guest, you are never under any pressure to speak or to join. For further information, phone 530-273-9777. Check out our website at http://www.Toastmasters.org.

Happy Trails Travelers

Join us on a fun trip to Silver Legacy. This is a six hours stay. You are served fresh pastries from Daily Donuts and coffee. We play bingo on the way. We're a fun group with a very safe and helpful driver. You will receive $10 slot play, $5 food credit and the driver's

gratuity included in your cost of only $35. If you want to join us on our next trip on March 9, call Laura at 530-273-9641 for information and reservations.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge

We are an International organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72-acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop life-long bonds.We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturday are in January, February, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday night dinners, our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner; Check our website, and Calendar. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd. in Grass Valley. Call 530-273-1070 for more information, or email lodge2217@mooseunits.org.

Nevada County Genealogical Society

Please join us at our monthly meetings. We meet at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City (at Government Center off Hwy. 49). Enjoy the presentations of popular genealogical speakers from Northern California. Experience the various topics such as DNA testing, Jewish Genealogy Research, Beginning Genealogy Research, Facebook and Genealogy, and Irish Genealogy. Also, watch for our special advertisement in the entertainment and activity section in The Union, introducing the speaker of the month. For further information please call Rochelle Chapdelaine at 530-205-9452 or email 68terrible10@gmail.com.

Gold Country Fly Fishers

We meet the first Tuesday of each month in the Ponderosa Building, Gate 2, at the Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30, meetings begin at 7 p.m. The featured speaker for the meeting on March 5 will be Hogan Brown, who grew up in Nevada County, honed his skills as a fisherman and fly tier on the Lower Yuba and guides for both warm water and cold water fishing. His topic at the March meeting will be "Lower Sac Warm Water Fishing." In addition to our regular meeting, Gold Country Fly Fishers holds a monthly. Come have some fun while we promote the art, recreation and conservation of fly-fishing. For more information, visit http://www.goldcountryff.org.

Nevada County Historical Society

The Nevada County Historical Society offers free presentations about local history on the third Thursday every month, except December. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056.

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

The Banner Community Guild Book Swap

Our book swap takes place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month at Banner Hall, 12629 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley (one mile past the fairgrounds on the left). Open to the community, the swap offers a free exchange of books, music, movies, magazines and table games. Helpers, who are always needed to set up and break down displays, are encouraged to come at 11:45 a.m. to assist. Questions, please call 530-273-8747 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.

Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join artisans interested in sharing their craft with others and in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month except December at the Earle Jamieson Educational Building at 112 Nevada City Highway, Nevada City. To learn more about what these crafters and artisans are doing, visit http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.Blogspot.com.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Retired Public Employees Association

We are a statewide, nonprofit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings which include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katarinas (the old Scheidel's Restaurant), just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth mile off State Highway 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

Gamblers Anonymous

A new Gamblers Anonymous group has formed for people who are suffering from a gambling problem in Nevada County. Meeting weekly on Mondays from noon to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street in Nevada City. Meetings will be ongoing. There is no fee to attend the meetings and anonymity is strictly protected.

Sierra Wine and Growers Association

You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group! We have fascinating speakers at our meeting discussing subjects like vineyard management, winemaking or critiquing wine. We meet at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in the Ponderosa Hall. We have a summer picnic, holiday party every year and fund a scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA and meeting times, visit http/www.swgga.com.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization founded 96 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita's restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Social time is 11:15 a.m. with lunch to follow and then our speaker. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor at 530-265-6477.

Gold Country Welcome Club

Join us if you want to make new friends! Everyone is welcome: old, young, married, single, newcomer or long time Nevada County residents. We are a co-ed club that has been in the Gold Country for decades. We have about 600 members and many activity groups including: bocce ball, books, bunco, camera, cards, computers, diners, hiking, investing, quilting, travel, woodworking and more. Each month we also have an all member event. If you would like information about our club or to apply for membership, visit http://www.ncnugget.com or call 530-728-0808.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa's old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you'll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We're Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, "Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss," meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers' Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Empire Toastmasters

Our new meeting venue is at the Nevada County Rood Building, 950 Maidu Avenue, second floor, Providence Mine Room B, Nevada City. The meetings are held from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. every Friday. We are excited about this new location. Bring your own lunch or purchase lunch at the cafeteria on the main floor. For more information please call River at 530-362-8098 or email empiretoastmasters@gmail.com or visit our website at http://www.empiretoastmasters.com.

Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County

We advocate for human rights, equality and justice for all in Palestine and Israel. Our mission is to educate ourselves and others about the situation in Palestine/Israel, and to work in solidarity with others to encourage a nonviolent solution to the conflict. PIWG is a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights and of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights; we support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns undertaken by those organizations. We also support financially two humanitarian aid projects for children in Gaza. For information and directions to the meeting, please call 530-362-7007 or 941-735-8865.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Nevada County Duplicate Bridge Club

We meet at the Golden Empire Grange on La Barr Meadows and other locations. The weekly schedule is as follows:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. [Grange] and 2 p.m. at Lake Wildwood.

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m.[Grange].

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m.[Grange] and 7 p.m. at Lake Wildwood.

Thursday: 1 p.m. at Eskaton and 7 p.m. at Lake of the Pines.

Friday: 12:30 p.m. [Team Game at the Grange].

Call Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586 for information or if you're in need of a partner. For help with transition from Rubber Bridge to Duplicate Bridge email Bill Jones [bill8jones@yahoo.com]. We are seeking intermediate players who want to improve their game as well as stimulate the mind. Our goal is to generate new members for our very friendly duplicate bridge club.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers "Friends of AAUW" membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

Looking for a fun way to exercise? New to the area and want to meet new friends? Need some laughter in your life? Did your doctor tell you to be more active? If you answered "yes" to any or all of these questions then why not try square dancing and reap the benefits? Come join us for a fun evening. A surprising study shows that square dancing can add 10 years to your life. We meet weekly at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley located at 11363 Grange Ct. For more information, call Laura at 530-432-8571 or e-mail Barbara at basindorf@yahoo.com.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

There are over 70,000 Inner Wheel members all over the world. The first IW club was established in England in 1924 by Margaret Golding. Our members are community minded women helping nonprofit groups who help women and children. Nevada City IW Club helps and supports, as we can, KARE Crisis Nursery, Women of Worth and Community Beyond Violence, formerly known as DVSAC. NCIW club just had their annual barbecue at the lovely home of Pat and Judy Ward's. The gals all went inside and we had a brief meeting. Claudia Edwards, our president, thanked her officers and committee members for all their help during her fiscal year 16-17 and brought up officers and committee members for 2017-18. She also gave IW pins to two new members. If you have questions or want information about our club, call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Roamin' Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin' Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny's Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin' Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin' the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

The Gra-Neva A's

Love seeing those old Model A's around town? Ever thought of owning one? Come to a meeting of Gra-Neva A's, the local Model A Club. Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Learn how to buy and maintain a Model A. Join local tours and activities. Check out http://www.granevaas.com. Call Steve Turnsk at 530-274-7079 for more information.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laugher, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick "Y" — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren's lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Winter 4WD snow runs

We expect to see a few 4WD clubs making a snow run through Graniteville in the next weeks. It is a fun opportunity to try your equipment and driving skills. Thankfully, you don't worry about being stuck since many experienced drivers are with you to help. Please don't forget those who live here—who travel that same road alone and who hope it remains in drivable condition through the winter. Many locals spend hours clearing fallen trees and making the track we all use. Those two icy ruts are boring when you are out four wheeling for fun – but we depend on them remaining intact for our trips to town. For more information, call 530-265-2146.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. Jewel Heart Norcal is a Mahayana Buddhist Study Group in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For 2017, we are studying the Lam Rim (stages on the Path to Enlightenment). This is a road map which details all the steps to reach the state of freedom by removing obstacles and obstructions to full enlightenment. For meeting location or more information: Contact jbreault51@gmail.com or call Joe at 530-802-6221. Or visit our website http://Jewelnorcal.org or on Facebook at "jewelheartnorcal." Jewel Heart Norcal is a Study Group under the auspices of Jewel Heart International. For more information on Jewel Heart International visit http://www.jewelheart.org.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane's on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra's largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

SIR's (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member's interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men's organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR's can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters (http://www.lwvwnc.org) is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans' home in California, the Veterans' Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette's Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps' flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.

Spiritual Book Club

The Spiritual Book Club of the Baha'is of Nevada County sponsors the free monthly event, open to readers as well as to interested listeners who may not have read the books. Guests also receive light refreshments. For more information, call 530-802-0901.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.