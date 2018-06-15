Club News, June 16, 2018

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on "announcements."

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association

You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group! We have fascinating speakers at our meetings discussing subjects like vineyard management, wine making or critiquing wine, We have a summer picnic, a holiday party every year and fund an educational scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA visit http://swgga.com.

The Spiritual Book Club of the Baha'is of Nevada County

We will feature a discussion of the book, "The Sweeter the Juice" at 7 p.m. on June 25 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.

This memoir by Shirlee Taylor Haizlip, details the journey of an author who unexpectedly encountered the tensions relating to her black and white ancestry heritage while delving into her family history. The stories she uprooted reflect complex questions and answers embedded in America's social history, unfolding over thousands of miles and hundreds of years. The discussion will include a video of an interview the author and Oprah Winfrey.

Light refreshments will be served. The public is encouraged to attend and to ask for the book at the library or at local book stores, either before or after the event.

Health Care for All – CA

Today, June 16, the members of our local chapter of Health Care for All – CA will be tabling at the Nevada City Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come by to learn more about how a single payer, Medicare for All type system would work in California and how we could pay for it? Watch us in action as we educate the public about the benefits of universal health care. And of course, have some fun shopping the Farmers Market. Our next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on June 23 at the UUCommunity of the Mountains, 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. Newcomers are always welcome.

Gold Country Community Services

Singing along with our friend Tad Kitada, last Wednesday's entertainer, is always filled with joy. Thank you, Tad! Next week our Congregate Lunch Café will serve quiche, turkey sandwich, sloppy Joe, chicken salad sandwich and veggie pizza. Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, with local entertainment most Wednesdays. The suggested donation is just $3 per meal for seniors 60 and over. Reservations (530-273-4961) and early arrival are highly recommended. We are also happy to announce that the Farmers' Market coupon books will be available to eligible seniors starting on Monday, June 18. Distribution of the coupon books will occur Monday through Friday, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., located at the Nevada City Senior Apartments at 841 Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley. The books will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while they last. Further details at http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Golden Empire Sams RV Club

July will be our "long distance" outing for the year. We are going to Cody, Wyoming, from July 8 to July 13. Since the journey is a good part of the outing, many of us will be going early, or staying late to enjoy the many interesting places in the northern Wyoming area, including Yellowstone Park, and the Custer mountain and Big Horn areas. We will experience the Cody Cattle Company dinner and show, a rodeo (every night!), and plenty of museums and "shoot-outs." We'll keep you posted. For more information, visit http://www.goldenempiresams.org.

The Gold Country Welcome Club

We are a social group of local people many of whom have just moved to Nevada County and they like to get out and try new things and meet new people. We have club-wide events as well as many activity groups. One of our most popular groups is Wine and Dine. Here's how it works: Four couples meet for dinner at someone's home where the host makes the main dish and the other couples bring appetizers, salad, and dessert. The following month rotates to someone else's home and after four months you've met some fun new people, had some delicious dishes, and you've had a chance to get a glimpse inside some of the many interesting homes in our area. Repeat every four months and by the end of the year you've made a lot of new friends.

Annual dues are $12 per person and enable you to join one of the many Activity Groups that we have as well as attend our Special Events. Learn more and find an application to join at http://www.gcwelcome.com or call 530-728-0808.

Nevada County Travel Club

We are welcoming new members who are looking for a little adventure and a way to check off those bucket list travel destinations. We offer both national and international destinations. Upcoming trips include: New Years Rose Parade in Pasadena, New York City in December, The Great Smokey Mountains, Holland, Croatia and Panama to name just a few. Enjoy the comfort and security of small group travel. We offer user friendly trip planning with an experienced travel agent. Monthly meetings are at 1 p.m., the second Wednesday of each month at the Abundant Life Community Church on Alta Street in Grass Valley. For more information, call Judi Foy at 530-432-3393

.

Sierra Express Bicycle Club

On July 7, Daniel deVise, author of "The Comeback," will be at an our meeting to discuss his book. He is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist who has worked for the Washington Post, Miami Herald and several other newspapers. "The Comeback" is a story based in the world of bicycle racing, but it transcends sports. The book builds the histories of Greg LeMond, a local cycling hero, and Laurent Fignon. Above all, the book is a great human interest story. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on July 7 in the BriarPatch Community room.

Retired Public Employees Association

We are a statewide, nonprofit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings which include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katerinas (the old Scheidel's Restaurant), just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth mile off State Highway 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

Knights of Columbus

Our 20th Annual Fr. Phelan Golf Classic is set for July 8 at the Lake Wildwood Golf Course. There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start. We are now accepting registrations for this fun event, which will benefit Mt. St. Mary's Academy and Woman of Worth. There is still time to become a diamond ($1,000), gold ($500) or silver ($250) sponsor or a Friend of Fr. Phelan ($100). All you need to do is contact Tom Jacobs at tomjacobs@cebridge.net. If you would like to golf, donate a silent auction item or raffle prize, please contact Ed Wydra at edwydra@comcast.net. The cost to golf is $125, which includes lunch, golf and dinner. Dinner only at The Oaks, Lake Wildwood's new clubhouse is only $35.

Nevada County Historical Society

Bernie Zimmerman and Elinor Barnes, members of the Historical Society and members of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission will present a program on the county's historical landmarks at 7 p.m. on June 21 at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City. The program will include a short video about the commission, and a demonstration of its electronic guide to all the county's landmarks, "Exploring Nevada County." Then using the e-book, they will take us on a tour of some of the county's historical landmarks, focusing on some of the people behind the landmarks. The one-hour event is free and is open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056.

Chicago Park Garden Club

Calling all kids (and moms of course) to our Junior Flower Arranger Workshop. Deadline is today, June 16. Do you like flowers? Do you like winning prizes at the Nevada County Fair? You can put them both together at the Fair's Junior Floriculture Competition – a fancy way of saying "flower arranging contest for kids." First, learn how to make great arrangements at our Flower Arranging Workshop for Juniors (ages 6-17) at 10 a.m. on June 20.

Deadline for the workshop is June 16. It's free, but you do need to register in advance. The workshop is taught by Ann Wallace, a multi-prize-winning flower arranger and past president of the Garden Club. Call Ann Wallace at 530-265-8210 by June 16 to register for the workshop. The Junior Arrangers Workshop is offered by the Chicago Park Garden Club, which serves gardeners in Grass Valley, Nevada City and other Foothills communities.

Newcomers of Nevada County

On June 27 we have the opportunity to visit the historic Julia Morgan North Star house located at 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley, and revel in its rich history! We will enjoy a gourmet box luncheon on the beautiful 14 acres owned and managed by the North Star Historic Conservancy. Carole Miller, along with other North Star Historic Conservancy docents will share their knowledge of the people, grounds and uniqueness of the North Star House. We will have the opportunity to see all the improvements and ongoing restoration work at this very special place, including the new Heritage Garden. In October we will have our Live and Silent Auctions; our major fund raiser for purchasing, wrapping and delivering gifts to children and families in need in our local community, Nevada County. For more information, call Ann at 530-432-9954 and visit our website http://www.newcomersnc.org.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita's restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor at 530-265-6477.

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

Nevada County Republican Women Federated (NCRWF)

Our luncheon and fashion show will be at 11:30 a.m. on June 19 at Alta Sierra Country Club. The theme, "Women of the Gold Rush" produced by Cherie Oliver, will feature historic vintage fashions from the Gold Rush Era. The show honors the memory of Annamaria Sauer, dedicated NCRWF member, who had a flair for fashion and helped with the success of our previous fashion shows. Our meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, September through June, at Alta Sierra Country Club. Social hours begin at 11:30 a.m. and meetings start at noon. For questions or to make a reservation for the June fashion show check our website for more information or call Judy at 530-271-5794. Membership questions can be answered by calling 530-263-2672. For information about NCRWF please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit the website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

Business & Professional Women of Nevada County

Members of the public are invited to listen to our guest speaker at our June 20 dinner meeting. The club's new monthly venue is the Gold Country Conference Center, 1012 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Business and Professional Women of Nevada County welcomes working, between-jobs and retired women who support equity for women in the workplace and in society at large. Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month. Stephanie Fischer, the director of Outreach and Development at Community Beyond Violence (formerly DVSAC), will be the speaker. Their mission is to offer resources for building healthy relationships and to work with community partners to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence. They have been providing services to victims and their families in Western Nevada County since 1978.

The meet-and-greet begins at 5:30 p.m. The meeting and dinner begin at 6 p.m.; $22.50 per person or $5 for program only. Pre-paid reservations are required by Sunday, June 17. To reserve and for more information on the organization and the evening's program, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.

The Tapestry Network of Nevada County

Our monthly networking fundraiser is coming up on June 21. The event begins at 5:30 and goes until 8 p.m. Their keynote speaker is Deneen Troupe-Buitrago of Grow From Your Overflow. She will be in Grass Valley one day only, flying in from Michigan during her book tour. Their featured nonprofit is the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. Speaking on their behalf is Ms. Gold Country, Amanda Adams-Legault from Oroville. She has served their Downtown Grass Valley throughout Cornish Christmas as a Princess for the M3 Mall & M3 Queens Court. Come support her as she is on the recipients' list, hopeful for a new kidney soon. Early Bird Tickets are $10 per person through June 14 and for Tapestry Members it's $15 and $20 for guests. RSVP to Melisa Mistler-Yates at the M3 Mall/ Tapestry Network for invoicing options. Text: 530-205-8462 or email melisa@m3mall.biz.

Senior Fun Seekers

The monthly breakfast will be at 10 a.m. at IHOP on June 21. Call Giny at 530-432 1779 for reservations. The Sunday night supper will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Tack Room at Lake Wildwood. Call Judy at 530-477-2078 for reservations. To learn more about our fun-loving group, please call Eileen at 530-272-2487.

Soroptimist International Of the Sierra Foothills (S.I.S.F.)

We are a nonprofit service organization full of fun loving, spirited women with like minds and a common goal, "Helping women and children both locally and internationally." June 7 was our last official club meeting until early fall. We welcomed our incoming board of directors, reflected on the events from our club's past year, and started settling into our new committees to discuss our future plans. We also will begin to plan the next fund raising event (Annual Yard Sale) that helps support opportunities for our local nonprofits and local scholarship awards for women and children. We will take the rest of June, July, and August off from our official weekly meetings, but will continue to keep the community posted on our efforts in making a difference locally and internationally. We would like to thank all of you who have helped in our cause this year, and we deeply appreciate your contributions and ongoing support. For more information visit us at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, or visit our Facebook page. Interested in our Garden Tour? Please email us at garden@sierrasoroptimist.org.

The Gold Country Italian American Club

Join us for lunch every third Tuesday of the month. We need at Alta Sierra Country Club at noon. Join us for great food and companionship. Also, we are having Bocce and Barbecue on June 28 at Western Gateway Park. Save the date for Oct. 13 for our Bella Notte Dinner Dance benefiting Women of Worth. For information or to RSVP, call Don at 530-271-7491.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

Soroptimist is winding up its 2017-18 year with our last meeting at on June 7. A very successful fiscal year was celebrated recently at an annual dinner, "Celebration of Service." Over the past year the organization has helped thousands of Nevada County women and children with grants, programs, and projects spending thousands of dollars raised through fundraisers such as A Day for Women at Sierra College and a food booth at the county fair. The club now has ahead an Installation Dinner on June 28 at a private home. Although the group does not meet during the summer months, the members will staff their food booth at the Nevada County Fair from August 8 to 12 serving delicious and healthy rice bowls and drinks. Meetings will resume in the fall. Soroptimist invite women who share their passion for helping and improving the lives of women and children of Nevada County to join them. See membership information and more about the organization at http:/www.sivg.org or read our Facebook at Soroptimist International of Grass Valley.

PFLAG

We offer two support groups every month. There is one group for LGB-plus and their allies, as well as another group for transgender people and their allies. These groups meet at the Unitarian/Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street, Grass Valley. We pledge to protect everyone's confidentiality. This is a safe place to share. If you would like more information and meeting times, please call 530-798-5367.

Gold Country Kiwanis

On May 5 Kiwanis co-sponsored the "Kids Safety and Health Carnival Festival" along with Fire Safe Council. Many children participated in the activities, including learning about local first responders. Kiwanis will be participating in the Fourth of July parade in the morning and then open up their food booth at the fairgrounds. On August 6 we will host, along with Kmart, the annual Back to School shopping for 60 to 65 children. We are always looking for volunteers to assist the children with their selections. Visit us on our Facebook page at Gold Country Kiwanis.

Gold Country Celtic Society

If you are able to march with us in the 4th of July parade in Nevada City, please contact parade master Ron Cherry at 530-478-5616.

Sons In Retirement Branch 124 Alta Sierra

Men, looking for something to do in retirement? Not excited about becoming a greeter at that big box store? Want to meet new friends, try new things, retry old things and have fun? Come join us for lunch and an interesting speaker. We are SIR (Sons in Retirement) a group of retired Gents who get together for fun and companionship. We are golfers and bowlers, wine tasters and food lovers. We like to try new things and have new experiences. We meet at the Alta Sierra Country Club on the first Tuesday of every month. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is begins at noon. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

The Roadrunners Travel Club

We would like to invite you to join us on the following bus trips:

June 23: Tribute to the music of John Denver and Campanil Theatre.

June 29: Meeting at Mountain Mike's Pizza.

July 6: Feather Falls Casino.

July 9: Ice cream social.

July 16, 17: Mendocino Coast- Lodging and meals at Little River Inn.

Upcoming Trips; July 26, Strauss Festival; July 27, pizza at Mountain Mike's; Aug. 3, Nugget Casino; Aug. 9, "Mama Mia" at Music Circus; Sept. 14, San Francisco Bay Lunch Cruise; October mystery trip. For reservations and further information contact Hallie Bubier at 530-272-5467 or Donna Ballard at 530-272-6516.

The Nevada County Division of the California Retired Teachers Assn (CalRTA)

CalRTA is the only statewide organization working to protect and enhance the retirement benefits of all CalSTRS members. All retired educators are welcome. For membership information contact Polly Bacich at 530-274-7110

Grass Roots Genealogy Group

We are an informal group of people interested in learning and sharing about how to do family history research. We meet on the first Wednesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the LDS (Mormon) church, 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City (just past Hooper & Weaver Cemetery). Use the rear parking lot and look for our sign on the back left door. We welcome newcomers and beginners to genealogy and are happy to help you break through those "brick walls" to find your ancestors. Call Susan at 530-271-1311 for more information.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women's service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from "Canine Companions for Independence." They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Banner Community Guild

Our Second Saturday Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. year round on the second Saturday of each month at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley, one mile past the fairgrounds. This 50 year old market welcomes all vendors. Spaces cost $10. Questions? Please phone 530-273-1962 or 530-273-8747. We hope to see you!

Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County

Our group advocates for human rights, equality and justice for all in Palestine and Israel. Our mission is to educate ourselves and others about the situation in Palestine/Israel, and to work in solidarity with others to encourage a nonviolent solution to the conflict. PIWG is a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights and of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights; we support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns undertaken by those organizations. We also support financially two humanitarian aid projects for children in Gaza. For information and directions to the meeting, please call 530-362-7007 or 941-735-8865.

The Golden Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility Auxiliary

We are the only nursing facility auxiliary in the state and perhaps the country. The Auxiliary began at the old Nevada County Hospital and came to Golden Empire when the hospital closed and Golden Empire opened. The Auxiliary does a Mother's Day tea, a Father's Day Pizza Party, an Ice Cream Social, with entertainment, in July, a Christmas Party and more. Members also visit with the residents and help out with any activities that their services are requested for. The Auxiliary is in need of new members in order to continue these activities. Anyone who would be interested in learning more about the Auxiliary and becoming a member can contact president Janice Mason at 530-271-0111.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge

We are an International organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72-acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop life-long bonds.We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturday are in January, February, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday night dinners, our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner; Check our website, and Calendar. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd. in Grass Valley. Call 530-273-1070 for more information, or email lodge2217@mooseunits.org.

Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join artisans interested in sharing their craft with others and in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month except December at the Earle Jamieson Educational Building at 112 Nevada City Highway, Nevada City. To learn more about what these crafters and artisans are doing, visit http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.Blogspot.com.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Gamblers Anonymous

A new Gamblers Anonymous group has formed for people who are suffering from a gambling problem in Nevada County. Meeting weekly on Mondays from noon to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street in Nevada City. Meetings will be ongoing. There is no fee to attend the meetings and anonymity is strictly protected.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa's old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you'll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We're Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, "Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss," meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers' Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Empire Toastmasters

Our new meeting venue is at the Nevada County Rood Building, 950 Maidu Avenue, second floor, Providence Mine Room B, Nevada City. The meetings are held from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. every Friday. We are excited about this new location. Bring your own lunch or purchase lunch at the cafeteria on the main floor. For more information please call River at 530-362-8098 or email empiretoastmasters@gmail.com or visit our website at http://www.empiretoastmasters.com.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Nevada County Duplicate Bridge Club

We meet at the Golden Empire Grange on La Barr Meadows and other locations. The weekly schedule is as follows:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. [Grange] and 2 p.m. at Lake Wildwood.

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m.[Grange].

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m.[Grange] and 7 p.m. at Lake Wildwood.

Thursday: 1 p.m. at Eskaton and 7 p.m. at Lake of the Pines.

Friday: 12:30 p.m. [Team Game at the Grange].

Call Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586 for information or if you're in need of a partner. For help with transition from Rubber Bridge to Duplicate Bridge email Bill Jones [bill8jones@yahoo.com]. We are seeking intermediate players who want to improve their game as well as stimulate the mind. Our goal is to generate new members for our very friendly duplicate bridge club.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers "Friends of AAUW" membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

Looking for a fun way to exercise? New to the area and want to meet new friends? Need some laughter in your life? Did your doctor tell you to be more active? If you answered "yes" to any or all of these questions then why not try square dancing and reap the benefits? Come join us for a fun evening. A surprising study shows that square dancing can add 10 years to your life. We meet weekly at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley located at 11363 Grange Ct. For more information, call Laura at 530-432-8571 or e-mail Barbara at basindorf@yahoo.com.

Roamin' Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin' Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny's Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin' Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin' the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

The Gra-Neva A's

Love seeing those old Model A's around town? Ever thought of owning one? Come to a meeting of Gra-Neva A's, the local Model A Club. Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Learn how to buy and maintain a Model A. Join local tours and activities. Check out http://www.granevaas.com. Call Steve Turnsk at 530-274-7079 for more information.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laugher, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick "Y" — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren's lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Winter 4WD snow runs

We expect to see a few 4WD clubs making a snow run through Graniteville in the next weeks. It is a fun opportunity to try your equipment and driving skills. Thankfully, you don't worry about being stuck since many experienced drivers are with you to help. Please don't forget those who live here—who travel that same road alone and who hope it remains in drivable condition through the winter. Many locals spend hours clearing fallen trees and making the track we all use. Those two icy ruts are boring when you are out four wheeling for fun – but we depend on them remaining intact for our trips to town. For more information, call 530-265-2146.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. Jewel Heart Norcal is a Mahayana Buddhist Study Group in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For 2017, we are studying the Lam Rim (stages on the Path to Enlightenment). This is a road map which details all the steps to reach the state of freedom by removing obstacles and obstructions to full enlightenment. For meeting location or more information: Contact jbreault51@gmail.com or call Joe at 530-802-6221. Or visit our website http://Jewelnorcal.org or on Facebook at "jewelheartnorcal." Jewel Heart Norcal is a Study Group under the auspices of Jewel Heart International. For more information on Jewel Heart International visit http://www.jewelheart.org.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane's on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra's largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

SIR's (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member's interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men's organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR's can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters (http://www.lwvwnc.org) is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans' home in California, the Veterans' Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette's Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps' flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), our club meets at 10 a.m. Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. At the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Norma Modder at 530-273-5292 or Marlene Briggs at 530-273-9145.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.