Club News, July 3, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: While some clubs have informed The Union of meeting cancellations or reopenings due to COVID-19, we have not heard from them all. Please call ahead to confirm future meeting times and/or cancellations. We encourage club members to inform us of any changes.

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on “announcements.”

Gold Country Kiwanis

Several of our members participated in Nevada County Media’s “Sock Hop,” which will be aired later in July. Everyone had a great time and the band that Billy Packard brought together was terrific. GC Kiwanis is preparing to be part of the Fourth of July parade, firing-up the grill for fair time and also for The Draft Horse Classic. We will be meeting on July 8 via Zoom. Our guest speaker will be Howard Levine, former Mayor of Grass Valley. He will be talking about the North Star House. We will be meeting for the first time, in person at Pioneer Park at noon on July 22. If you are interested in the activities that Gold Country Kiwanis is involved in, please contact us at 1822tinman@gmail.com or visit http://www.goldcountrykiwanis.org and we’ll set you up to be part of our Zoom meeting. If you enjoy working with children, we are always looking for new members.

Gold Country Welcome Club





Our nonprofit club has an annual charitable donation each year to other local nonprofits who serve our community. Our members recently voted and our board of directors decided to donate to three local nonprofits: Hospice of the Foothills, Child Advocates of Nevada County and Alzheimer’s Outreach Services. Each will receive a check for $500. These three will now drop out of our member poll for three years in order for other charities to get a chance for our annual charitable donations. Our club is a Nevada County social group of local people who like to get out and try new things and meet new people. We have club wide events as well as many activity groups. Learn more and find an application to join at http://www.gcwelcome.com .

Nevada County Travel Club

Hello, fellow travelers. Our next meeting will be at 1 p.m. on July 14 at the Abundant Life Community Church, 10795 Alta Street in Grass Valley. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted we will no longer be limiting attendance to 35 people and masks will not be required unless you are not fully vaccinated. We have several trips scheduled and our members are excited about being able to hit the road again. Several members have signed up for a trip to lovely Santa Fe, New Mexico. We are offering two trips, one in late November and one on December 12 of this year. Members are also signing up for a trip to Panama in late January 2022. I went on this trip two years ago and highly recommend it. Join me at our July meeting and learn about all of our scheduled trips. Give me, Judi Foy, a call and I will save you a seat (530-432-3393).

Alcoholics Anonymous of Nevada County

If you want to keep drinking, that’s your business. If you want to stop, that is ours. We have a 24-hour hotline, 530-272-6287, and our website at http://www.dist20.org can guide you to in-person meetings and other information. The hand of AA is here to help.

Gold Country Senior Services

To help meet the increasing needs of homebound local seniors, some of the meals we provide are, once again, being prepared by our own Gold Country kitchen staff. Meals on Wheels volunteers make deliveries on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while similar meals are available for drive-through pick-up at the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Phone 530-273-4961 to register. Visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org for further information.

Free Dementia Support Group

Cascades of Grass Valley, an independent, assisted living and memory care community located at 415 Sierra College Drive, is hosting a Coffee and Conversation Support Group for friends and family members of loved ones living with dementia. This support group will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., either virtually via Zoom or in-person at Cascades of Grass Valley. During this support group, attendees will get a chance to share their stories, successes and concerns while learning a variety of coping tips and care solutions from other caregivers and professionals. For more information or to RSVP, contact Brianna Phillips at 530-272-8002. After reserving your space for the virtual session, you will receive login information. If joining in-person, masks will be required and refreshments will be served. Founded by four partners with extensive experience in senior living, Cascade Living Group is dedicated to providing high-quality senior living and care communities throughout the western United States.

Ladies Only Pistol Fun Shoots

Members and guests are invited to ladies-only pistol fun shoots from noon to 2 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the Nevada County Sportsmen’s Club, located at 11296 Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City. The cost for non-members is $7. Previous pistol shooting experience is mandatory. You will not be allowed to shoot if you have not had prior pistol shooting experience. This is for safety. Bring eye and hearing protection, pistols and ammo. Targets and fun times are provided. For more information contact Janette Carpenter at 530-263-9214 or juanitaent@gmail.com . For more information on the Sportsmen’s Club, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/california/nevada-city/nevada-county-sportsmen/6126058 .

Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

We normally hold monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Salvation Army facility on 10725 Alta Street in Grass Valley, but due to the coronavirus there will be no monthly face-to-face meetings until further notice. However, non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio can go to our Club website at NCARC.org for the latest information on this subjects and other ham related subjects.

Business & Professional Women of Nevada County

Our mission is to support and promote equity for women. We offer Encouragement awards and Academic Scholarships to women returning to school or in certification programs to better their working opportunities. We are currently accepting applications for these grants. For more information visit our website at http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org .

Golden Empire Sams RV Club

Have you been promising to take your RV out of mothballs and take it for a ride? Wondering if you still remember how to hook your 5th wheel or travel trailer to your truck? How about hooking up the tow vehicle? We can help you with it all! We are the Golden Empire Sams RV Club and we’re prospecting for fun and new members. Come and join us on one of our camping outings. You’ll find out how friendly, fun and helpful we can be. Our July outing will be to Klamath Ranch Resort/Blue Herron RV Park from July 11 to 16. Contact Scott or Wendy at 530- 277-5304 for more information. Our August outing will be to Riverwalk RV Park, Fortuna, Calif. from August 15 to 20. Contact Tony or Carrie at 916-607-1955 for information and or reservations. For more information about our club visit our website at http://www.goldenempiresams.org .

American Association of University Women (AAUW)

At its annual Zoom meeting, the AAUW’s Nevada County Branch announced its newly elected officers for 2021-2022. They are Katherine “Bup” Greenwood, President; Melanie Heckel, Secretary; Jennifer Wilkerson, Finance Officer; Stephanie Owyoung, Membership Vice President (VP); Shanti Emerson and Mari Weaver, Program Co-VPs; Fran Erickson and JoAnn Schilling, AAUW Fund Co-VPs. The branch also recognized Shirley Zeff for her long-time service to the branch. AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership. For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. For more information, visit https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net/ or call 530-470-9395.

Grass Roots Genealogy Group

We are having Zoom meetings to stay connected and engaged with genealogy. GRGG is an informal gathering of people interested in learning and sharing about how to do family history research. We meet on the first Wednesday of every month (except for holidays). During the pandemic, meetings are held online via Zoom. We welcome newcomers and beginners to genealogy and enjoy helping you break through those “brick walls” to find your ancestors. Call Susan at 530-271-1311 for more information or to request the Zoom link for the meeting.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

We are getting ready for the reopening of our community and the Nevada County Fair. The White Barn Project will hold a distribution day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 15 at Ponderosa Hall. Families of FFA and 4-H students can get shirts, pants, belts, boots (as available) from us free of charge on that day. We also welcome donations of items that no longer fit. We will be in the Barn area for the fair where we will have clothing and supplies available for the five days of showing. In addition, we will be making our delicious and healthy chicken teriyaki bowls for the fair and need help staffing the booth. If you would like to help and get a ticket to the fair and a bowl, email sigrassvalley@gmail.com or visit http://www.sigv.org . If you would like to support women and girls internationally and locally while having fun, please consider becoming a member. Contact us on our website for more information at http://www.sigv.org .

The Gold Country Cal Alumni Association

We represent U.C. Berkeley to Nevada County. The local chapter brings together university grads and friends to sponsor scholarships and hold special events. The scholarships are for graduating high school seniors from Nevada County who are accepted by the University and commit to attend. The alumni chapter is a qualified non-profit charitable organization. Our activities include luncheons, dinners, winery tours, and wine tasting, guest-speaker get-togethers and an Annual Big Game Rally Dinner. We also participate in community events, including Octoberfest and the Picnic in the Park/Concert. These activities will be resumed as soon as the pandemic crisis is over. For more information, contact Lloyd Tosse, president of the chapter, at 530-263-7373 or lloyd@tosse.com .

Rotary Club of Grass Valley South

Our club continues to meet on the first three Tuesdays of every month at 7 a.m. via Zoom, with an average attendance of 15 to 20 members per week. Recent informational presentations included the Falls Prevention Coalition, the City of Grass Valley, Anew Day and the Dokimos Pharmacy’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Upcoming programs include updates from The BriarPatch Co-op and the Northstar House. Our work in the community continues through grants and service projects. Locally, we are supporting nutrition for children by funding and working hands-on to stock the Bright Futures for Youth onsite kitchen. Internationally, we are partnering with the San Miguel Community Foundation and other Rotary clubs to empower women in the Mexican community of San Miguel de Allende to support their households through learning beekeeping and bee harvesting. Club members are also volunteering to help at the local Dignity Health-run COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Our club is currently working on identifying its officer team for the 2021-22 year. All are welcome at our meetings. For more information, visit http://www.gvsrotary.org , or email rotarygvs@gmail.com .

Grass Valley Moose Lodge #2217

We are an international organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72-acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop lifelong bonds. We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturdays, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday, Thursday, night dinners, and our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner. Check our website, and calendar. We also have a place for clubs and social gatherings. Come in and make new friends. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd. in Grass Valley. For more information call the lodge at 530-273-1070 or email lodge2217@mooseunits.org .

Master Gardeners of Nevada County

Trained by the University of California, Master Gardeners offer free gardening advice to the public. Our office is closed for now but for gardening questions please visit our website at http://www.NCMG.ucanr.org . You can click on “Got Questions” to submit a gardening question by clicking the link for instructions. While we are not yet able to resume our in-person gardening classes, we offer free Saturday gardening videos on our website with complete instructions, beginning at 9 a.m. The videos are recorded and stored on our website for review by clicking on the “Workshop Recordings” link in the left hand column. You can watch them again and again. On the website, click on “Check the calendar here” to view upcoming events. Our Demonstration Garden, located on NID office grounds, is now open to the public but limited to 10 persons at a time.

Nevada City Lions Club

To learn more about joining the Nevada City Lions Club, contact Jackie Wapp at beerwapp@gmail.com . For additional information about California Lions Clubs visit their website at http://www.californialions.org or their Facebook page and http://www.facebook.com/CaLionsClubs .

Business Networking International (BNI) Grass Valley/Nevada City Chapter

We meet virtually, via Zoom, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/Visit-BNI-Zoom or contact Machen MacDonald at 530-273-8000 or machen@probrilliance.com .

League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org .

Grass Valley Retired Public Employees Association (RPEA)

CalPERS is sponsoring Assembly Bill 2473 (Cooper), exempting “Private Loans” made by a “Public Investment Fund” from the California Public Records Act (CPRA). “Private Loans” are a new and untested investment strategy, which has not been commonly used for the investment of money held in trust to fund public pension obligations. These loans only have the potential to yield high interest if they are made to borrowers with a high risk of default — or even bankruptcy. The RPEA has offered amendments that would require such “Private Loans” to be subject to public disclosure once they become assets held in trust by a public pension fund. Placing public trust funds into secret investments is a recipe for disaster. Keeping the transparency required by current law assures that the taxpayers will not be left holding the bag for losses caused by risky loans of public funds.

Tommyknockers Shrine Club

In 1876, members of American Masonic Lodges created a branch of their fraternity for brothers to socialize outside their Lodges. While carrying forward the principles of truth, charity and brotherly love, they adopted a middle eastern motif of the Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, characterized by their distinctive “fez” head wear. After several years of meeting for fun and fellowship, they created a philanthropy which in one hundred years has become their system of 22 Children’s Hospitals in North America and host to 300 outreach clinics, having served more than 1.4 million children from over 170 countries. The Shriners Hospitals for Children have one goal: to change and improve lives. They accomplish this in three ways; by caring for patients from infants through teens, by conducting research for new treatments and by providing training for health care professionals. The Sacramento Hospital treats about 120 children from Grass Valley and Nevada City each year at no charge to families. They’re fond of saying “Shriners Play so Children May.” More information is available at afsarch@sbcglobal.net .

Nevada City RV Club

Membership is open to all owners of all brands of RVs. The purpose of the Nevada City RV Club is to promote family camping and to meet others with similar interests in the RV lifestyle. The club has celebrated more than 30 years, with members representing all age groups and all walks of life. In addition to camping once a month. The club offers an annual picnic and Christmas party. By belonging to the Nevada City RV Club you will find new ways to enjoy your RV and make new friends. For information on joining, please call 530-274-1254.

The Bridge Street Society and Affiliates

We decided at our regular meeting on June 9 to distribute $2,000 of our reserve fund to the following: $500 each to The Nevada Theatre Commission, KVMR Radio, Miners’ Foundry Cultural Center, and Hospitality House. Future appropriate use of funds will be considered post COVID-19. All members were present.

Gold Country Square Dance Club

Following the guidelines set forth by our elected officials, the Goldancers Square Dance club will not be dancing for an undetermined time. We hope to be dancing again when everyone is healthy and it is safe to do so. Check our website at http://www.Goldancers.com to determine when we are dancing again.

Gold Country Fly Fishers

In accordance with the directives from state and federal agencies, all GCFF activities are suspended until further notice. The board of GCFF believes it prudent, due to public health and safety concerns of our members, for the GCFF to cancel all gatherings for at least 30 days. Gatherings include the monthly general meeting as well as face to face gatherings of the board, of committees and “fishouts.” Check our website at http://www.goldcountryff.org for more information about our programs. We will be posting program and meeting information when our activities resume.

Newcomers Club of Nevada County

We are a very welcoming club for those new to the area, newly retired, or have lived in the area for many years and looking for something new and interesting. Our meetings are generally held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Alta Sierra Country Club. These meetings feature a delicious lunch and an informative and entertaining program. For more information call Ann at 530-432-9954 or visit us at http://www.newcomersnc.org and Facebook.

Sierra Nevada Canoe and Kayak Club (SNCKC)

This group of flat water kayakers and a few canoe enthusiasts meet almost every fourth Thursday at Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park (427 Nimrod Street) in Nevada City. Check out our website at http://www.mysnckc.org for details of the current month’s meeting, trips list, coaches corner, and much more information. Our monthly programs entertain, educate and give members and guests the opportunity to socialize and share knowledge of places, equipment and paddle skills to enhance their water adventures. Weather permitting we have several local one-day paddles each month. From April through October we also usually have a several-day car camping paddle trip each month. There are some activities that will probably appeal to you and your boat. We welcome those who love the sport of paddling. If that’s you, then please join us. For more info email us at snckc@att.net . See you on the water!

Pet Loss Support Group

Pets are more than companions, they are beloved members of a family. Find the support and understanding you need with others who share the loss of a loved pet. For anyone grieving the loss of a dear pet, please join us from 2 to 3 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough and Ready Hwy. For more information, please call 530-272-5739.

Gra-Neva Ford Model A Club

Ah-Oooogah! That is the sound of a vintage 1928-1931 Ford Model A automobile’s horn. Our club is actively touring about and having fun! If you have one of these fine vehicles, and are not one of our members, you are missing out! We are a local bunch of friendly and welcoming people, who invite you to join us at our meeting as a guest, and to possibly consider becoming a new member. We meet at 7 p.m. monthly, January through October, on the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Hwy. #49. Our activities include touring on this area’s beautiful back roads, parades, maintenance of our cars, and enjoying good camaraderie at all our gatherings. Membership does not require ownership of a Model A, just an interest in the automobile. For questions, or further information, call 530-274-7079, or browse our website at http://www.granevaas.com .

Pinochle Players

Do you enjoy playing cards? We play Pinochle from noon to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday in Grass Valley. If you are interested, please call Rochelle Chapdelaine at 530-205-9452.

Nevada County Republican Women Federated (NCRWF)

Meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month September through June. Reservations are required. For more information about meetings, call Judy at 530-271-5794. Information about membership can be answered by calling 530-263-6733. For more information about NCRWF please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit the website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org .

Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Auxiliary

We are in need of more members. The Auxiliary first started at the County Hospital in Nevada City and came to Grass Valley Convalescent Hospital with the first administrator when the County Hospital closed and Golden Empire opened its doors. The Auxiliary provides many services. Catholic services are offered every week, ceramics are made every week by both members for sale and residents, as therapy. Non-denominal chapel services are provided every week. Visitation is done by members and more visitors are always needed. Some residents are from out of the area and have no one to visit them. The Auxiliary makes favors for the food trays of those who must eat in their room and assists with the dressing and grooming for a formal ball held for the residents every April. They host an Ice Cream Social with live music every June and provide pies for the residents’ Thanksgiving Dinner, usually held before Thanksgiving for residents and their families. Each December the Auxiliary provides homemade cookies, small gifts for the residents before Christmas and more. There are never too many people to help provide our services. The Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of every month, except July and August, in the dining room of the Center. If you are interested in joining this group you can contact membership Chairman Barbara Ford at 530-273-6084 for more information and a membership application, or come to the next meeting.

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills

If you want to learn more about our club and see how we help our community thrive, come join us. Our meetings are the first, second and third Thursdays of every month at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. We want you and your talents! It would be our pleasure to have you join us in our efforts to support nonprofit organizations that improve the lives of women and children in our community. For more information visit us at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org , or visit our Facebook page. If you would like to feature your garden in our 2021 Garden Tour please email us at sisfgardentour@gmail.com .

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association

If you are interested in growing grapes, starting a vineyard, making wine, wine tasting or learning about wine in general, please join us for cheese and crackers at our meeting and bring a bottle of your favorite wine for all to taste. You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group! We have interesting speakers, a summer picnic, a holiday party, and we provide a yearly scholarship to local students. For more information about SWGGA, visit https://swgga.org . We’d love to have you join us.

Nevada County Astronomers

NC Astronomers meet at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month in the community room at Madelyn Helling library. All are welcome. For more information, visit http://www.ncastronomers.org .

Hot Breakfast Club

The First Baptist Church is offering a free hot breakfast to Nevada Union High School students on the first Wednesday of each month throughout the academic year. Food is served from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. along with “drinks and fun.” The church is located at 1866 Ridge Rd., across from NUHS. In addition to a hot breakfast, which often includes pancakes, breakfast burritos or French toast, a selection of doughnuts, cereals, coffee, tea and juice will always be available. This is drop-in event for high school students before school is sponsored by First Baptist Church in partnership with Campus Life. All are students are welcome.

Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club

Join us on the first Saturday of each month for breakfast. Check-in and socializing begins at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and meeting at 10 a.m. at Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave. Nevada City. Cost is $15 for full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Non-members and guests always welcome. RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com .

Family History Center

Nevada City’s Family History Center has expanded their hours. The Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. The center offers free access to Ancestry.com, Find My Past, Fold3, Geneanet, My Heritage, Newspapers.com and Paper Trail. Volunteers are on site to assist with your research. In addition, on the third Tuesday of each month the Family History Center hosts a Family History Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. Each month this workshop presents a topic related to genealogical research and related subjects. Parents with pre-school age children may find our Thursday hours more convenient for research and assistance. There will be activities available for children during Thursday research hours so parents can focus on research. Nevada City Family History Center is located at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 615 Hollow Way in Nevada City. The entrance is located at the back of the building where there is free parking and level access.

Gold Country Italian American Club

Do you enjoy good fellowship? Good food? Bingo? Then join us at our luncheon on the third Tuesday of the month. We meet at 11:30 a.m. the Alta Sierra Country Club. For more information, call Don at 530-271-7491.

Social Hour at the Library

The Madelyn Helling Library is now hosting a monthly Social Hour. The library loves to introduce newcomers to everything Nevada County has to offer. Just gone through a big life change and looking for new friends? Just want to get out of the house? Come to the library’s Social Hour! Each month, on the first Thursday of the month, the Social Hour program will have games, crafts, and snacks! Come meet new people and hopefully make some new friends. A future date has yet to be determined and depends on shelter-in-place orders. Attendance is free and no registration is required! For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Grass Valley Al-Anon

Is your life affected by someone else’s drinking? The Grass Valley Al-anon meetings have relocated to 1721 E. Main Street, Suite 1B. Please review our meeting schedule by clicking on the link below. Newcomers are welcome to all meetings; and the Monday morning sessions are specific to people new to 12-step meetings. If you want/need support, we are here for you! For more information, visit https://al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings/find-an-al-anon-meeting/ or https://al-anon.org/newcomers/self-quiz/adult-grew-up-with-alcoholic-quiz/ .

Nevada City’s Evangeline Chapter 9, Order of the Eastern Star (OES)

OES is the world’s largest organization that admits both women and men to membership. The fraternal order supports friendship and fellowship among its members and philanthropy in the community, including a scholarship program along with cancer and heart research charities statewide. Locally we contribute regularly to the KARE Crisis Nursery and the Interfaith Food Ministry and just recently made and donated over 100 Port Pals given to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and the Grass Valley Dialysis Center to be provided to their cancer patients with chemo ports.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS, our club meets at 10 a.m. on Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Sharon Rodriguez at 530-575-9325.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

Our local Captain John Oldham Chapter meets the fourth Monday each month. We are a nonprofit, non-political, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Members can be any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background – who can prove lineal descent from a patriot who supported the cause of independence in the Revolutionary War. Locally we promote patriotism, history, conservation and education with community projects and through chapter donations. For instance, our local Community Classroom Committee connects DAR with area schools by volunteering in classrooms, providing school supplies and helping teachers wherever there is a need. For further information on our monthly luncheon meetings or for membership, please call Emily Boling at 530 273-6140.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We will now be meeting evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. We are starting a study of “The Foundation of Perfections,” which is a practical guide of stages on the path to full enlightenment. The Foundation of Perfections is a Buddhist text that offers intimate access to the material through explanation, group discussions, and meditation. The group will use Gelek Rimpoche’s text by the same name as a guide. All are welcome — Buddhist background or affiliation is not required. Meetings are held at a member’s house in downtown Grass Valley. For more information and location please contact Joe at 530-263-8508 or email jbreault51@gmail.com . Jewel Heart Norcal is affiliated with Jewel Heart International. For more information visit http://www.jewelheart.org .

P.E.O. Sisterhood

Since its inception in 1869, P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, has helped more than 109,000 women pursue educational goals by providing almost $345 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans and the stewardship of Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together nearly a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters. To learn more about P.E.O., visit http://www.peointernational.org .

Kentucky Flat 4-H Club

The mission of 4-H is to engage youth in reaching their fullest potential while advancing in the field of youth development. Our club would like to invite all those interested or those who would like to learn more about 4-H to join us at our next community club meeting. Our club consist of Primary, age 5 to 8 years old, Junior, Intermediate and Senior members, age 9 to 19. We meet on the second Monday of each month at the Kentucky Flat Community Center, 13281 Newtown Rd in Nevada City. We offer a wide range of projects for our members. For more information, contact leaders Jeff Tynan and Teresa Toledo-Larios at kentuckyflat4h@gmail.com .

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita’s restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Social time is 11:15 a.m., lunch to follow and then our speaker. A short business meeting follows. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor, 530-265-6477.

Banner Community Guild

We are dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for our community, regenerative farms, local economy, cultural diversity, education, the arts, and a variety of charitable causes. Membership in the Guild is open to women and men, people of color and people of diverse beliefs. We are an organization that listens intently to the myriad of voices in our community in order to nurture an organization that is inviting to all. Our motto is “Neighbors helping neighbors.” Monthly meetings are held at the Guild Hall at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley on the third Thursday of every month with a potluck at 5:30 and meeting beginning at 6 p.m. All meetings are open to the public and membership is encouraged. For membership information, rental of the Guild Hall including two large rooms and a completely equipped kitchen. For upcoming events and more, go to http://www.bannerguild.org . A Flea Market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor sites are available for $10 – no reservation required. For more info about the Flea Market call 530-277-4310. Coming soon: a Tool Lending Library! Stay tuned about this and other additional developments at the Banner Guild.

SIRs (Sons in Retirement Branch 55 Grass Valley-Nevada City)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities. Activities are base on members interest; wine testing, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL ages that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c) 4 nonprofit men’s organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the third Tuesday of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host) located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Come early for happy hour and billiards/pool. Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes main course and desert)

Come check us out! For further information if needed, Call the ‘Big SIR’ at 530-271-5679. More information about SIRs can be found at http://www.sirinc.org .

Child Loss Support Group

Anyone who has had a child die in their family is invited to contact Shari Homan, who is in the process of establishing a local chapter of The Compassionate Friends. The national nonprofit is a self help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. To complete the application process Homan is seeking three to four volunteers who are a parent, grandparent or adult sibling to act as a steering committee to help manage the formation of a Nevada County Chapter. If interested please contact Homan at Shari.homan@yahoo.com . To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit http://www.compassionatefriends.org .

The Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join crafters interested in sharing their crafts with others in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month except for Feb., April, June, July and December. We meet at the Earle Jameson Education Building at 112 Nevada City Hwy. Check out our blog at http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.blogspot.com .

American Contract Bridge League Duplicate Bridge Games

Come join the friendly folks who play duplicate bridge. We have games every week – Mon., Tues. Wed. and Fri. at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley (for info call Bruce at 530-477-9586 and for partnerships on Mon. email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com . Thursdays at Eskaton in Grass Valley (Harvey, 530-477-5107) and Mon. and Wed. at Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley (Jim, 530-432-5593). If you need any other information or you are interested in learning how to play bridge, you can contact Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586. For information and a class concerning the “duplicate game,” email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com . Our games are not only competitive and sanctioned ACBL games, but we always serve delicious coffee/tea and refreshments.

Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous

S.L.A.A., is a fellowship based on the 12 step program of Alcoholics Anonymous. This self-help fellowship is open to people of any age or sexual preference. Members include those who suffer from a compulsive need for sex, those with a desperate attachment to one person, and those who have a compulsive need to avoid sexual or emotional attachments. What all members have in common is an obsessive/compulsive pattern, either sexual or emotional (or both), in which relationships or activities have become increasingly destructive to all areas of their lives – career, family, and sense of self-respect. Meetings are open to any person who believes he or she has this problem and wants to find help in recovering. More information, including Nevada County meetings, may be had by calling the phone number for the Sacramento Regional Information number – 916-552-1442, or by going to the S.L.A.A.’s international website: https://slaafws.org/ (S.L.A.A. Fellowship Wide Services).

The Tapestry Network of Nevada County

We have just celebrated our 7th anniversary in Nevada County. This Christian business networking chapter serves Nevada County’s local nonprofits while promoting each other in business. Part of our recent growth is the expansion, adding a Christian Bookstore in our downtown Grass Valley location. Their store includes Christian jewelry as well as books from local authors. The organization showcases authors as guest speakers and will have book signings along with the regular book sales of office hours Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our monthly fundraisers normally take place on the second Thursday of each month. The Tapestry Network is open to all women in the marketplace. Details may be found on their Facebook page: The Tapestry Network of Nevada County – BAM. Or email melisa@m3mall.biz .

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org .

Over Eaters Anonymous

OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive overeating. We welcome everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for membership: we are self-supporting though our own contributions. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organizations, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine: we take no position on outside issues. Our primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors and to carry the message of recovery through the twelve Steps of OA to those who still suffer. If you think you are one us of please join us at the following meetings. We meet at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada St. in Nevada City. Also at 5 p.m. on Fridays at BriarPatch Co-op, 290 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information please visit http://www.sacvalleyoa.org http://www.oa.org .

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com .

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Gamblers Anonymous

The High Nooners chapter of Gamblers Anonymous meets from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad St. in Nevada City. Thousands of people who have created problems due to excessive gambling have found the strength to quit by joining Gamblers Anonymous (G.A.). If gambling is destroying you or someone you care about, call 775-430-2771. There is no charge to belong to G.A.

Penn Valley Toastmasters

We hold our meeting on Thursday evenings, in the ReMax center, 10126 Commercial Ave (near Player’s Pizza), from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Summer Brown was last week’s Toastmaster for the evening. It was her first time hosting the evening. Toastmaster not only helps improve your speaking skills, Toastmaster learning platform also assists in the development of one’s leadership skills. Stop by and enjoy an evening of both prepared and extemporaneous speeches.

Sons In Retirement Branch 124 Alta Sierra

Men, looking for something to do in retirement? Not excited about becoming a greeter at that big box store? Want to meet new friends, try new things, retry old things and have fun? Come join us for lunch and an interesting speaker. We are SIR (Sons in Retirement) a group of retired Gents who get together for fun and companionship. We are golfers and bowlers, wine tasters and food lovers. We like to try new things and have new experiences. We meet at the Alta Sierra Country Club on the first Tuesday of every month. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is begins at noon. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org .

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women’s service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from “Canine Companions for Independence.” They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa’s old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you’ll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We’re Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, “Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss,” meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers’ Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org .

Roamin’ Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin’ Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny’s Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin’ Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin’ the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com .

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org .

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laughter, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick “Y” — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren’s lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org , email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157 .

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane’s on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra’s largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org .

SIR’s (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member’s interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men’s organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR’s can be found at http://www.sirinc.org .

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans’ home in California, the Veterans’ Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net .

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers .

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps’ flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.