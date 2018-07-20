Club News, July 21, 2018

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on "announcements."

Gold Country Community Services

Upbeat music from Gary Hinze livened our Friendship Wednesday lunch. Next week's menu features open face turkey sandwich, sloppy Joe, stir fry chicken, macaroni and cheese, and turkey chili. Wednesday celebrates July birthdays with a beautiful cake donated by Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center. The suggested donation is just $3 per meal for those 60 and over. Early arrival (a few minutes before noon) and reservations are highly recommended, especially on Wednesdays when we usually have live entertainment. If you have a few hours a week, a car, and a genuine concern for homebound seniors in our community, perhaps you'd like to join our team of "meals-on-wheels" volunteer drivers. Phone 530-273-4961 and ask to speak with Charity. That's the same number to phone for reservations—and information about the services, classes and activities we offer to keep our seniors nourished, active and safe. GCCS is located in the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Further details are available at http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Nevada County Democratic Women's Club

Join us on the first Saturday of the month for a 9:30 a.m. breakfast on August 4, for the Democratic Women's Club monthly breakfast meeting. This month our speaker is Bruce Herring, candidate for the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) Board, division II. This five member board is the policy making arm of NID. Herring is a strong voice for open communications, fiscal responsibility, and a healthy watershed from top to bottom. The Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave., Nevada City. $15 for a full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice ($5 coffee without breakfast). Non-members/guests always welcome. Please RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com.

Gold Country Kiwanis

We have several upcoming events. We will be assisting the Children's Festival on July 27 at Pioneer Park. On August 6, we will host, along with Kmart, our annual "Back to School" shopping for 60 to 65 children in need of school clothes, back packs and school supplies. Volunteers are always needed to assist children with selections. If interested, email Kiwanis at 1822tinman@gmail.com. Later that week the Kiwanis will again be manning their famous fried chicken food booth during the fair. We meet on at noon on Thursdays at Kane's Restaurant in Grass Valley. Guests are always welcome. Visit us on our Facebook page at Gold Country Kiwanis.

Tommyknockers Shrine Club

The Tommyknockers invite you to join us from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Northridge restaurant in Nevada City for our annual fundraising dinner. The Northridge will graciously share a portion of their proceeds for the evening with our club, which participates in local children's events and parades. We also support the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Sacramento. Order from the menu. Hourly door prizes will be presented to guests.

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills

We are a nonprofit service organization run by ambitious, hard-working women, devoted to improving the lives of women and children both locally and internationally. Starting in September, we will be resuming our weekly meetings. This year we are meeting three times per month, the first three Thursdays of every month. Our very first meeting of the 2018-2019 year is a "Welcome Back" social that will take place on September 6. All are welcome! Generally, our first meeting of the month is a Soroptimist business meeting, and our following meetings are devoted to speakers and educators representing local non-profits. In September, we will begin planning this year's annual yard sale, which will take place in October. Thursday meetings are held from 7 to 8 a.m. at Tofanelli's Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. We want you and your talents! Currently, we are looking for someone who has the knowledge to maintain and update our website. It would be our pleasure to have you join us in our efforts. For more information visit http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, or visit our Facebook page.

California Retired Teachers Association

The Nevada County Division of CalRTA will meet at 11:30 a.m. on August 6 at Casa La Katarina's restaurant on Alta Sierra Drive in Grass Valley. The business meeting will be followed by lunch at noon and program following. The program in August will be a representative from Collette Travels who will be giving details on several travel destinations. The agency typically offers 165 tours per year and is a preferred vendor of CalRTA offering a 10 percent rebate on paid travel to the division's scholarship fund. All retired teachers are invited. To attend, contact Sandy Blake at 530-272-9814. Also, members who are 90-plus will be guests of the division. When calling, indicate your age if you are over 90. If you are not yet a member, you are welcome. Call and make a reservation and if interested in joining, contact Polly Bacich at 530-274-7 1110.

Gold Country Welcome Club

You can join the Welcome Club if you've lived in Nevada County for two weeks or 20 years, it doesn't matter. What matters is that you'd like to meet new people who like to get out and try new things and meet new people. We now have over 600 members who get together for hiking, crafting, kayaking, playing bocce ball, playing cards, and day-tripping to interesting locations within an hour's drive of Nevada County. With more than 20 activity groups, you're sure to find someone with the same interests as you. We also have club-wide events from time to time where we get together for a picnic or a party at a local venue. Dues are $12 per person, per year and many members think it's the best $12 they've ever spent. Learn more and find an application to join at http://www.gcwelcome.com or call 530-728-0808.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

Our local service club has been helping to establish and is working with The White Barn Project headed by Wendy Weilder. The concept of "The Barn" is to collect from the community outgrown, ready to discard, or unneeded 4-H and FFA uniforms to be recycled to current members of the two organizations who need a uniform for the upcoming Nevada County Fair. Soroptimist members and other volunteers have been successful at collecting a large number of items such as white pants, shirts, ties, scarves, and hats in bins at locations throughout Grass Valley, having been cleaned and readied by club members to redistribute to young people, at no cost, who plan to show or enter contests at the county fair.

Distribution is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, July 21, at the Fairgrounds Ponderosa Hall. Future locations will be announced. Information about Grass Valley Soroptimist can be found at http://www.sigv.org or on Facebook.

Newcomers of Nevada County

Want a sneak peek at just a few of the amazing auction items coming up in our October live auction fundraiser for our Family Christmas Project? A big thank you to the amazing businesses and individuals that have donated to our auction! Just to mention a few of our donors: Lefty's Grill, Wheyward Girl Creamery, Woodson's Windsor Home for a three day stay, Bruce Marlow's fly over, Bistro 221 Restaurant, Tim the Treeman, Music in the Mountains, Flying Broom, Dave's Guided Fishing Trip, North Carolina Condo for a week, Legacy tickets, CATS tickets, Alta Sierra Country Club Golf Package, and many more to follow. Everyone is invited to our Live and Silent Auctions. Our club opens its door to all ladies of Nevada County regardless of how long you have lived here. For more information call Ann at 530-432-9954 and visit our website http://www.newcomersnc.org.

Early Risers Toastmasters

Josh Bostic was our Toastmaster of the week. Our speakers were Karen Chileski, Lolly Drievold and Chuck Coovert. A variety of intriguing questions were enjoyed by all during Viv Tipton's hosting of Tabletopics, our impromptu speaking part of the meeting. The mission of a Toastmasters Club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth. We meet from 6:30 to 7:50 a.m. every Tuesday, upstairs at Humpty Dumpty restaurant in Grass Valley. As a guest, you are never under any pressure to speak or to join. For further information, phone 530-273-9777 and visit http://www.Toastmasters.org.

Nevada City Lions

We held our installation of officers and directors at Seaman's Lodge in Nevada City on July 11.

Among the Lions present was a family of five dedicated Lions who serve their community either as a group or individually. Nevada City Lion District Governor Doug Wight is the brother of Lion Diana Beer, who is the Donner Region Chair; the uncle of Jackie Wapp, who is the Sierra Zone Chair; and the great uncle of Lion Jamie Beer. During the evening, President Mike Hill presented Wight and Lion Ina Elrod with a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow pin, one of the highest recognition awards from Lions Clubs International.

The Nevada City Lions have most recently been working on installing a passenger waiting shelter at the Narrow Gauge Museum in Nevada City. For more information, contact Nevada City Lions president Mike Hill at 530-432-8286.

PFLAG

We offer two support groups every month. This month, the support groups will meet on July 24. There is one group for LGB + and their allies, and another for transgender people and their allies. Both groups meet at 6 p.m. and the meetings usually run until 8 p.m. We meet at the Unitarian/Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. We pledge to protect everyone's confidentiality. This is a safe place to share. If you would like more information, please call 530-798-5367.

Dementia Support Group

"Coffee and Conversations," a dementia support group

Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will host "Coffee and Conversations," a dementia support group for friends and family members of loved ones with memory loss. Meetings will take place on the third Thursday of every month at 3:30 p.m. Participants are invited each month to share stories, successes and concerns while learning new coping tips and care solutions from people on similar journeys. The support group is free and open to the public. Caregivers are invited to bring their loved ones along to enjoy an activity with our memory care staff during the sessions. For more information, call Cascades of Grass Valley at 530-272-8002.

Nevada County Travel Club

Eight members of the Nevada County Travel Club are currently packing for a bucket list trip to Croatia. We will be sailing the Adriatic and the Dalmatian coast on a 25 passenger yacht. Too late to sign up but not too late for other fabulous trips that the club is offering in 2018: Colorado Rockies, rails and western national parks, Branson, Memphis and Nashville, The Great Smoky Mountains, New York City and the Pasadena Rose Parade. For more information call Judi Foy at 530-432-3393.

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

Health Care for All – CA

Your Nevada County chapter has been working for many years to educate the public about the value of a Medicare-for-All type of healthcare system for all Californians. We support the passage of the Healthy California Act, SB 562, through the California State Legislature. Not sure you support it? You can find out what it's all about by going to http://www.healthycaliforniaact.org and read an amazing brochure by Physicians for a National Health Program at http://www.pnhp.org. If you take the time to find out more about this healthcare system, you may find that it is something you want to work for. We meet at 11am at the UUCommunity of the Mountains 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley on the fourth Saturday of the month, but we are taking the month of July off. Come August 25 to listen and share your ideas. We don't expect you to be ready to make a commitment to help. Newcomers are always welcome.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Craft Guild of Nevada County

Come and join the crafters in selling handmade items locally. We meet at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month. Our winter faire this year is in October, come and join us as a vendor. We meet at Earle Jameson education building at 112 Nevada City Highway. Check out our blog at http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.blogspot.com.

American Contract Bridge League Duplicate Bridge Games

Come join the friendly folks who play duplicate bridge. We have games every week, (Mon., Tues., Wed. and Fri. at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley (call Bruce at 530-477-9586), Thurs. at Eskaton in Grass Valley (Harvey at 530-477-5107) and Mon. and Wed. at Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley (call Jim at 530-432-5594). If you need any other information or you are interested in learning how to play bridge, you can contact Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586. Our games are not only competitive and sanctioned ACBL games, but we always serve delicious coffee/tea and refreshments.

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association

You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group! We have fascinating speakers at our meetings discussing subjects like vineyard management, wine making or critiquing wine, We have a summer picnic, a holiday party every year and fund an educational scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA visit http://swgga.com.

Retired Public Employees Association

We are a statewide, nonprofit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings which include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katerinas (the old Scheidel's Restaurant), just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth mile off State Highway 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita's restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor at 530-265-6477.

The Gold Country Italian American Club

Join us for lunch every third Tuesday of the month. We need at Alta Sierra Country Club at noon. Join us for great food and companionship. Save the date for Oct. 13 for our Bella Notte Dinner Dance benefiting Women of Worth. For information or to RSVP, call Don at 530-271-7491.

Sons In Retirement Branch 124 Alta Sierra

Men, looking for something to do in retirement? Not excited about becoming a greeter at that big box store? Want to meet new friends, try new things, retry old things and have fun? Come join us for lunch and an interesting speaker. We are SIR (Sons in Retirement) a group of retired Gents who get together for fun and companionship. We are golfers and bowlers, wine tasters and food lovers. We like to try new things and have new experiences. We meet at the Alta Sierra Country Club on the first Tuesday of every month. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is begins at noon. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

The Roadrunners Travel Club

We would like to invite you to join us on the following bus trips:

July 26: Strauss Festival; July 27, 11:30 a.m. pizza at Mountain Mike's; Aug. 3, Nugget Casino; Aug. 9, "Mama Mia" at Music Circus; Aug. 12, summer picnic at Condon Park; Aug. 22-23, Cirque Paris; Sept. 7, Silver Legacy; Sept. 10, potluck at Condon Park; Sept. 14, San Francisco Bay Lunch Cruise; October 10-12, mystery trip, "Where Whimsy Runs Rampant." Oct. 17, "All that's New in San Francisco." Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m. pizza meeting at Mountain Mike's.

For reservations and further information contact Hallie Bubier at 530-272-5467 or Donna Ballard at 530-272-6516.

Grass Roots Genealogy Group

We are an informal group of people interested in learning and sharing about how to do family history research. We meet on the first Wednesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the LDS (Mormon) church, 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City (just past Hooper & Weaver Cemetery). Use the rear parking lot and look for our sign on the back left door. We welcome newcomers and beginners to genealogy and are happy to help you break through those "brick walls" to find your ancestors. Call Susan at 530-271-1311 for more information.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women's service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from "Canine Companions for Independence." They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Banner Community Guild

Our Second Saturday Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. year round on the second Saturday of each month at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley, one mile past the fairgrounds. This 50 year old market welcomes all vendors. Spaces cost $10. Questions? Please phone 530-273-1962 or 530-273-8747. We hope to see you!

Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County

Our group advocates for human rights, equality and justice for all in Palestine and Israel. Our mission is to educate ourselves and others about the situation in Palestine/Israel, and to work in solidarity with others to encourage a nonviolent solution to the conflict. PIWG is a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights and of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights; we support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns undertaken by those organizations. We also support financially two humanitarian aid projects for children in Gaza. For information and directions to the meeting, please call 530-362-7007 or 941-735-8865.

The Golden Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility Auxiliary

We are the only nursing facility auxiliary in the state and perhaps the country. The Auxiliary began at the old Nevada County Hospital and came to Golden Empire when the hospital closed and Golden Empire opened. The Auxiliary does a Mother's Day tea, a Father's Day Pizza Party, an Ice Cream Social, with entertainment, in July, a Christmas Party and more. Members also visit with the residents and help out with any activities that their services are requested for. The Auxiliary is in need of new members in order to continue these activities. Anyone who would be interested in learning more about the Auxiliary and becoming a member can contact president Janice Mason at 530-271-0111.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge

We are an International organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72-acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop life-long bonds.We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturday are in January, February, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday night dinners, our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner; Check our website, and Calendar. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd. in Grass Valley. Call 530-273-1070 for more information, or email lodge2217@mooseunits.org.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Gamblers Anonymous

A new Gamblers Anonymous group has formed for people who are suffering from a gambling problem in Nevada County. Meeting weekly on Mondays from noon to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street in Nevada City. Meetings will be ongoing. There is no fee to attend the meetings and anonymity is strictly protected.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa's old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you'll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We're Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, "Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss," meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers' Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Empire Toastmasters

Our new meeting venue is at the Nevada County Rood Building, 950 Maidu Avenue, second floor, Providence Mine Room B, Nevada City. The meetings are held from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. every Friday. We are excited about this new location. Bring your own lunch or purchase lunch at the cafeteria on the main floor. For more information please call River at 530-362-8098 or email empiretoastmasters@gmail.com or visit our website at http://www.empiretoastmasters.com.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Nevada County Duplicate Bridge Club

We meet at the Golden Empire Grange on La Barr Meadows and other locations. The weekly schedule is as follows:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. [Grange] and 2 p.m. at Lake Wildwood.

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m.[Grange].

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m.[Grange] and 7 p.m. at Lake Wildwood.

Thursday: 1 p.m. at Eskaton and 7 p.m. at Lake of the Pines.

Friday: 12:30 p.m. [Team Game at the Grange].

Call Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586 for information or if you're in need of a partner. For help with transition from Rubber Bridge to Duplicate Bridge email Bill Jones [bill8jones@yahoo.com]. We are seeking intermediate players who want to improve their game as well as stimulate the mind. Our goal is to generate new members for our very friendly duplicate bridge club.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers "Friends of AAUW" membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

Looking for a fun way to exercise? New to the area and want to meet new friends? Need some laughter in your life? Did your doctor tell you to be more active? If you answered "yes" to any or all of these questions then why not try square dancing and reap the benefits? Come join us for a fun evening. A surprising study shows that square dancing can add 10 years to your life. We meet weekly at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley located at 11363 Grange Ct. For more information, call Laura at 530-432-8571 or e-mail Barbara at basindorf@yahoo.com.

Roamin' Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin' Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny's Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin' Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin' the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

The Gra-Neva A's

Love seeing those old Model A's around town? Ever thought of owning one? Come to a meeting of Gra-Neva A's, the local Model A Club. Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Learn how to buy and maintain a Model A. Join local tours and activities. Check out http://www.granevaas.com. Call Steve Turnsk at 530-274-7079 for more information.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laugher, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick "Y" — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren's lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Winter 4WD snow runs

We expect to see a few 4WD clubs making a snow run through Graniteville in the next weeks. It is a fun opportunity to try your equipment and driving skills. Thankfully, you don't worry about being stuck since many experienced drivers are with you to help. Please don't forget those who live here—who travel that same road alone and who hope it remains in drivable condition through the winter. Many locals spend hours clearing fallen trees and making the track we all use. Those two icy ruts are boring when you are out four wheeling for fun – but we depend on them remaining intact for our trips to town. For more information, call 530-265-2146.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. Jewel Heart Norcal is a Mahayana Buddhist Study Group in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For 2017, we are studying the Lam Rim (stages on the Path to Enlightenment). This is a road map which details all the steps to reach the state of freedom by removing obstacles and obstructions to full enlightenment. For meeting location or more information: Contact jbreault51@gmail.com or call Joe at 530-802-6221. Or visit our website http://Jewelnorcal.org or on Facebook at "jewelheartnorcal." Jewel Heart Norcal is a Study Group under the auspices of Jewel Heart International. For more information on Jewel Heart International visit http://www.jewelheart.org.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane's on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra's largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

SIR's (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member's interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men's organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR's can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters (http://www.lwvwnc.org) is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans' home in California, the Veterans' Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette's Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps' flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), our club meets at 10 a.m. Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. At the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Norma Modder at 530-273-5292 or Marlene Briggs at 530-273-9145.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.