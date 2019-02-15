Club News, Feb. 16, 2019

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on "announcements."

Health Care for All – CA

Our next meeting is just one week away, Feb. 23. We will have an update on both the new Calif. Healthcare bill and the new Improved Medicare for All bill in the U.S. Congress. All of us who want everyone in our community to have access to quality, comprehensive health care, and who want to save money for families, small businesses, and local and state governments, need to educate ourselves on these bills, and then if you agree with either of them, we have many activities for anyone to work on. We are open to new ideas and newcomers are always welcome. Come to The BriarPatch Co-op Community Room at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23 to ask questions, learn and take action.

California Retired Teachers Association, Nevada County

CalRTA will meet at 11 a.m. on March 4 at Las Katarina's restaurant in Alta Sierra. The program will feature a presentation from Donn Thane, director and vice chairman of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. The business meeting at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. For more information, contact Sandy Blake at 530-272-9418. Everyone is welcome. CalRTA is an organization for retired educators and the primary purpose is pension protection. The organization advocates for retired teachers in areas of concern including health care and Social Security. An area of particular concern is the efforts of groups who would dismantle the public pension system. A second major purpose of CalRTA is support of public education. CalRTA supports legislation which benefits public schools and supports local schools and teachers with classroom grants aa well as scholarship funds for students in teacher training programs.

Golden Empire Sams RV Club

Recommended Stories For You

Our March outing is March 10-14 at Angels Camp RV Park in Angels Camp. The outing is currently full. If you are interested in being placed on a waiting list for possible cancellations, contact Stan at 530-575-4365. For our April outing we will be going to Mountain Gate RV Park in Redding. This is a lovely park with plenty to do in and around the area. For more information and sign-up contact Darrell or Alice at 530-272-4360. We hope to see you at one of our upcoming outings! Check out our website at http:/www.Goldenempiresams.org.

The Roadrunners Travel Club

We would like to invite you to join us on the following upcoming trips: Feb. 22, Pizza meeting at Mountain Mike's; Snow Train, Feb. 27-28; Feather Falls, March 1; Cirque De Soleil, March 31; Cats, April 4; Boomtown, April 5; Pot luck at vet's building, April 8; mystery trip, April 16-18; Gambling trip, TBA; Aladdin, May 30; San Juan Islands, fall of 2019. For reservations and further information contact Hallie Bubier at 530-272-5467 or Donna Ballard at 530-272-6516.

Nevada County Travel Club

It's 2019 so why not make this your travel year? Most accidents happen at home so let's get out of town! Ten of our members just returned from a fabulous trip to Panama. We spent a day on the Panama Canal, experienced locals making Panama hats, rolling cigars, and rode in ox carts through sugar cane fields to learn the art of making rum. Upcoming trips include: a river cruise through Holland, Croatia in a private yacht and cruising the lower Danube River from Budapest to Bucharest with a Dracula's Castle tour. Like to stay closer to home? How about visiting French Canada, Pennsylvania's Amish country, Mt. Rushmore, Yellowstone and western frontiers, islands of New England, Niagara Falls or Florida. Join us at our next meeting and pick up all of our colorful brochures . We meet at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Abundant Life Community Church, 10795 Alta Street in Grass Valley. For more information, call Judi Foy at 530-432-3393.

Nevada County Historical Society

This month, we invited local author Chris Enss to share about her newest book entitled, "Cowboys, Creatures, and Classics: The Story of Republic Pictures." Exploding onto the movie scene in 1935, Republic Pictures brought the pop culture of the 30s and 40s to neighborhood movie houses. Republic Pictures was a studio that dollar for dollar packed more movie onto the screen than the majors could believe. Home to John Wayne for 33 films, Republic Pictures is for anyone who likes B movies magic. Enss' book is the honest account of an extraordinary production house, one whose ability to turn out films quickly boded well for its transition into television production. Her presentation will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 in Royosa Hall, Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Rd. in Nevada City. Admission is free, as are refreshments. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056.

Gold Country Community Services

Playing with a hint of Valentine's romance, the Yubaleles added delightful sparkle to our Friendship Wednesday lunch. Held in our Congregate Lunch Cafe, lunch is served weekdays, promptly at noon. Next week we'll be closed on Monday for Presidents Day. Tuesday through Friday's menu features roast beef sandwich, fiesta chicken, veggie pizza, and stir-fry chicken. The suggested donation is just $3 per meal for those 60 and over. Reservations and early arrival are highly recommended. Phone 530-273-4961. That's the same number to phone for information about the other services, classes and activities and interesting volunteer opportunities. We're currently looking for substitute volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers. Talk to Charity, and she'll tell you how you can join our team. GCCS is located in the Nevada City Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Further details are at http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Newcomers Club of Nevada County

Want to learn more about how our media driven society is challenging today's writers? Our February 27 meeting will feature award winning author Josh Weil, who will help us understand how online and social media have changed communication. The program, titled, "The Challenges of Writing and Interacting in a Polarized and Depersonalized World," will be a very different interactive presentation that promises to be informative and entertaining. We meet on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Alta Sierra Country Club for a luncheon and special program. Special interest groups meet at various times during the month and include Garden Club, Bridge Group, Yarn Art and Hand and Foot. If you are looking for some new interests to pursue, opportunities to socialize and become involved in supporting our community, we have something for you! For more information call Ann at 530-432-9954. Visit us at http://www.newcomersnc.org and on Facebook.

Gold Country Welcome Club

Want to make some new friends? Or do you need something different in your life? Whether you're single or a couple you'll not find a finer group of people than those in the Welcome Club. One of the 20+ activity groups that we have is our "Reservations!" which meets monthly to try out both new and old restaurants in our area. This month about 20 of us will get together for dinner at Chandara Thai restaurant where we will swap opinions about all of the dishes that we try there. We also have club-wide events from time to time where we get together for a party, a picnic or even a curated wine tasting at a local venue. Dues are $12 per person, per year and many members think it's the best $12 they've ever spent. Learn more and find an application to join at http://www.gcwelcome.com or leave us a message at 530-728-0808 and we'll call you back with all of the information about our club.

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills

We are a nonprofit service organization run by ambitious, hard-working women, devoted to improving the lives of women and children both locally and internationally. On February 21, Joey Jordan will be our guest speaker. She is a retired consultant and president of the Rüdiger Foundation, which was founded to provide local law enforcement with K9 resources that foster a safer, healthier community.

If you too want to hear Joey Jordan speak, or wish to support our community's nonprofits, please join us at 7 a.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of each month at Tofanelli's Bistro in Grass Valley. Our club is very excited to announce that we are looking for new members. We invite you to join us. For more information visit us at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, or visit our Facebook page. Interested in our Garden Tour? Would you like to feature your garden in our 2020 Garden Tour? Please email us at garden@sierrasoroptimist.org. Advanced Garden Tour tickets are $20 from March 1 through the 31.

Early Risers Toastmasters

Would you like to meet others with a broad spectrum of ideas and opinions in a positive environment? Are you new in the area and want to make professional contacts? Are you starting a new business or a new career? Do you want to present your ideas to the City Council or Board of Supervisors? Do you want to run for office? Do you want to learn the latest information about a wide variety of topics? Everybody could benefit from visiting Early Risers Toastmasters! At our last meeting, Stacy Fore was voted Best Speaker for her speech: "Life Lessons From the Dark." Come to a meeting! You'll receive support and constructive comments to improve your presentations, no matter if you are a beginner or already a professional speaker. We meet every Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. upstairs at Humpty Dumpty's. First time guests should arrive a few minutes early. You can always decline speaking opportunities. For more information, call 530-273-9777 or visit http://www.ToastmastersNevadaCounty.org.

The Gold Country Yacht Club

We will be having our monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of the month. Our winter meetings are held at Trail Blazers Pizza and Grill in Alta Sierra. Please join us at 1800 for dinner and salty stories. The Commodore's bell rings at 1900 to begin the meeting. Anyone interested in the club, sailing or our events is invited to join (with or without a boat). Questions? See our website at http://www.GCYC.net.

Gold Country Kiwanis

We hosted our annual Community Health and Fitness Day at the South Yuba Club in Grass Valley. There were a variety of both exercise classes and health professionals available to the public. Through the generosity of our wonderful community with sponsorships, silent auction items and gift baskets we raised over $10,000. It is enough money for over 70 children to participate in our Back-to-School Clothes event. Kiwanis has many upcoming events, starting with 2019 World Tai Chi and Qigong Day on April 27 at the Training Zone Gym, Grass Valley. People are encouraged to learn about the benefits of these classes. On May 4, Kiwanis will co-sponsor with Fire Save Council and Nevada County OES the 16th Annual Children's Health/Safety & Wildfire Preparedness Carnival at the Maidu Center. On July 19, Kiwanis will again assist with the Children's Festival at Pioneer Park. We continue to sponsor the Eliminate Project together with UNICEF. This project helps to rid the world of Neonatal Tetanus disease which currently effects over 15 countries. Kiwanis meets on Thursday at noon at Kane's Restaurant on Main Street. We have great speakers that come and talk to us about our community. Guests are always welcome. Visit us on the web at http://www.goldcountrykiwanis.org .

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

DAR's local chapter, "Captain John Oldham," meets the fourth Monday of each month. We are a nonprofit, non-political, volunteer women's organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education for children. Members can be any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot who supported the cause of independence in the Revolutionary War.

Locally we promote patriotism, history, conservation and education with community projects and our donations. Our recent January meeting consisted of a presentation by Bernie Zimmerman of the Nevada County Historical Landmark Commission, on "History of Women in Nevada County." For more information on our monthly meetings at the Alta Sierra Country Club or for membership, please call Emily Boling at 530-273-6140.

Nevada Country Republican Women Federated (NCRWF)

We will host Republican Calif. District 1 candidates at our February 20 luncheon. Senator Ted Gaines has been elected to the State Board of Equalization so a special election has been called on March 26 to choose his successor. The meeting will be held at Casa Las Katarina's Restaurant located at 10100 Alta Sierra Dr. in Grass Valley. The social hour starts at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at noon. The four Republican candidates who will address members at the meeting are Assemblyman Brian Dahle, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and business men Theodore Dziuba and Rex Hime. Previously held the third Tuesday of the month, NCRWF meetings are now held the third Wednesday of the month, September through June. For more questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the February 20 luncheon please call Judy at 530-271-5794. Information about membership can be answered by calling 530-263-2672. For more information about NCRWF please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit the website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous?

S.L.A.A., is a fellowship based on the 12 step program of Alcoholics Anonymous. This self-help fellowship is open to people of any age or sexual preference. Members include those who suffer from a compulsive need for sex, those with a desperate attachment to one person, and those who have a compulsive need to avoid sexual or emotional attachments. What all members have in common is an obsessive/compulsive pattern, either sexual or emotional (or both), in which relationships or activities have become increasingly destructive to all areas of their lives – career, family, and sense of self-respect. Meetings are open to any person who believes he or she has this problem and wants to find help in recovering. More information, including Nevada County meetings, may be had by calling the phone number for the Sacramento Regional Information number – 916-552-1442, or by going to the S.L.A.A.'s international website: https://slaafws.org/ ( S.L.A.A. Fellowship Wide Services).

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association

You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group. We have fascinating speakers at our meetings discussing subjects like vineyard management, wine making or critiquing wine, We have a summer picnic, a holiday party every year and fund an educational scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA visit http://swgga.com.

The Tapestry Network of Nevada County

We have just celebrated our seventh anniversary in Nevada County. This Christian business networking chapter serves Nevada County's local nonprofits while promoting each other in business. Part of our recent growth is the expansion, adding a Christian Bookstore in our downtown Grass Valley location. Their store includes Christian jewelry as well as books from local authors. The organization showcases authors as guest speakers and will have book signings along with the regular book sales of office hours Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our monthly fundraisers normally take place on the second Thursday of each month. The Tapestry Network is open to all women in the marketplace. Details may be found on their Facebook page: The Tapestry Network of Nevada County – BAM. Or email melisa@m3mall.biz.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge #2217

We are an international organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72-acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop life-long bonds. We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturdays, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday, Thursday, night dinners, and our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner; Check our website, and calendar. We also have a place for clubs and social gathering's. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd., Grass Valley, Ca 95949. Lodge phone numbers, 530-273-1070, if you have any questions. Email us at lodge2217@mooseunits.org.

Gold Country Fly Fishers

We meet the first Tuesday of each month in the Ponderosa Building, gate 2, at the Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30, social hour and dinner, meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. Check our web site http://www.goldcountryff.org for information on how to make dinner reservations, a must, for our meeting, the latest fish out schedules and sign ups and enjoy the photos from some of our club activities.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

We are proud to announce the availability of grants to be awarded to nonprofit agencies and organizations in our community. While Soroptimist is an international organization, these grants are directed to help our local community. Proposals must be consistent with our mission to improve the lives of women and children. Funds for the grants are earned at our Nevada County Fair booth where we sell rice bowls, and at our annual Day for Women event at Sierra College on April 6. Proposals may be for up to $2,000 with completed applications due by April 1 with funding decisions announced by May 1. Presentation of grants will be on May 16. The application form is available online at http://www.sigv.org and must be sent to sigvgrants19@gmail.com. For further information contact Fran Freedle, 530-268-1280. The brochures for "A Day for Women, " on April 6 will be out this week at various locations in town. Members will be circulating to most businesses to distribute the brochure, which has a registration form. A link for tickets is available on our website, http://www.sigv.org.

The Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join crafters interested in sharing their crafts with others in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month except for Feb., April, June, July and December. We meet at the Earle Jamieson Education Building at 112 Nevada City Highway. Check out our blog at http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.blogspot.com.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.

Lions Clubs in Nevada County

California Lions are announcing the annual Student Speaker Contest that will get underway towards the end of January, 2019. This year, the topic is "Freedom of the Press, What Does it Mean?" Students compete first at the local club level and the winners of each of the club contests advance to zone and region levels working their way up to the state competition where the total scholarship monies offered to the ultimate winner amounts to $21,500. There are three local clubs offering the contest, Grass Valley Host Lions Club, Nevada City Lions Club and Higgins Diggins Lions Club. We encourage students at our local high schools or private schools in the area as well as home schooled students to compete. For more information regarding the contests, contact Donner Region Chair Diana Beer at 530-477-0134.

Over Eaters Anonymous

OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive overeating. We welcome everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for membership: we are self-supporting though our own contributions. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organizations, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine: we take no position on outside issues. Our primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors and to carry the message of recovery through the twelve Steps of OA to those who still suffer. If you think you are one us of please join us at the following meetings. We meet at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada St. in Nevada City. Also at 5 p.m. on Fridays at BriarPatch Co-op, 290 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information please visit http://www.sacvalleyoa.org http://www.oa.org.

American Contract Bridge League Duplicate Bridge Games

Come join the friendly folks who play duplicate bridge. We have games every week – Mon., Tues. Wed. and Fri. at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley (for info call Bruce at 530-477-9586 and for partnerships on Mon. email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Thursdays at Eskaton in Grass Valley (Harvey, 530-477-5107) and Mon. and Wed. at Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley (Jim, 530-432-5593). If you need any other information or you are interested in learning how to play bridge, you can contact Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586. For information and a class concerning the "duplicate game," email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Our games are not only competitive and sanctioned ACBL games, but we always serve delicious coffee/tea and refreshments.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

PFLAG

We offer two support groups every month. There is one group for LGB + and their allies, and another for transgender people and their allies. Both groups meet at 6 p.m. and the meetings usually run until 8 p.m. We meet at the Unitarian/Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. We pledge to protect everyone's confidentiality. This is a safe place to share. If you would like more information, please call 530-798-5367.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Gra-Neva A's Model A Ford Club

Do you own a Ford Model A automobile that is languishing in your garage, all ready to motor, but with no place to go? Does it need a little mechanical help? If so, you are missing out on a lot of fun and camaraderie by not considering membership in our local club. Our snappy vintage Ford Model A automobiles were built between the years of 1928 to 1931. They still are chugging along, capturing admiring attention and smiles. Members enjoy touring along our area's beautiful back roads to interesting destinations and importantly, they also learn how to maintain the cars. Our chapter is an active one involved with parades, meets, technical sessions, various social events, as well as driving tours. Ownership of a Model A Ford is not a requirement for membership, just an interest in the Model A and its era. We invite you to attend our monthly meeting to meet our friendly and helpful members, and consider joining us for our activities and good times. We meet at 7 p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Club, 518 Hwy. #49, on the fourth Thursday of each month. For questions or information, call 530-274-7079, or browse our website at http://www.granevaas.com.

Retired Employees Association (RPEA)

We are a statewide, non-profit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings that include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katarinas, just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth of a mile off State Hwy. 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335.

All federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita's restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Social time is 11:15, lunch to follow and then our guest speaker. A short business meeting follows. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor at 530-265-6477.

Jewel Heart NorCal Study Group.

We are currently focusing on Gelek Rimpoche's book "SEM: Exploring the Nature of the Mind." Topics will include Taming Your Mind, The Mind's Capacity, Basis for Liberation, and Continuation of Consciousness, to name a few. Often, we find ourselves tossed by waves of thoughts and feelings that seem out of our control. This fascinating study will show us how our mind actually works and how we can use our mind in our own service to make ourselves happier and gain true freedom. We will see how this helps us and those around us to become more fulfilled and know our true purpose. All are welcome! These courses are offered free of charge (donations accepted) and are open to the public. Although they are based on Buddhist principles, it is not necessary to be Buddhist to benefit from these principles and to enjoy our exploration of these topics together. Our meetings generally begin with a group meditation, study and discussion of the materials, and end with a short meditation. We meet from 10:20 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 322 S. School Street, Grass Valley. For more information call Joe at 530-263-8508 or email jbreault51@gmail.com.

Chicago Park Garden Club

Our Garden Club includes gardeners from Grass Valley, Nevada City and other foothill communities. We warmly welcome nonmembers and especially gardeners new to the area. Light refreshments served. For more information, call 530-272-7708.

Gamblers Anonymous

The High Nooners chapter of Gamblers Anonymous meets from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad St. in Nevada City. Thousands of people who have created problems due to excessive gambling have found the strength to quit by joining Gamblers Anonymous (G.A.). If gambling is destroying you or someone you care about, call 775-430-2771. There is no charge to belong to G.A.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

We are celebrating our 70th year, making it the longest continuous square dance club in California! Discover a great dance experience with modern music, casual attire, fun, laughter, and fitness all as easy as walking! Questions? Call Laura at 530-432-8571 or email Barbara – basindorf@yahoo.com.

Penn Valley Toastmasters

We hold our meeting on Thursday evenings, in the ReMax center, 10126 Commercial Ave (near Player's Pizza), from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Summer Brown was last week's Toastmaster for the evening. It was her first time hosting the evening. Toastmaster not only helps improve your speaking skills, Toastmaster learning platform also assists in the development of one's leadership skills. Stop by and enjoy an evening of both prepared and extemporaneous speeches.

The White Barn Project

Our program, which is supported by Soroptimist International of Grass Valley, was fortunate to be invited to participate in Community Day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The White Barn volunteers and Soroptimist members were out at the fair with an area where students from 4-H and FFA could immediately get new or re-cycled uniforms should they be short on apparel for showings on fair days. Over 100 families had used the White Barn's 4-H and FFA wardrobe assistance. Those interested in donating outgrown or no longer used 4-H and FFA uniforms can do so by going to The White Barn Project on Facebook or http://www.sigv.org on the web and leaving a message. Donations can be dropped off as advised or picked up by a volunteer.

Dementia Support Group

Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will host "Coffee and Conversations," a dementia support group for friends and family members of loved ones with memory loss. Meetings will take place on the third Thursday of every month at 3:30 p.m. Participants are invited each month to share stories, successes and concerns while learning new coping tips and care solutions from people on similar journeys. The support group is free and open to the public. Caregivers are invited to bring their loved ones along to enjoy an activity with our memory care staff during the sessions. For more information, call Cascades of Grass Valley at 530-272-8002.

The Gold Country Italian American Club

Join us for lunch every third Tuesday of the month. We need at Alta Sierra Country Club at noon. Join us for great food and companionship. For information call Don at 530-271-7491.

Sons In Retirement Branch 124 Alta Sierra

Men, looking for something to do in retirement? Not excited about becoming a greeter at that big box store? Want to meet new friends, try new things, retry old things and have fun? Come join us for lunch and an interesting speaker. We are SIR (Sons in Retirement) a group of retired Gents who get together for fun and companionship. We are golfers and bowlers, wine tasters and food lovers. We like to try new things and have new experiences. We meet at the Alta Sierra Country Club on the first Tuesday of every month. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is begins at noon. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women's service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from "Canine Companions for Independence." They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Banner Community Guild

Our Second Saturday Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. year round on the second Saturday of each month at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley, one mile past the fairgrounds. This 50 year old market welcomes all vendors. Spaces cost $10. Questions? Please phone 530-273-1962 or 530-273-8747. We hope to see you!

Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County

Our group advocates for human rights, equality and justice for all in Palestine and Israel. Our mission is to educate ourselves and others about the situation in Palestine/Israel, and to work in solidarity with others to encourage a nonviolent solution to the conflict. PIWG is a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights and of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights; we support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns undertaken by those organizations. We also support financially two humanitarian aid projects for children in Gaza. For information and directions to the meeting, please call 530-362-7007 or 941-735-8865.

The Golden Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility Auxiliary

We are the only nursing facility auxiliary in the state and perhaps the country. The Auxiliary began at the old Nevada County Hospital and came to Golden Empire when the hospital closed and Golden Empire opened. The Auxiliary does a Mother's Day tea, a Father's Day Pizza Party, an Ice Cream Social, with entertainment, in July, a Christmas Party and more. Members also visit with the residents and help out with any activities that their services are requested for. The Auxiliary is in need of new members in order to continue these activities. Anyone who would be interested in learning more about the Auxiliary and becoming a member can contact president Janice Mason at 530-271-0111.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa's old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you'll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We're Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, "Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss," meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers' Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers "Friends of AAUW" membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree.

Roamin' Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin' Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny's Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin' Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin' the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laugher, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick "Y" — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren's lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane's on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra's largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

SIR's (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member's interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men's organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR's can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters (http://www.lwvwnc.org) is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans' home in California, the Veterans' Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette's Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps' flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), our club meets at 10 a.m. Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. At the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Norma Modder at 530-273-5292 or Marlene Briggs at 530-273-9145.