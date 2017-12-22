Club News, Dec. 23, 2017

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on "announcements."

Happy Trails Travelers

Join us on a trip to Red Hawk Casino on Jan. 12. This is a six hour stay. You are served coffee and fresh pastries from Daily Donuts. We play bingo on the way. We're a fun group with a very safe and helpful driver. You get $15 slot play $5 food credit and the driver's gratuity included in your cost of only $35. Our trips are the second Friday of each month to various casinos. If you want to join us, call Laura at 530-273-9641 for information and reservations.

Payment required two weeks in advance.

Gold Country Community Services

A festive lunch, complete with homemade peach crisp, a visit from Santsa, and a few surprise gifts, made for an enjoyable Friendship Wednesday. Remember, WE ARE CLOSED ON CHRISTMAS DAY (Monday). The rest of the week we'll serve hot roast beef sandwich, breaded pork cutlet, barbecue chicken sandwich and turkey Tetrazzini. Lunch is served weekdays, promptly at noon. Reservations and early arrival are highly recommended. The suggested donation is just $3 per meal for seniors 60 and over. To book your place , or to ask about the many services, classes, activities and volunteer opportunities we offer – phone 530-273-4961. Reception is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We're located in the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley, or for further details, visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Gold Country Kiwanis

We are eagerly awaiting 2018. We are currently running an Essay/Speech Contest for junior and seniors at the various high schools. Participants could win up to $500. Contest applications are posted to high schools' electronic bulletin boards or can be obtained at tinman1822@gmail.com. Applications with essays need to be turned in by February 1. On February 16, GC Kiwanis will be hosting their Fifth Annual Community Fitness Day at the Training Zone Gym in Grass Valley. The event will start at 4:30 p.m. Food and drink will be provided throughout the 2.5 hour event. Suggested donation of $15.00 per person. All proceeds will go the children's Back-to-School Program, which Kiwanis sponsors along with Kmart and the GV School District. Approximately 65 children go on a shopping trip through K-Mart to purchase school clothes in August. There are many more events that are scheduled for the new year including the World Tai Chi Day, Kiwanis Safety Carnival, participating in the Fourth of July Parade, cooking at the fair booth and the Great Ball Race. Kiwanis meets on Thursday at noon at Kane's Restaurant on West Main Street. We have great speakers that come and talk to us about our community. Guests are always welcome. To learn more, visit is at http://www.goldcountrykiwanis.org.

PFLAG

We offer two support groups on the fourth Tuesday of every month. This month, the support groups will meet on December 26. There is one group for LGB + their allies and another group for Transgender people. The groups meet at 6 p.m. Members of the LGBT community and their allies should consider attending these meetings to share their experiences and to offer support to others. Families and friends of the LGBT community — and especially concerned parents — should consider attending to receive support from others with the issues they are facing in their homes and schools. Parents are encouraged to come, to receive support from other parents of gay or bisexual children.

We pledge to protect everyone's confidentiality. This is a safe place to share. If you would like more information, please call 530-798-5367.

These groups meet at the Unitarian/Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street, Grass Valley.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a Free Diabetes Support Group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Golden Empire Sams RV Club

Our event for January is at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Margarita's Mexican Restaurant in Grass Valley. This is a great opportunity for guests and interested parties to check out the club and its members in a local social setting. If you would like to join us, respond to Darrell or Alice at 530-272-4360 or 530-320-4973 by January 5.

Early Risers Toastmasters

It was another lively and informative meeting with Anne King and Viv Tipton giving exceptional speeches. Evaluating the speakers were Sylvia Pichitino and Chuck Coovert, while Lolly Drievold challenged us to use the word "jubilant" in our impromptu speaking session. Would you like to give yourself the gift of improving your speaking, listening and leadership goals? If so, come join us Tuesday mornings, upstairs, at Humpty Dumpty restaurant in Grass Valley. Meetings start promptly at 6:30 and finish by 7:50 a.m. As a guest, you are never under any pressure to speak or to join. For further information, phone 530-273-9777 or visit http://www.toastmastersnevadacounty.org/early-risers.

Newcomers Club of Nevada County

The best feeling in the world for the ladies of the Newcomers is having delivered hundreds and hundreds of gifts to children and families throughout Nevada County! It makes our heart sing to know we have participated in helping families that needed a hands up celebrate this amazing time of year, CHRISTMAS! We want to thank everyone involved in making this the best Christmas ever! We thank Alta Sierra Country Club for hosting our monthly meetings; the entertainers that have performed so graciously throughout the year; the local stores that provide clothing for our annual fashion show-to only name a few that have participated in an outstanding 2017! We invite you to join the Newcomers Club of Nevada County as we start a new year, 2018. Please call Ann at 530-432-9954 and visit our website at http://www.newcomersnc.org.

Nevada County Democratic Women's Club

Come join fellow Democratic women at our monthly breakfast meeting where Marty Walters will speak about her run for Congress representing our own 1st District. Marty has a background in environmental science and finance, so she is ready to take up the tasks that face our county and our district and country. The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Margarita's Restaurant, 988 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley. Bring yourself, a friend and an inquiring mind. Cost is $15 and includes a buffet breakfast. Only $5 for just coffee and to listen to the speaker. Please RSVP to Shanti Emerson by January 3 at ShantiEmerson@yahoo.com or call 530-575-2891.

Health Care for All-CA

This morning, at 11 a.m. will be the December meeting of The Nevada County Chapter of Health Care for All – CA. We are a group of volunteers working to bring universal health care to all Californians. The Healthy California Act, SB 562 will establish equitable, comprehensive health care for us all with a fiscally responsible plan. If you ever dreamed of having high quality, truly affordable healthcare, now is the time to get involved to help make it happen for yourself and for our community. Please join us.

Our regular monthly meetings are usually on the fourth Saturday of the month at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains 246 S. Church St. Grass Valley. But this meeting was moved up due to the holidays. Curious but not sure what you think about this idea? Come to listen, ask questions, and find out if it's something you want to get involved in. Newcomers are always welcome. For more info contact healthcareforall@bagglady.com.

Retired Public Employees Association

We are a statewide, nonprofit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings which include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katerinas (the old Scheidel's Restaurant), just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth mile off State Highway 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

We are having a busy holiday season, helping our community during this stressful time. We raised money for the Salvation Army by ringing bells at the Grass Valley SPD. We will be hosting a gift boutique at our adopted Bell Hill Academy, allowing children to "buy" gifts for their families that we provide and wrap. The money raised goes to the school and the children learn the spirit of giving. We have also adopted a family to help during the holidays. Although we have added three new members, we are looking for more women who would like to make a difference in our community and the world. We meet only twice a month and share friendship through service, while having fun all the time. Check out our website at http://www.sigv.org.

The Roadrunners

Dec. 27-28: Christmas extravaganza — the El Dorado presents the Golden Age of entertainment, with swing band, costumes, comedy and more.

Jan. 5: Red Hawk.

January 14: James Garner's tribute to Johnny Cash in Folsom.

Feb. 1: "Jersey Boys" is the music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Songs include "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry" and more. Lunch at the Spaghetti Factory in Sacramento.

Feb. 2: Cache Creek.

Feb. 15-16: Snow Train. Join us on a beautiful train ride through our snow covered mountains to Reno where we spend the night at the Eldorado Hotel.

March 21-28: "The Ramona Pageant." This trip includes the Pageant in Palm Springs and San Diego.

For reservations and further information contact Carrie at 530-271-0650 or Donna at 530-272-6516.

Gamblers Anonymous

A new Gamblers Anonymous group has formed for people who are suffering from a gambling problem in Nevada County. Meeting weekly on Mondays from noon to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street in Nevada City. Meetings will be ongoing. There is no fee to attend the meetings and anonymity is strictly protected.

Sierra Wine and Growers Association

You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group! We have fascinating speakers at our meeting discussing subjects like vineyard management, winemaking or critiquing wine. We meet at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in the Ponderosa Hall. We have a summer picnic, holiday party every year and fund a scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA and meeting times, visit http/www.swgga.com.

Kappa Kappa Gamma Christmas Party

The North Gold Country Alumna chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma will celebrate the holiday season with a Potluck Christmas Party for all Kappas in the area and their significant other. The event is planned for noon on Saturday Dec 9. It will be hosted at a members home in Lake of the Pines. For directions and further information, call Ruth at 530-885-8201 or Julie at 530-477-5707.

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills

We are a nonprofit service organization full of spirited women with like minds and a common goal: to help women and children both locally and internationally. Our weekly meetings take place from 7 to 8 a.m. at Tofanelli's Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. We serve a full breakfast with a bit of social flare.

We invite you to join us. For more information visit us at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, or visit our Facebook page. Donna Raibley and Harriet Totten of One Source-Empowering Caregivers visited our club on November 16. We received an educational tour of what the Mini Grant awarded to them by our club, SISF has accomplished as part of their mission to offer our community caregivers, and their recipients in honor of National Family Care Month. Our club is thrilled to announce that we are looking for new members. We want you!

Business and Professional Women of Nevada County

We welcome working, retired and between-jobs women and men who support equity for women in the workplace and in society at large. Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month at Summer Thyme's Bakery & Deli, 213 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley. Social/networking begins at 5:30; dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $21 per person or $5 for the program only. Pre-paid reservations are required for members and guests To reserve and for more information on the organization, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.

Nevada County Republican Women Federated

Our meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, September through June at Alta Sierra Country Club. Social hours begin at 11:30 a.m. and meetings start at noon. Information about membership can be answered by calling 530-263-2672. For more information about NCRWF please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization founded 96 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita's restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Social time is 11:15 a.m. with lunch to follow and then our speaker. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor at 530-265-6477.

Gold Country Welcome Club

Join us if you want to make new friends! Everyone is welcome: old, young, married, single, newcomer or long time Nevada County residents. We are a co-ed club that has been in the Gold Country for decades. We have about 600 members and many activity groups including: bocce ball, books, bunco, camera, cards, computers, diners, hiking, investing, quilting, travel, woodworking and more. Each month we also have an all member event. In early December we will be having our Holiday Dinner Dance. If you would like information about our club or to apply for membership, visit http://www.ncnugget.com or call 530-728-0808.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa's old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you'll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We're Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, "Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss," meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers' Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Empire Toastmasters

Our new meeting venue is at the Nevada County Rood Building, 950 Maidu Avenue, second floor, Providence Mine Room B, Nevada City. The meetings are held from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. every Friday. We are excited about this new location. Bring your own lunch or purchase lunch at the cafeteria on the main floor. For more information please call River at 530-362-8098 or email empiretoastmasters@gmail.com or visit our website at http://www.empiretoastmasters.com.

Nevada County Historical Society

We offer free presentations about local history on the third Thursday every month at 7 p.m. except December. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056.

Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County

We advocate for human rights, equality and justice for all in Palestine and Israel. Our mission is to educate ourselves and others about the situation in Palestine/Israel, and to work in solidarity with others to encourage a nonviolent solution to the conflict. PIWG is a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights and of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights; we support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns undertaken by those organizations. We also support financially two humanitarian aid projects for children in Gaza. For information and directions to the meeting, please call 530-362-7007 or 941-735-8865.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Nevada County Duplicate Bridge Club

We meet at the Golden Empire Grange on La Barr Meadows and other locations. The weekly schedule is as follows:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. [Grange] and 2 p.m. at Lake Wildwood.

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m.[Grange].

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m.[Grange] and 7 p.m. at Lake Wildwood.

Thursday: 1 p.m. at Eskaton and 7 p.m. at Lake of the Pines.

Friday: 12:30 p.m. [Team Game at the Grange].

Call Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586 for information or if you're in need of a partner. For help with transition from Rubber Bridge to Duplicate Bridge email Bill Jones [bill8jones@yahoo.com]. We are seeking intermediate players who want to improve their game as well as stimulate the mind. Our goal is to generate new members for our very friendly duplicate bridge club.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers "Friends of AAUW" membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

Looking for a fun way to exercise? New to the area and want to meet new friends? Need some laughter in your life? Did your doctor tell you to be more active? If you answered "yes" to any or all of these questions then why not try square dancing and reap the benefits? Come join us for a fun evening. A surprising study shows that square dancing can add 10 years to your life. We meet weekly at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley located at 11363 Grange Ct. For more information, call Laura at 530-432-8571 or e-mail Barbara at basindorf@yahoo.com.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

There are over 70,000 Inner Wheel members all over the world. The first IW club was established in England in 1924 by Margaret Golding. Our members are community minded women helping nonprofit groups who help women and children. Nevada City IW Club helps and supports, as we can, KARE Crisis Nursery, Women of Worth and Community Beyond Violence, formerly known as DVSAC. NCIW club just had their annual barbecue at the lovely home of Pat and Judy Ward's. The gals all went inside and we had a brief meeting. Claudia Edwards, our president, thanked her officers and committee members for all their help during her fiscal year 16-17 and brought up officers and committee members for 2017-18. She also gave IW pins to two new members. If you have questions or want information about our club, call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Roamin' Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin' Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny's Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin' Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin' the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

Nevada County Travel Club

We are a social group that gathers for the purpose of traveling together. Our general meetings are from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at Abundant Life Community Church at 10795 Alta Street in Grass Valley. For more information on tours and membership, call club president Conni at 530-478-1976 or tour director Brenda at 530-432-5301.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

The Gra-Neva A's

Love seeing those old Model A's around town? Ever thought of owning one? Come to a meeting of Gra-Neva A's, the local Model A Club. Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Learn how to buy and maintain a Model A. Join local tours and activities. Check out http://www.granevaas.com. Call Steve Turnsk at 530-274-7079 for more information.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laugher, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick "Y" — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren's lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

PEO Gold Country Reciprocity

A legacy passed down through generations of women, P.E.O. has deep roots in local communities, and our influence reaches to all corners of the globe. P.E.O. members are women of all ages, from all walks of life, united in a shared passion for educating women and a belief that doing so can change the world. Over 88,000 women have benefited from P.E.O.'s educational scholarships, loans, awards and projects. For information, visit http://www.peointernational.org.

Winter 4WD snow runs

We expect to see a few 4WD clubs making a snow run through Graniteville in the next weeks. It is a fun opportunity to try your equipment and driving skills. Thankfully, you don't worry about being stuck since many experienced drivers are with you to help. Please don't forget those who live here—who travel that same road alone and who hope it remains in drivable condition through the winter. Many locals spend hours clearing fallen trees and making the track we all use. Those two icy ruts are boring when you are out four wheeling for fun – but we depend on them remaining intact for our trips to town. For more information, call 530-265-2146.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. Jewel Heart Norcal is a Mahayana Buddhist Study Group in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For 2017, we are studying the Lam Rim (stages on the Path to Enlightenment). This is a road map which details all the steps to reach the state of freedom by removing obstacles and obstructions to full enlightenment. For meeting location or more information: Contact jbreault51@gmail.com or call Joe at 530-802-6221. Or visit our website http://Jewelnorcal.org or on Facebook at "jewelheartnorcal." Jewel Heart Norcal is a Study Group under the auspices of Jewel Heart International. For more information on Jewel Heart International visit http://www.jewelheart.org.

Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center Auxiliary

We are looking for new members. The Auxiliary has many activities to choose from: Bingo, Catholic and nondenominational church services, ceramics, Pamper Parlor, visitation, Mother's Day Tea, Father's Day Tea and June Ice Cream Social. The Auxiliary is open to both men and women. If this sounds appealing, you can get more information by calling president Janice Mason at 530-271-0111 or membership chairman, Barbara Ford at 530-273-6084.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane's on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra's largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

SIR's (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member's interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men's organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR's can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters (http://www.lwvwnc.org) is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans' home in California, the Veterans' Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette's Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps' flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), our club meets at 10 a.m. Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. At the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Norma Modder at 530-273-5292 or Marlene Briggs at 530-273-9145.

Spiritual Book Club

The Spiritual Book Club of the Baha'is of Nevada County sponsors the free monthly event, open to readers as well as to interested listeners who may not have read the books. Guests also receive light refreshments. For more information, call 530-802-0901.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.