BriarPatch opens application period for competitive CAUSE program

Beginning July 1, eligible nonprofit and cooperative organizations can apply for BriarPatch Food Co-op’s competitive 2022 “Round up at the Register” fundraising program known as CAUSE.

Since 2019, BriarPatch shoppers have raised more than $130,000 for nonprofit organizations through the program.

Each month in 2022, BriarPatch shoppers will have the choice to round up their purchase price at checkout to the nearest dollar (or more). This money is then donated to the dedicated nonprofit organization of the month. Each select organization will receive 100 percent of these donations, often totaling thousands of dollars.

Eligible organizations must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or a cooperative organization in alignment with BriarPatch Food Co-op’s Ends Policies.

Qualifying applicants will demonstrate a focus to improve the quality of life in their community in one of the following areas: Community Health & Wellness, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Environmental Issues, Food Systems and Agriculture, Local Area Schools, Local Arts and Culture, Organizations in Support of Co-ops or Social Services and Food Access.





A review team made up of BriarPatch employees will evaluate applications and democratically choose recipients based on several factors. Organizations must be able to demonstrate how they are working to address root problems and issues in the community and show how CAUSE funding will help make a positive impact.

Some applicants may also be eligible for a limited number of Cooperative Community Fund Grants distributed annually to organizations that meet those requirements.

To receive full consideration to become a 2022 Co-op CAUSE recipient, submit a fully completed application online at https://www.briarpatch.coop/community/co-op-cause/ .

Applications are due by 5 p.m. August 31, 2021.

Questions? Interested organizations may contact BriarPatch Food Co-op’s Community Engagement Coordinator, Jason Patton, at jasonp@briarpatch.coop or 530-272-CO-OP (2667), ext.145.

BriarPatch Food Co-op is a community-owned cooperative business. We provide our community with quality food and products, strengthen our local economy, and support local/regional businesses that are committed to regenerative agriculture, sustainability, humane practices, and organic farming.