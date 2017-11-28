Book Nook supports AnimalSave’s efforts in Grass Valley

AnimalSave's Book Nook is hosting a Holiday Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The two-day sale offers books for children and young adults plus history, science, art, fiction, reference materials, games, puzzles, audio/video, ranging in price from 25 cents to $1.

The Book Nook is offered at the AnimalSave Center, 520 East Main St. in Grass Valley. AnimalSave, a nonprofit, transforms the lives of cats and dogs by providing humane education, affordable spay and neuter services and by finding forever homes for homeless cats and dogs.

Visit http://www.animalsave.org or call 530-271-7071 for more information.

— Submitted to The Union