BIRTHS: SEPT. 8-24, 2018

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Sept. 8

Carreira and Garliepp: A boy was born to Ashley Carreira and Justin Garliepp.

Sept. 10

Newkirk: A girl was born to Tiffany and Bobby Newkirk.

Bustos and Marshall: A boy was born to Cassandra Bustos and James Marshall.

Recommended Stories For You

Sept. 12

Turpen: A boy was born to Dena and Jimmy Turpen.

Langley: A girl was born to Erica and Daniel Langley.

Sept. 17

Greever: A girl was born to Vicky and Guy Greever, Jr.

Sept. 18

Palmer: A girl was born to Sarina and Timothy Palmer.

Sept. 24

Kistenmacher: A boy was born to Tiffani and Henry Kistenmacher.

Paasche: A girl was born to Jade and Eric Paasche.