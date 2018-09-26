BIRTHS: SEPT. 8-24, 2018
September 26, 2018
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Sept. 8
Carreira and Garliepp: A boy was born to Ashley Carreira and Justin Garliepp.
Sept. 10
Newkirk: A girl was born to Tiffany and Bobby Newkirk.
Bustos and Marshall: A boy was born to Cassandra Bustos and James Marshall.
Sept. 12
Turpen: A boy was born to Dena and Jimmy Turpen.
Langley: A girl was born to Erica and Daniel Langley.
Sept. 17
Greever: A girl was born to Vicky and Guy Greever, Jr.
Sept. 18
Palmer: A girl was born to Sarina and Timothy Palmer.
Sept. 24
Kistenmacher: A boy was born to Tiffani and Henry Kistenmacher.
Paasche: A girl was born to Jade and Eric Paasche.
