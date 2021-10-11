Births, Sept. 23-Oct. 6, 2021
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Sept. 23
Thomas: A boy was born to Ethel Rebekkah Thomas.
Sept. 28
Kidd and Collins: A boy was born to Brandi Kidd and Michael Collins.
Sept. 30
Musa: A girl was born to Kristin and Richard Musa.
Oct. 1
Van Buren and McCullough: A girl was born to Mandie Van Buren and Darryl McCullough.
Oct. 3
Cukjati and McCoy: A girl was born to Desiree Cukjati and Justin McCoy.
Oct. 6
Figueroa and Aplington: A boy was born to Destiny Figueroa and Reese Aplington.
