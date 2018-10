Births: Sept. 19- Oct. 9

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Sept. 19

Mack: A boy was born to Genevieve Mack

Sept. 26

Crosby and Badeker: A girl was born to Leanna Snow White Crosby and Timothy Allen Badeker.

Sept. 27

Kistle and Hunter: A girl was born to Whitney Bliss Kistle and Josef Masson Hunter.

Sept. 29

Ballenger: A boy was born to Brandi Marie and Jim Richard Ballenger.

Jordan and Hart: A boy was born to Lacey Jordan and Tyler Hart.

Oct. 1

Johnson: A boy was born to Jocelyne and Cody Johnson.

Cook: A girl was born to Kaytie and Dylan Cook.

Oct. 3

Craven and Kelly: A boy was born to Keri Craven and Brian Kelly.

Oct. 6

Lang: A boy was born to Chrisha and Anthony Lang.

Oct. 7

Aplington and Knipe: A girl was born to Aleta Aplington and Todd Knipe.

Oct. 10

Johnson: A boy was born to Catreena Johnson.