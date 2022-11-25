Births, October 31 — Nov. 22, 2022
October 31
Parker and Parker: A boy was born to Whitney Parker and Chris “Mr Chocolate” Parker.
November 1
Burnett and Burnett: A girl was born to Caitlin Burnett and Robert Burnett.
November 4
Slattery and Tenorio: A boy was born to Vanessa Slattery and Chase Tenorio.
Coward and Coward: A girl was bor to Laura Coward and Travis Coward.
November 6
Ivy and Ivy: A boy was born to Katie Ivy and Thomas Ivy.
November 15
Johnson and Huffman: A boy was born to Makenna Huffman and Cameron Johnson.
November 19
Henslee and Kemp: A boy was born to Honie Henslee and David Kemp.
November 22
Patterson and Marchetti: A girl was born to Haile Patterson and Paige Marchetti.
