Births, Oct. 13-Nov. 11, 2021
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Moulton and Mullenix: A girl was born to Jessica Moulton and Kevin Mullenix.
Oct. 15
Foster and Olson: A girl was born to Lexy Foster and Randy Olson.
Oct. 19
Bontrager and Gross: A boy was born to Ana Bontrager and Peter Gross.
Oct. 20
Woodruff: A boy was born to Kathryn and Travis Woodruff.
Oct. 21
Martins and Albanese: A girl was born to Andrea Martins and Alessandro Albanese.
Oct. 27
Dover and Dexter: A boy was born to Celestial Dover and Darrin Dexter.
Oct. 30
Workman: A girl was born to Abigail and Dalton Workman.
Nov. 3
Marr and Martin: A boy was born to Sara Marr and Brady Martin.
Nov. 4
Prehn and Orovitz: A boy was born to Kirsten Prehn and William Orovitz.
Mussro and Crownover: A boy was born to Leilani Mussro and Timothy Crownover.
Nov. 8
Christen and Montgomery: A girl was born to Sophia Christen and Connor Montgomery.
Nov. 11
Erdmann: A girl was born to Brittany and Matthew Erdmann.
