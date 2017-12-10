BIRTHS: NOV. 29-30, 2017
December 10, 2017
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Nov. 29
Furie: A boy was born to Mallorie and Jarrett Furie.
Villasenor: A boy was born to Vesenia and Gonzalo Villasenor.
Nov. 30
Zenou: A girl was born to Tav and Yehiel Zenou.
Dec. 3
Ford: A girl was born to Kelly and William Ford.
