BIRTHS: NOV. 29-30, 2017

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Nov. 29

Furie: A boy was born to Mallorie and Jarrett Furie.

Villasenor: A boy was born to Vesenia and Gonzalo Villasenor.

Nov. 30

Zenou: A girl was born to Tav and Yehiel Zenou.

Dec. 3

Ford: A girl was born to Kelly and William Ford.