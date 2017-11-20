BIRTHS: NOV. 13, 2017
November 20, 2017
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Nov. 13
Chapel: A girl was born to Elizabeth and Darren Chapel.
Hand: A boy was born to Cori and Justin Hand.
