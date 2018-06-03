BIRTHS: MAY 8-28, 2018

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

May 8

Hopkins and Hurst: A boy was born to Jaycee Hopkins and Anthony Hurst.

May 9

D'Angelo and Barbato: A boy was born to Robie D'Angelo and Django Barbato.

May 11

Thomas and Lankford: A boy was born to Alexis Thomas and Kyle Lankford.

May 12

Cahill and Holden: A girl was born to Lanea Cahill and Maxwell Holden.

May 16

Griffin and Myrwang: A girl was born to Carolyn Griffin and Kyle Myrwang.

May 18

Wells and Beatrez: A boy was born to Shilo Wells and Jason Beatrez.

Beahm: A girl was born to Heather and Brian Beahm.

May 20

Cragle: A boy was born to Molly and Steven Cragle.

Andes and Fowler: A boy was born to Morgan Andes and Joshua Fowler.

Hazelton: A girl was born to Laura and Andy Hazelton.

May 21

Reynolds and Pillow: A boy was born to Ashley Reynolds and Aaron Pillow.

May 23

Thompson: A girl was born to Janine and Robert Thompson.

May 26

Roberts and Schoax: A girl was born to Chelsea Roberts and Salvatore Schoax.

May 27

Warmoth: A boy was born to Michelle and Brandon Warmoth.

May 28

Duryea: A girl was born to Eileen and Jake Duryea.