BIRTHS: MAY 8-28, 2018
June 3, 2018
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
May 8
Hopkins and Hurst: A boy was born to Jaycee Hopkins and Anthony Hurst.
May 9
D'Angelo and Barbato: A boy was born to Robie D'Angelo and Django Barbato.
May 11
Thomas and Lankford: A boy was born to Alexis Thomas and Kyle Lankford.
May 12
Cahill and Holden: A girl was born to Lanea Cahill and Maxwell Holden.
May 16
Griffin and Myrwang: A girl was born to Carolyn Griffin and Kyle Myrwang.
May 18
Wells and Beatrez: A boy was born to Shilo Wells and Jason Beatrez.
Beahm: A girl was born to Heather and Brian Beahm.
May 20
Cragle: A boy was born to Molly and Steven Cragle.
Andes and Fowler: A boy was born to Morgan Andes and Joshua Fowler.
Hazelton: A girl was born to Laura and Andy Hazelton.
May 21
Reynolds and Pillow: A boy was born to Ashley Reynolds and Aaron Pillow.
May 23
Thompson: A girl was born to Janine and Robert Thompson.
May 26
Roberts and Schoax: A girl was born to Chelsea Roberts and Salvatore Schoax.
May 27
Warmoth: A boy was born to Michelle and Brandon Warmoth.
May 28
Duryea: A girl was born to Eileen and Jake Duryea.
