Births: July 29-Aug. 6

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

July 29

Vance and Russell: A boy was born to Deanne Vance and Anthony Russell.

Aug. 1

Merchant: A boy was born to Lizzy Merchant.

Aug. 2

Johnson: A boy was born to Cassandra and Peter Johnson.

Aug. 5

Brantley and Kopp: A boy was born to Antoinette Brantley and Kristopher Kopp.

Aug. 6

Rosenberg and Carstens: A boy was born to Jillian Rosenberg and Sean Carstens.

Dieffenbach: A girl was born to Amanda Dieffenbach.