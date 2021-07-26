 Births, July 16-20, 2021 | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Births, July 16-20, 2021

Announcements Announcements |

Submitted to The Union

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

July 16

Hicks: A girl was born to Kylee and Jared Hicks.

July 19

Thurman and Meono: A boy was born to Dejah Thurman and Nicholas Meono.

July 20

Thompson: A girl was born to Isabella and Daniel Thompson.

Sandobal and Hinrichs: A girl was born to Shealei Sandobal and Michael Hinrichs.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Announcements
See more