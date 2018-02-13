BIRTHS: JAN. 31-FEB. 4, 2018
February 13, 2018
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Jan. 31
Crisosto: A boy was born to Elyssa and Josh Crisosto.
Feb. 1
Costantino: A boy was born to Stephanie and Cody Costantino.
Feb. 2
Dunlap: A girl was born to Gabriella and Alec Dunlap.
Feb. 4
White: A girl was born to Brittany and Jonathan White.
