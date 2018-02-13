BIRTHS: JAN. 31-FEB. 4, 2018

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Jan. 31

Crisosto: A boy was born to Elyssa and Josh Crisosto.

Feb. 1

Costantino: A boy was born to Stephanie and Cody Costantino.

Feb. 2

Recommended Stories For You

Dunlap: A girl was born to Gabriella and Alec Dunlap.

Feb. 4

White: A girl was born to Brittany and Jonathan White.