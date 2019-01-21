Births: Jan. 2 — Jan. 13, 2019

Jan. 2

Renteria: A boy was born to Elizabeth and Joshua Renteria.

Houghton and Cross: A boy was born to Angie Houghton and Wes Cross.

Stroud and Langley: A boy was born to Christiana Stroud and Taylor Langley.

Patterson and Marchetti: A boy was born to Hailee Patterson and Paige Marchetti.

Costanzo and Fisher: A boy was born to Haley Costanzo and Corey Fisher.

Recommended Stories For You

Jan. 3

Figueroa and Aplington: A girl was born to Destiny Figueroa and Reese Aplington.

Perez and Quintana: A boy was born to Karen Perez and Jose Quintana.

Jan. 4

Perez and Ackley: A boy was born to Sara Perez and Derek Ackley.

Jan. 13

Crome: A girl was born to Kristy Crome.

—Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital