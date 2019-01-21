Births: Jan. 2 — Jan. 13, 2019
January 21, 2019
Jan. 2
Renteria: A boy was born to Elizabeth and Joshua Renteria.
Houghton and Cross: A boy was born to Angie Houghton and Wes Cross.
Stroud and Langley: A boy was born to Christiana Stroud and Taylor Langley.
Patterson and Marchetti: A boy was born to Hailee Patterson and Paige Marchetti.
Costanzo and Fisher: A boy was born to Haley Costanzo and Corey Fisher.
Jan. 3
Figueroa and Aplington: A girl was born to Destiny Figueroa and Reese Aplington.
Perez and Quintana: A boy was born to Karen Perez and Jose Quintana.
Jan. 4
Perez and Ackley: A boy was born to Sara Perez and Derek Ackley.
Jan. 13
Crome: A girl was born to Kristy Crome.
—Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
