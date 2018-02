BIRTHS: JAN. 15-29, 2018

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Jan. 15

Cullen and Vieira: A girl was born to Melodie Cullen and Wesley Vieira.

Jan. 28

Smith and Burns: A boy was born to Andrea Smith and Dylan Burns.

Jan. 29

Roger-Myers and Rideau: A girl was born to Moriah Rogers-Myers and Brandon Rideau.

Evans and Painter: A boy was born to Andrea Evans and Brock Painter.