Births: FEB. 14 — FEB. 26, 2019

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Feb. 14

Lopp and Chamberlain: A boy was born to Shelby Lopp and Eric Chamberlain.

Feb. 19

Vaughn and Contine: A girl was born to India Vaughn and Paul Contine.

Schisler: A boy was born to Raven and Nathaniel Schisler.

Recommended Stories For You

Feb. 20

Burton and Easton: A boy was born to Ayla Burton and Darren Easton.

Feb. 21

Westbrook: A boy was born to Vesna and Christian Westbrook.

Feb. 22

Kearney and Townsend: A girl was born to Fiona Kearney and Miles Townsend.

Feb. 25

Mitchell and Woodgrift: A boy was born to Taylor Mitchell and Ian Woodgrift.

Feb. 26

Wright: A girl was born to Chelsea and Matt Wright.

Paton: A girl was born to Casey and Christopher Paton.