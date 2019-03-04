Births: FEB. 14 — FEB. 26, 2019
March 4, 2019
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Feb. 14
Lopp and Chamberlain: A boy was born to Shelby Lopp and Eric Chamberlain.
Feb. 19
Vaughn and Contine: A girl was born to India Vaughn and Paul Contine.
Schisler: A boy was born to Raven and Nathaniel Schisler.
Recommended Stories For You
Feb. 20
Burton and Easton: A boy was born to Ayla Burton and Darren Easton.
Feb. 21
Westbrook: A boy was born to Vesna and Christian Westbrook.
Feb. 22
Kearney and Townsend: A girl was born to Fiona Kearney and Miles Townsend.
Feb. 25
Mitchell and Woodgrift: A boy was born to Taylor Mitchell and Ian Woodgrift.
Feb. 26
Wright: A girl was born to Chelsea and Matt Wright.
Paton: A girl was born to Casey and Christopher Paton.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.