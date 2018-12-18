 Births: Dec. 4 — 11 | TheUnion.com

Births: Dec. 4 — 11

Submitted to The Union

Dec. 4

Irvin and McIntyre: A boy was born to Melissa Irvin and Cameron McIntyre.

Dec. 8

Clinton and Rennert: A girl was born to Marissa Clinton and Daemon Rennert.

Dec. 11

Williams and Santangelo: A boy was born to Margot Williams and Christian Santangelo.

