Births, Dec. 24, 2021 to Feb. 13, 2022
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Dec. 24
Chavaree and Connell: A boy was born to Andrea Chavaree and Joseph Connell.
Jan. 20
Harrison and Kopp: A girl was born to Ruby Harrison and Jared Kopp.
Jan. 31
Mosby: A girl was born to Ivette and Sean Mosby.
Feb. 1
Stadulis: A boy was born to Danielle and Tyler Stadulis.
Feb. 2
Mason and Pollard: A boy was born to Brittany Mason and James Pollard.
Heying: A boy was born to Leslie and Matthew Heying.
Feb. 9
Rothchild: A girl was born to Brianna and Loren Rothchild.
Feb. 13
Lee: A girl was born to Olivia and Young Lee.
Graves and Walker: A boy was born to Hayley Graves and Dylan Walker.
