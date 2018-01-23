BIRTHS: DEC. 20, 2017-JAN. 18, 2018
January 23, 2018
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Dec. 20
Schrank: A boy was born to Babette and Keith Schrank.
Dec. 21
AcMoody: A boy was born to Alexandra and Cody AcMoody.
Dec. 22
Woodford: A girl was born to Krista and J.C. Woodford.
Counts: A boy was born to Christen Counts.
Dec. 24
Chaney and Kennedy: A girl was born to Jaime Chaney and Alex Kennedy.
Dec. 26
Barajas: A boy was born to Megan and Jose Barajas.
Dec. 28
Byrd: A boy was born to Shannon and Hogan Byrd.
Pierce: A girl was born to Sarah and Mike Pierce.
Dec. 29
Gonzales and Wessels: A boy was born to Cassie Gonzales and Kyle Wessels.
Hardina: A boy was born to Samantha Hardina.
Buck: A girl was born to Casey and William Buck.
Dec. 31
Carlyle: A boy was born to Ashley and Travis Carlyle.
Jan. 2
Dolor and Moore: A girl was born to Dezjia Dolor and Jonathan Moore.
Jan. 3
Bunnell: A boy was born to Amanda and Ryan Bunnell.
Jan. 5
Stewart: A girl was born to Kelly and Michael Stewart.
Jan. 12
Connor and Mitchell: A boy was born to Kelcea Connor and Alexander Mitchell.
Jan. 13
Balke and Savage: A girl was born to Meghan Balke and Daniel Savage.
Jan. 14
Frye and Allan: A boy was born to Ashley Frye and Travis Allan.
Jan. 16
Ollar: A boy was born to Tiffanee and Mikeal Ollar.
Weinrich and Kangas: A boy was born to Cierra Weinrich and Mark Kangas.
Jan. 18
Swartzendruber: A boy was born to Erin and Daniel Swartzendruber.
