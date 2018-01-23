BIRTHS: DEC. 20, 2017-JAN. 18, 2018

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Dec. 20

Schrank: A boy was born to Babette and Keith Schrank.

Dec. 21

AcMoody: A boy was born to Alexandra and Cody AcMoody.

Dec. 22

Woodford: A girl was born to Krista and J.C. Woodford.

Counts: A boy was born to Christen Counts.

Dec. 24

Chaney and Kennedy: A girl was born to Jaime Chaney and Alex Kennedy.

Dec. 26

Barajas: A boy was born to Megan and Jose Barajas.

Dec. 28

Byrd: A boy was born to Shannon and Hogan Byrd.

Pierce: A girl was born to Sarah and Mike Pierce.

Dec. 29

Gonzales and Wessels: A boy was born to Cassie Gonzales and Kyle Wessels.

Hardina: A boy was born to Samantha Hardina.

Buck: A girl was born to Casey and William Buck.

Dec. 31

Carlyle: A boy was born to Ashley and Travis Carlyle.

Jan. 2

Dolor and Moore: A girl was born to Dezjia Dolor and Jonathan Moore.

Jan. 3

Bunnell: A boy was born to Amanda and Ryan Bunnell.

Jan. 5

Stewart: A girl was born to Kelly and Michael Stewart.

Jan. 12

Connor and Mitchell: A boy was born to Kelcea Connor and Alexander Mitchell.

Jan. 13

Balke and Savage: A girl was born to Meghan Balke and Daniel Savage.

Jan. 14

Frye and Allan: A boy was born to Ashley Frye and Travis Allan.

Jan. 16

Ollar: A boy was born to Tiffanee and Mikeal Ollar.

Weinrich and Kangas: A boy was born to Cierra Weinrich and Mark Kangas.

Jan. 18

Swartzendruber: A boy was born to Erin and Daniel Swartzendruber.