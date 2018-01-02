BIRTHS: DEC. 10-20, 2017
January 2, 2018
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Dec. 10
Spittler: A boy was born to Kaylie and Galen Spittler.
Dec. 12
Reci: A boy was born to Carly and Bledi Reci.
Dec. 15
Ambriz: A boy was born to Patricia and Antonio Ambriz.
Dec. 18
Cook: A boy was born to Jules and Jeremy Cook.
Dec. 20
Sperling: A girl was born to Rebecca and Nick Sperling.
