BIRTHS: DEC. 10-20, 2017

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Dec. 10

Spittler: A boy was born to Kaylie and Galen Spittler.

Dec. 12

Reci: A boy was born to Carly and Bledi Reci.

Dec. 15

Ambriz: A boy was born to Patricia and Antonio Ambriz.

Dec. 18

Cook: A boy was born to Jules and Jeremy Cook.

Dec. 20

Sperling: A girl was born to Rebecca and Nick Sperling.