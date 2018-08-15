BIRTHS: AUG. 8-12, 2018
August 15, 2018
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Aug. 8
Fox and Massengaie: A boy was born to Cassidy Fox and Alvin Massengaie.
Aug. 10
Rohde: A girl was born to Kayla and Jake Rohde.
Aug. 11
Parsons: A boy was born to Katie and Stephen Parsons.
Ristow and Cordova: A girl was born to Kayla Ristow and Danny Cordova.
Aug. 12
Aguilar: A boy was born to Allie and Ben Aguilar.
Davis: A girl was born to Samantha and Christopher Davis.
Hale: A girl was born to Vanessa and Nolan Hale.
