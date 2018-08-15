BIRTHS: AUG. 8-12, 2018

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Aug. 8

Fox and Massengaie: A boy was born to Cassidy Fox and Alvin Massengaie.

Aug. 10

Rohde: A girl was born to Kayla and Jake Rohde.

Aug. 11

Recommended Stories For You

Parsons: A boy was born to Katie and Stephen Parsons.

Ristow and Cordova: A girl was born to Kayla Ristow and Danny Cordova.

Aug. 12

Aguilar: A boy was born to Allie and Ben Aguilar.

Davis: A girl was born to Samantha and Christopher Davis.

Hale: A girl was born to Vanessa and Nolan Hale.