BIRTHS: aUG. 29-SEPT. 5, 2018
September 9, 2018
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Aug. 29
Brito: A girl was born to Desiree and Rafael Brito.
Sept. 2
Myrenton: A boy was born to Sarah and Jared Myrenton.
Sept. 3
Kopp: A girl was born to Esther and David Kopp.
Sutton and Taylor: A boy was born to Brianna Sutton and Steve Taylor.
Sept. 5
Fitting: A girl was born to Stephanie and Michael Fitting.
Pereza and Trudeau: A girl was born to Lehua Pereza and Tyler Trudeau.
