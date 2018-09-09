BIRTHS: aUG. 29-SEPT. 5, 2018

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Aug. 29

Brito: A girl was born to Desiree and Rafael Brito.

Sept. 2

Myrenton: A boy was born to Sarah and Jared Myrenton.

Sept. 3

Kopp: A girl was born to Esther and David Kopp.

Sutton and Taylor: A boy was born to Brianna Sutton and Steve Taylor.

Sept. 5

Fitting: A girl was born to Stephanie and Michael Fitting.

Pereza and Trudeau: A girl was born to Lehua Pereza and Tyler Trudeau.