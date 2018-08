Births: Aug. 21-25

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Aug. 21

Swallow: A boy was born to Kellie and Joseph Swallow.

Darling and Alvarado: A boy was born to Kristen Darling and Ernesto Alvarado.

Aug. 22

Seghezzi and Snook: A girl was born to Gianna Seghezzi and Zachary Snook.

Recommended Stories For You

Aug. 23

Galvez and Tanksley: A boy was born to Taylor Galvez and Jordan Tanksley.

Aug. 25

Wilkin and Johnston: A boy was born to Kate Wilkin and Josiah Johnston.