Beekeepers Association needs volunteers for fair booth
The Nevada County Beekeepers Association is looking for volunteers to fill time slots at their booth at the Nevada County Fair, scheduled for Aug. 10-14. All volunteers will receive free fair admission and a parking pass. Time slots are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 to 6 p.m and 6 to 10 p.m. Anyone in the club may volunteer, and it’s a chance to inspire the next generation of beekeepers and learn more from others. Volunteers will hand out brochures and help visitors find the queen in observation hives. Additionally, a “Bee Booth BBQ” is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 7, the Sunday before the fair, where volunteers will receive their fair ticket and parking pass. In addition to potluck side dishes, the Bee Club will provide gourmet hot dogs and hamburgers, chips, drinks and watermelon. The hamburger choices will be vegetarian, turkey and red meat. To volunteer at the booth or learn more about the barbecue, contact Karla at queenbeez@att.net or call her at 530-265-3756.
