Bear River grad completes basic military training
February 8, 2019
U.S. Air Force Airman Jonathan T. Calleri graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Calleri is the son of Yvonne and William Calleri of Auburn. He is a 2018 graduate of Bear River High School.
