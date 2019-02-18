Author shares tales of ‘flicks’ of the 30s and 40s

Author Chris Enss will be the guest speaker at the Nevada County Historical Society's gathering at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 in Royosa Hall, Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Rd. in Nevada City. Enss will share tidbits from her newest book, "Cowboys, Creatures, and Classics: The Story of Republic Pictures."

Exploding onto the movie scene in 1935, Republic Pictures brought the pop culture of the 30s and 40s to neighborhood movie houses. Home to John Wayne for 33 films, Republic Pictures is for anyone who likes B movies magic. Enss' book is the honest account of an extraordinary production house, one whose ability to turn out films quickly boded well for its transition into television production. Admission is free, as are refreshments. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056.