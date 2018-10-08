Anniversaries: Zangara

Frank and Patty Zangara of Grass Valley celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12. They were married in 1948 in New Providence, New Jersey. The couple met in New Providence at Lincoln School, when Patty was in the eighth grade and Frank in the ninth. Moved to Pasadena in 1949, to San Jose in 1962, then moved to Grass Valley in 1972. Frank and Patty celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in their home blessed and surrounded by family, which includes their five children, Ron, Nanci, Vicky, Dan and Steve, as well as 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.