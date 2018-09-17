ANNIVERSARIES: VIELBIG

Peg and Joe Vielbig celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 6.

They were married in Peg's hometown of Anchorage, Alaska, where she spent her childhood. At the time, Joe's home was in Valparaiso, Chile.

The Vielbigs' son, Eric, traveled from Golden, Colorado for the celebration.

The couple retired in 1992 and lived in Lake Wildwood for 13 years. They currently live at Eskaton Village in Grass Valley and "count their blessings for the good life they have had together."