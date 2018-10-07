Anniversaries: La Plante

Barbara and Alton La Plante of Nevada City celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Sept. 8 with a trip to Vail, Colo. The two met on a ski trip at Lake Tahoe with the Catholic Newman Club from San Jose State University in 1954. They married in 1956 at St. Patrick's Church in San Jose. Al was born in Crookston, Minnesota in 1929. He served in the Navy during the Korean War era and graduated from SJSU in 1958 with a business degree. He worked most of his career with New York Life Insurance Co. Barbara was born in Sanger, Calif. in 1935. She graduated with an occupational therapy degree from SJSU. She taught school and then stayed home to raise seven very active children. She later returned to school and worked as a physical therapist aide at Valley Medical Center in San Jose for several years. The La Plantes have 12 grandchildren and have lived in Nevada City since 1999. They say the key to a long and happy marriage is "patience, love, respect and putting up with each other's eccentricities."