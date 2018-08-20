Anniversaries: Henderson

Pat and Jerry Henderson of Grass Valley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer. The couple was married on June 29, 1968 at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Long Beach. Jerry graduated from California State University at Long Beach with a bachelor of science degree in police science. After graduation he was commissioned as an officer in the Marine Corps. He fought in Vietnam and was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V. Jerry received his master's degree in environmental administration from the University of California at Riverside. He was employed by the state of California as a state park ranger and later worked for the Department of Economic Development. Pat graduated from California State University at Long Beach with a bachelor's in sociology. She taught elementary school for the Long Beach Unified School District and the Santa Ana School District. She also sold radio advertising for United Broadcasting in the Seattle area. After retirement, the Hendersons moved from Southern California to Nevada County in 2005. Over the years they have enjoyed traveling, volunteering, hiking, cross-country and downhill skiing, biking, canoeing and reading. The Hendersons have four children: Elisa Parker (Mike), Bryce Henderson, Chad Henderson (Chris) and Dorea Shoemaker (Rodney) and seven grandchildren, Maya, Devin, Henry, Payton, Aurora, Jasmine and Bella. To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary the couple and their family spent a one week vacation in La Jolla.