American Legion honors veteran

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

 

Bernadine “Bernie” Bachli, who passed away at the age of 97 on April 3, 2020 was a U.S. Air Corp. veteran. Military honors were delayed until after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Bachli was the commander of Grass Valley American Legion from 2011 to 2013 and was also the bugler for the Nevada County All Veterans Honor Guard. On October 30 the American Legion Honor Guard honored Bachli at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Photo submitted by Sandra Boyd.

