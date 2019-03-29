Club News, March 30, 2019
The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version...
PET OF THE WEEK: Shelly
Shelly is a six year old German Shepherd mix that is friendly, good with most other dogs and cats, and is easy to walk on a leash. She is spayed and up to date with...
Club News, March 23, 2019
MARRIAGES: FEB. 25, 2019 – MArch 6, 2019
Feb. 25 Sweeney and Engel: Andrea Chrisann Sweeney and Justin Scott Engel. March 1 Abbott and Niesyn: Jennifer Mary Abbott and Joseph Francis John Niesyn. Casey and Dixon: Cathy Reidel Casey and Robert Eugene Dixon....
Grass Valley man sworn in as CHP officer
Bryce Morgan of Grass Valley has successfully completed the cadet-training course at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy. Following a course of instruction that lasted more than six months, he has been assigned to duty...
PET OF THE WEEK: T’challa
T’challa is a very cool adult male domestic shorthaired cat that is good with kids and doesn’t use his claws. He is very social, treat motivated, and always wants to be a part of what...
Club News, March 9, 2019
Free hormone replacement seminar offered in Grass Valley
Dr. Linda Foshagen and Rachel Kramer, NP-C will be offering a free educational seminar on hormone dysfunction and ways to create a safe course of action to remedy symptoms. The seminar is scheduled from 5:30...
Births: FEB. 14 — FEB. 26, 2019
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Feb. 14 Lopp and Chamberlain: A boy was born to Shelby Lopp and Eric Chamberlain. Feb. 19 Vaughn and Contine: A girl was born to India Vaughn and Paul Contine. Schisler:...
MARRIAGES: FEB. 11 — FEb. 22, 2019
Feb. 11 Locks and Tober: Marie Lenee Locks and Daniel Paul Tober. Feb. 12 Kolari and Jacobs: Cindy Renee Kolari and Paul Harmon Jacobs. Feb. 13 Elrod and Demarest: Hayley Nicole Elrod and Rayond Orr...
PET OF THE WEEK: Rosie
Rosie is a one year old spayed female domestic short haired tabico. Rosie is social, friendly, loving, and has gorgeous markings. To adopt Rosie, contact the Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at...
Club News, March 2, 2019
Religion Briefs, March 1, 2019
Sierra Center for Spiritual Living Come celebrate with us and Reverend Rafe Ellis this Sunday at 10 a.m. The talk title for the day is “Integrity.” Inspirational music will be led by Jeff Wright and...
Club News, Feb. 23, 2019
Wemples celebrate 70 years of marriage
Marie and Roger Wemple of Lake Wildwood celebrated their 70th anniversary on Feb. 20. The high school sweethearts married in Santa Monica in 1949, where they raised their five children. The Wemples are now grandparents...
Author shares tales of ‘flicks’ of the 30s and 40s
Author Chris Enss will be the guest speaker at the Nevada County Historical Society’s gathering at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 in Royosa Hall, Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Rd. in Nevada City. Enss will...
Club News, Feb. 16, 2019
