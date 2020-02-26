Annie Keeling: Parent support is just a referral away

Hello, Nevada County. What an incredible place to raise a family here in the Sierra Foothills.

I have the privilege of referring families to the many available local services including counselors, craniosacral therapists, chiropractors, nutritionists, parent/child play groups, pre/post-natal experts, childcare workers, and county services like Partners Family Resource Center and Children’s Behavioral Health.

If you are a parent in need of a referral, please contact me.

If you are a professional who works with children and families and we haven’t yet met, please reach out so that I may include you on my referral list.

Today’s article is about referrals. One is for a local 8-week parenting class that I teach and the others are online referrals.

Local In-person Parenting Class

If you are looking for a local parenting class because you would prefer to learn in person, there is an 8-week session coming up in March through the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office.

Nurturing Parenting (8-week Seminar)

Reduce family stress, create a family routine with ground rules that everyone knows and follows, and enjoy a more harmonious family environment.

• Tuesdays, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (8 weeks of class)

• March 24 – May 19 (off for week of spring break)

• Grass Valley Charter School, 225 S. Auburn St. Grass Valley

• For parents of children ages 2-12

• $35/person includes 8 weeks of class, childcare activities and pizza (space is limited)

• Scholarships are available

• Instructor: Annie Keeling

• Call 530-268-5086 to register

Online Resources

Sometimes, showing up to a local class in the evenings just doesn’t work for some families. Parents may need the convenience of online support. In addition to ease of accessibility, other benefits include no need for childcare, increased opportunity to learn the same material with a parenting partner, and possibly lower cost. I would like to recommend some online programs that I have found to be beneficial when faced with certain parental concerns.

Calm the Chaos – Sensory processing disorders, anxiety issues in children

Dayna Abraham is a National Board-Certified early childhood educator of 12 years turned homeschooling mom of three. She is the founder of Lemon Lime Adventures, a popular parenting site that shares real-life experiences, education activities, and helpful information about Sensory Processing Disorder. https://lemonlimeadventures.com/

Her books are – “The Superkids Activity Guide to Conquering Every Day” and “Sensory Processing 101”. She is currently taking registration for a free 4-part online Calm the Chaos training.

http://CalmTheChaosWorkshop.com

Hand in Hand Parenting – Parenting classes for all ages

The Hand in Hand Parenting approach, Parenting by Connection, helps families build a stronger parent-child connection. This strong emotional bond is the hallmark of happy, well-adjusted families. It’s also the soundest way to a better society.

Recent research shows that regardless of background, a close parent-child connection throughout childhood and beyond is the strongest factor in preventing a variety of health and social problems, including young people’s involvement in drugs, violence, and unintended pregnancies.

There are books, podcasts, online and in-person classes, private consultations, and support groups.

https://www.handinhandparenting.org/

Taking Cara Babies – Sleep help for families of young children

The most often-asked question I get from families with children under two is how to get the child to sleep through the night. Once a parent gets sleep deprived, the chances decrease of being a creative, respectful parent during the day.

This website has online sleep classes and resources for newborns to two-year-olds. Cara’s goal is for babies to not only learn to sleep through the night but to shed the fewest number of tears in the process. “The ABC’s of Sleep” is a balanced approach to help babies learn the skill of sleeping while teaching parents how to remain emotionally connected. This class truly allows you to customize a plan for your specific baby. Also, Cara is a neonatal nurse, baby sleep expert, and a mom of four.

Time for the Talk: Sex Education for Parents and Pre-teens

Time for the Talk is a 5-week online comprehensive sex education program that you complete at home with your child. It was co-developed by local educator Marlene Mahurin in collaboration with Torie Henderson. It covers these five essential topics: The amazing human body: Reproductive anatomy; Puberty; Let me tell you ‘bout the birds and the bees; Peer pressure; and Looking into the future. When my son and I did this together, the peer pressure section was especially helpful and relevant. I highly recommend this program.

Cyber Strong Kids – Parenting our tech savvy kids

This is another program from our local educator, Marlene Mahurin. It is all about internet safety education for parents and schools – empowering and educating kids to use technology safely. Cyber Strong Kids includes the following topics: Understanding digital footprints; Protecting personal information; Understanding social media; Cyberbullying prevention; Dealing with inappropriate information; Texting safety; and Creating a positive digital reputation.

While new apps and internet safety devices are being updated all the time, the basic content of keeping lines of communication open is always useful and at the core of this program.

Parents as Partners – improving parent partner relationships

Parents as Partners has proven results in helping to improve your relationship and communication with your child’s other parent. Strengthen your family relationships and improve your child’s wellbeing and success. Manage the challenges and stress of family life. Reduce conflict in your relationship.

https://tavistockrelationships.org/relationship-help/parents-as-partners-programme

Annie Keeling, MFA, is the Parenting Specialist for Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. She teaches parenting classes throughout the year. Contact Annie to find the next class near you or to learn about local referrals: akeeling@nevco.org or 530-268-5086.