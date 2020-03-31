AnimalSave’s ‘Kubota Raffle’ extended

Sophie the dog joins her owners for an winter outing. Sophie was found near Oregon Creek and adopted through AnimalSave 10 years ago. AnimalSave is currently in need of donations to care for their rescue animals, as well as families interested in adopting.

Submitted by Carolyn Niehaus

After careful consideration, AnimalSave has decided it is in the best interest of the organization and the community to postpone their Kubota raffle drawing (originally planned for May 30) until late summer, depending on how COVID-19 continues to evolve. Updates will be provided as soon as a date has been determined. Organizers say they are disappointed as they were hoping the raffle would be a significant fundraising event that would provide much needed funding for their animal rescue and spay/neuter programs.

Despite the sheltering-in-place edict, AnimalSave continues to have animals to care for and programs to run. Because they have temporarily closed their thrift store and bookstore, they are experiencing a significant reduction of income at a time when they need it most. Their cat adoption facility is closed to the public, yet there are cats that need food and care until they can be adopted. Additionally with fewer people focusing on spaying or neutering their pets, coupled with the upcoming kitten and puppy season, AnimalSave expects a record number of animals in need of rescue in the next few months. Help from the community is needed.

In light of COVID-19, the best way to assist AnimalSave’s animals is by reserving a raffle ticket now, or making a donation. Tickets for $50 will buy a chance to win a four-wheel drive Kubota utility vehicle valued at $14,420. That $50 can help make sure a litter of three-day old kittens is fed and cared for until they are old enough to be adopted to a forever home, or allow a low-income family to get their dog spayed or neutered, decreasing the number of homeless animals in our community.

To reserve a ticket complete the raffle ticket order form at http://www.animalsave.org/raffle, or donate at http://www.animalsave.org/donate. While home, you may be cleaning out closets, cupboards and garages. Once AnimalSave is able to re-open the thrift store and bookstore, they will be taking donations. Check http://www.animalsave.org and Facebook for announcements about re-opening. For further information, call 530-271-7071, extension 201, or email carolyn@animalsave.org.