AnimalSave‘s Holiday Book Sale in Grass Valley

Twice a year, every June and December, the Book Nook at AnimalSave hosts a book sale offering a wide variety of quality books at very low prices.

Shoppers can enjoy a hot apple cider. All books from many genres are priced from 25 cents to one dollar. Also included in the sale will be a vast selection of reference books, vintage books, audio, video, vinyl, games and puzzles. The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7. The Book Nook is located at the AnimalSave Center, located at 520 East Main St. in Grass Valley.

AnimalSave transforms the lives of cats and dogs by providing humane education, affordable spay and neuter services and by finding forever homes for homeless cats and dogs. AnimalSave’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic has spayed and neutered over 23,000 dogs and cats and rescues and finds forever homes for hundreds of cats and dogs each year. Shoppers are also encouraged to visit the Cat Adoption Room and browse in AnimalSave Thrift and Treasures.

For more information, contact the Book Nook at 530-271-7071, ext. 203 or carolyn@animalsave.org.