AnimalSave’s Holiday Book Sale coming in December

Twice a year, every June and December, the Book Nook at AnimalSave has a book sale offering high quality books at giveaway prices. All books from many genres are priced from 25 cents to one dollar, with free hot apple cider served to shoppers. Also included will be a vast selection of reference books, vintage books, audio, video, vinyl, games and puzzles.

AnimalSave‘s two day holiday book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7. The Book Nook at the AnimalSave Center is located at 520 East Main Street in Grass Valley.

AnimalSave transforms the lives of cats and dogs by providing humane education, affordable spay and neuter services and by finding forever homes for homeless cats and dogs. AnimalSave’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic has spayed and neutered over 23,000 dogs and cats and rescues and finds forever homes for hundreds of cats and dogs each year. While at the sale, shoppers are encouraged to visit the cats in the Cat Adoption Room, as well as bargain items for sale at AnimalSave Thrift and Treasures. For more information, contact the Book Nook at 530-271-7071, ext. 203 or carolyn@animalsave.org.