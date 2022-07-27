AnimalSave asks for donations: Large number of cats found has led the group to look for help

The Grass Valley Animal Shelter and AnimalSave need help getting at least 41 cats spayed and neutered.

Grass Valley Animal Control staff recently responded to a call about a large number of cats at a property. Staff have trapped 41 cats with more to go, a news release states.

Starting with a couple of cats that were not spayed and neutered, there’s now a situation involving generations of cats.

The first thing that needed to happen was to trap and transport these cats to the Grass Valley Animal Shelter, where there is already limited space. There, staff evaluated the health of the animals, vaccinated, de-wormed, and treated them for fleas and other parasites. Some will likely be moved to AnimalSave at some point.

The next step in fixing this problem is to get the cats spayed and neutered as soon as possible. A large number of the cats are female and likely pregnant. It will cost AnimalSave over $4,000 in resources — drugs, anesthesia, supplies, surgical time, staff time, insurance, etc. — to alter these cats. What AnimalSave charges does not cover its cost. A $100 donation will cover the cost for surgery for one cat.

Rescue organizations like AnimalSave and local shelters are full and overwhelmed. Sammie’s Friends just sent out an urgent plea because it has at least 150 kittens in foster homes.

AnimalSave’s spay/neuter clinic will alter a good many of these cats next week. It’s asking for donations, with a goal of $4,000.

AnimalSave spays and neuters puppies and kittens at 8 weeks of age and spays pregnant animals.

People can donate to AnimalSave’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic at http://www.animalsave.org/donate and designate the donation for GVAC Cats; by calling 530-271-7071, extension 201; or by sending a check to AnimalSave, P. O. Box 817, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

For information on AnimalSave’s Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, visit http://www.animalsave.org/spay-neuter-clinic . For more general information, contact carolyn@animalsave.org .

Source: Carolyn Niehaus