Animal Place starts fundraiser to buy hospital workers lunch
Animal Place will launch a Facebook fundraiser today for health care workers at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, a press release states.
The animal sanctuary hopes to raise $2,000 and buy some 200 lunches that it will donate to the hospital workers over two days, said Kelcie Leach, Animal Place’s program director.
“We have partnered with two local restaurants, Afternoon Deli and Fudenjuce, to provide frontline workers with a plant-based meal,” Leach said. “We are looking forward to supporting local restaurants with this effort, as we know they are being impacted greatly by this pandemic.”
Animal Place is on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/animalplace.
Its website is http://www.animalplace.org.
