Animal cookies

Submitted by Carolyn Niehaus

 

Girls from Brownie Troop 754, based in Lake of the Pines, sold Girl Scout Cookies as a fundraiser for AnimalSave. The troop launched in 2020, during COVID-19, so this was their first opportunity to be fundraisers and their first outing. They went on a shopping spree at Incredible Pets, where they used some of the $300 they earned to purchase food, litter and toys for the cats and kittens at AnimalSave’s cat adoption facility. They arrived at AnimalSave with the bounty and $120 in cash for the kitties. They got a special tour and were able to pet some cats. One cat, Willis, a loud purrer, and meower, thoroughly enjoyed the attention. “It was so fun to meet the pet guardians of the future,” said AnimalSave’s Executive Director Carolyn Niehaus. “With them on the team, we know the animals will be in good hands.
Photo submitted by Carolyn Niehaus

