The city of Grass Valley is poised to tackle its next big capital improvement projects following a special City Council meeting held earlier this month. Council members and staff discussed topics such as wildfire, parking, police dispatch, animal control, housing and more, before the top priorities were narrowed down to three.
Improvements to animal control, addressing fire station space needs, and a General Plan update became the top priorities for Grass Valley’s unfunded capital improvement projects for the next few years.
There was much discussion and various polls taken throughout the meeting where council members, city department heads, as well as members of the public each got to speak their desires for future projects.
Parking
One topic including addressing the city's downtown parking issue.
“I come to you with a proposal to put a structure and parking lot on South Auburn Street. Across from Safeway in which the city has erected a sign that says welcome to Grass Valley,” Grass Valley architect Rob Katzenstein said during the public comment period.
“I propose that this structure serve to both benefit our citizens and visitors to Grass Valley. It will be an electric car charging station with 4 to 6 charging pumps, so that visitors coming to Grass Valley have a place to charge their vehicles while they are enjoying downtown, benefiting the merchants.”
Katzenstein added that the facility could serve as an emergency charging station for the community during emergency situations such as during winter storms or wildfire outages.
“The downtown merchants are all concerned with the parking issue,” Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Davies said to the council. “It has always been a challenge for us, so that would be on our wishlist.”
Members of the council also chimed in about the parking issue, imploring city staff about general costs.
“I hear from people on the streets about parking for downtown,” Grass Valley councilmember Bob Branstrom said. “We’ve broached the idea of putting some sort of parking strucure, do we know what kind of cost that would be? To put that in to one of our small downtown lots?”
“It is not cheap,” City Manager Tim Kiser said. “I think you’re actually cheaper to buy a structure that’s in place, tear it down and do at grade parking to gain more parking spaces than to go vertical. Without a grant or something like that it is very expensive. Most of our lots do not have the capability for the ramps to go up and down and you lose lots of parking spaces in the process.”
Councilmember Tom Ivy wanted more specifics in a possible parking structure and even suggested the location of the structure be in the current lot between Church and Mill Streets.
“I would say easily over $10 million,” Kiser said. “For that lot, let’s say to triple the amount of parking there… to get around 200 [spaces], looking at $15 million plus.”
Though Grass Valley’s downtown parking issues were discussed by the council and members of the public, wishes to address parking as a top unfunded capital project went by the wayside.
“I think everyone needs to remember, look at the events downtown where you have hundreds if not thousands of people, no one at those events have issues finding parking. They find it and they still come.” Kiser said.
Earlier in the meeting Kiser pointed out how the city had actually recently created 14 additional parking spaces.
Animal Control
A wish from both the community and council that did make the city’s top three unfunded capital projects, was improvements to Grass Valley’s animal control facility.
Many members of the public spoke during the public comment period of the meeting to suggest that an entirely new facility and location be selected to serve the city’s animal control services, which also serves the city of Nevada City.
“The Grass Valley animal shelter is in desperate need of a new location. It seems to be very old and, because of the location near the [wastewater] treatment plant, is quite overwhelming as far as odor goes,” Victoria Johnson said. “A possible new location would be wonderful. I think it is something that the community really needs.”
Councilmember Haven Caravelli asked if staff had identified any options for a new location for an animal control facility. The old AT&T facility off of Freeman Lane was suggested, as well as the possibility of incorporating a new dog park there.
“The city bought the old AT&T facility to move our public works and one of the design possibilities would be, when we demo the old public works, do we move animal shelter up a little bit the hill there?” Kiser said. “The advantage with that site it would allow for more parking and there is a buffer zone between the old AT&T facility and our public works that would make for a nice outdoor dog park. So you could almost connect that back to the animal shelter so that would be contained and they would have their own little running area. We have looked at at that but we have not finalized a location.”
General Plan
Throughout the meeting, Kiser reminded the council of the importance of setting aside money for an updated General Plan, which was said to be outdated or nearing so.
A General Plan serves as a working document for a city, outlining planned growth and policy.
“Our current General Plan is currently already outdated,” Councilmember Hilary Hodge said. “There are climate initiatives that have come down from the state that is supposed to be followed to the T, and that seems to be happening year after year.”
General Plan needs were ultimately on the lists of three out of five council members and the item eventually became a top priority for the council.
