The city of Grass Valley is poised to tackle its next big capital improvement projects following a special City Council meeting held earlier this month. Council members and staff discussed topics such as wildfire, parking, police dispatch, animal control, housing and more, before the top priorities were narrowed down to three. 

Improvements to animal control, addressing fire station space needs, and a General Plan update became the top priorities for Grass Valley’s unfunded capital improvement projects for the next few years.